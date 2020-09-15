Уже на старте в стриминговом сервисе Microsoft xCloud будет доступно более 150 игр





Игровой стриминговый сервис Microsoft xCloud (ранее известный как известный под названием Project xCloud) будет запущен 15 сентября в 22 первоначальных странах. И как оказалось, на старте в нём будет даже больше игр, чем планировалось изначально.

Сразу же после запуска игроки смогут запускать на Android-смартфонах и планшетах более 150 Xbox игр. Ранее Microsoft говорила о более 100 проектах. При этом в списке представлены эксклюзивы Xbox, так и доступные на других платформах. Среди них: Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Battletoads, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Untitled Goose Game и Destiny 2. В дальнейшем будут добавлены другие проекты, включая игры EA Play. С полным перечнем игр можно ознакомиться ниже.

Игра Minecraft Dungeons была специально оптимизирована для сенсорных дисплеев.

Сервис Microsoft xCloud поддерживает облачное сохранение. Благодаря этому продолжить игровой процесс можно будет с любого поддерживаемого устройства. Также заявлена мультиплеера и кроссплатформенности с ПК, если такая поддержка присутствует в самой игре.

Подписчики Xbox Game Pass Ultimate получат доступ к Microsoft xCloud без каких-либо дополнительных платежей. Обычно стоимость подписки составляет $15 в месяц.

