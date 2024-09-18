The second season of «The Last Of Us»: HBO CEO announces release date

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The release date of the second season of «The Last Of Us» / «The Last Of Us» has become more specific, but still inaccurate. And this is not a rumor, but a statement from HBO.

The next season «The Last Of Us» was expected next year, but now it is known that it will happen sooner rather than later, namely in a few months. HBO CEO Casey Bloys (the same one who recently «trolling» George Martin) told about it Deadline after the ceremony «Emmy» — the show will definitely make it to the next award show in a year.

«Well, all I’m going to say right now is the first half of the year. I expect them to be in the «window» «Emmy», — said Bloys when asked about the second season of «The Last of Us» / «The Last Of Us» and the third season of «White Lotus».

The head of streaming did not just name the «window» exit, but also announced some nuances:

«I’ve seen «The Last Of Us». I think everyone will love what Craig [Mesin] is doing. I haven’t seen anything from «White Lotus» yet, but I went to see it. Obviously, I’ve seen the day-to-day and read the scripts, so I have high hopes for both of them».

In the new season, The Last of Us Part 2 will be adapted, and Caitlin Deaver will play the game’s second protagonist, Abby. Isabela Mercedes will join as Ellie’s lover, Dina. «Give her a damn Emmy, honestly», — Merced announces Deaver’s excellent performance. «I’m so happy that people can see how incredibly well Bella [Ramsey] and Caitlin did».

The series will return Pedro Pascal to the role of Joel, with new cast members including Catherine O’Hara, Young Mazino, Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer and Tati Gabriel. As Casey Bloys announced, the audience will see them soon.

