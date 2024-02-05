Новини Новини 05.02.2024 о 11:07 comment views icon

«Ґреммі-2024»: Тейлор Свіфт оформила рекорд за кількістю перемог в номінації «Альбом року»

«Ґреммі-2024»: Тейлор Свіфт оформила рекорд за кількістю перемог в номінації «Альбом року»

У Лос-Анджелесі відбулась 66-та церемонія вручення «Ґреммі» — премії, що відзначає головні музичні досягнення року. Безперечним тріумфатором події стала Тейлор Свіфт, яка вже вчетверте отримала відзнаку за «Альбом року» — на цей раз для свого «Midnights».

У Френка Сінатри, Пола Саймона та Стіві Вандера — по три відзнаки за найкращий альбом, тож у неділю Свіфт встановила історичний рекорд. Співачка вперше отримала нагороду із «Fearless» у 2010 році (на той час вона також отримала звання наймолодшої виконавиці, яка коли-небудь отримувала «Ґреммі» — згодом її рекорд перебила Біллі Айліш), а також повторила досягнення із «1989» у 2016 році та «Folklore» у 2021 році. Загалом в категорії «Альбом року» Свіфт відзначилась шістьма номінаціями.

Цього року Світ була представлена в усіх основних категоріях — окрім «Альбому року», ще й у «Записі року», «Пісні року» (вже всьоме, і це ще один рекорд) та як «Кращий новий виконавець». Співачка загалом стала абсолютною зіркою 2023 року — концерти за її участі викликали сейсмічну активність, еквівалентну землетрусу силою 2,3 балапродажі квитків на її фільм-концерт били рекорди, і зрештою журнал Time визнав її «‎Людиною року».

Основні нагороди «Великої четвірки» розподілились наступним чином:

  • Пісня року — «What Was I Made For?», Біллі Айліш
  • Найкращий новий виконавець — Вікторія Моне
  • Запис року — «Flowers», Майлі Сайрус
  • Альбом року — Тейлор Свіфт

Найкращим саундтреком в іграх відзначилась Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (композитори — Стівен Бартон і Горді Хааб). Пісні з «Барбі» та «Оппенгеймера» отримали нагороди як краща пісня («What Was I Made For?», Біллі Айліш) та саундтрек для візуальних медіа («Оппенгеймер», Людвіг Йоранссон ). Інші переможці по категоріях:

Продюсер року (не класична музика)

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Автор пісень року (не класична музика)

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

Найкраще сольне виконання поп-музики

  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
  • “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Найкраще виконання поп-музики (дует чи група)

  • “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
  • “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
  • “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
  • “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
  • “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Найкращий танцювальний поп-запис

  • “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
  • “Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
  • “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
  • “One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
  • “Rush,” Troye Sivan

Найкращий танцювальний/електронний запис

  • Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
  • James Blake – Loading
  • Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
  • Romy & Fred again.. – Strong
  • Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Найкращий альбом танцювальної/електронної музики

  • James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
  • The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
  • Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
  • Kx5 – Kx5
  • Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Найкращий рок-альбом

  • “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
  • “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
  • “72 Seasons,” Metallica
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore
  • “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Найкраще виконання альтернативної музики

  • “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
  • “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “Cool About It,” boygenius
  • “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore

Найкращий альбом альтернативної музики

  • “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “The Record,” boygenius
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
  • “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
  • “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Найкраще виконання рок-музики

  • Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
  • Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
  • Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
  • Foo Fighters – Rescued
  • Metallica – Lux Æterna

Найкраще метал-виконання

  • Disturbed – Bad Man
  • Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
  • Metallica – 72 Seasons
  • Slipknot – Hive Mind
  • Spiritbox – Jaded

Найкраща рок-пісня

  • Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
  • Foo Fighters – Rescued
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
  • Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
  • The Rolling Stones – Angry

Найкраще виконання R&B

  • “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
  • “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
  • “ICU,” Coco Jones 
  • “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
  • “Kill Bill,” SZA

Найкращий R&B-альбом

  • “Girls Night Out,” Babyface
  • “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
  • “Special Occasion,” Emily King
  • “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
  • “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Найкраще виконання традиційного R&B

  • Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
  • Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
  • Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
  • PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
  • SZA – Love Language

Найкраща R&B-пісня

  • Coco Jones – ICU
  • Halle – Angel
  • Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
  • SZA – Snooze
  • Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Найкращий альбом прогресивного R&B

  • 6lack – Since I Have a Lover
  • Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
  • Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
  • Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
  • SZA – SOS

Найкраще мелодійне реп-виконання

  • “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
  • “Attention,” Doja Cat
  • “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
  • “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
  • “Low,” SZA

Найкраще реп-виконання

  • Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
  • Black Thought – Love Letter
  • Coi Leray – Players
  • Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Найкраща реп-пісня

  • Doja Cat – Attention
  • Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
  • Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
  • Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Найкращий реп-альбом

  • Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
  • Killer Mike – Michael
  • Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
  • Nas – King’s Disease III
  • Travis Scott – Utopia

Найкраще сольне виконання кантрі

  • “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
  • “Buried,” Brandy Clark
  • “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
  • “The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
  • “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Найкращий кантрі-альбом

  • “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
  • “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
  • “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
  • “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

Найкращий кантрі-дует/гурт

  • Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note
  • Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
  • Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
  • Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
  • Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
  • Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Найкраща кантрі-пісня

  • Brandy Clark – Buried
  • Chris Stapleton – White Horse
  • Morgan Wallen – Last Night
  • Tyler Childers – In Your Love
  • Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Найкраще виконання традиційної американської музики

  • Jon Batiste – Butterfly
  • Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All
  • Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel
  • Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man
  • Allison Russell – Eve Was Black

Найкраще виконання американи

  • Blind Boys of Alabama – Friendship
  • Tyler Childers – Help Me Make It Through the Night
  • Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – King of Oklahoma
  • Allison Russell – The Returner

Найкраща традиційна американська пісня

  • The War and Treaty – Blank Page
  • Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet
  • Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
  • Allison Russell – The Returner

Найкращий альбом американи

  • Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
  • Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
  • Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
  • Allison Russell – The Returner

Найкращий блюграс-альбом

  • Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
  • Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
  • Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
  • Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
  • Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold

Найкращий альбом традиційного блюзу

  • Eric Bibb – Ridin’
  • Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
  • Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
  • John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
  • Bobby Rush – All My Love for You

Найкращий альбом сучасного блюзу

  • Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
  • Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
  • Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
  • Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Найкращий фольк-альбом

  • Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
  • The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
  • Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
  • Nickel Creek – Celebrants
  • Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
  • Paul Simon – Psalms
  • Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Найкращий альбом регіональної традиційної музики

  • Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings
  • Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
  • Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
  • New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans
  • New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold
  • The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf

Найкращий латиноамериканський поп-альбом

  • “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
  • “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
  • “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
  • “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
  • “Don Juan,” Maluma
  • “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Найкращий альбом Música Urbana 

  • “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
  • “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G (WINNER)
  • “Data,” Tainy

Найкраще виконання африканської музики

  • “Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
  • “City Boys,” Burna Boy
  • “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
  • “Rush,” Ayra Starr
  • “Water,” Tyla

Найкращий саундтрек для візуальних медіа (включаючи фільми та телебачення)

  • “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
  • “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
  • “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

Найкраща пісня, написана для візуальних медіа (включаючи фільми та телебачення)

  • “Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
  • “Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
  • “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
  • “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Найкращий альбом Música Mexicana 

  • Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
  • Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
  • Lila Downs – La Sánchez
  • Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
  • Peso Pluma – Génesis — WINNER

Найкращий альбом альтернативного джазу

  • “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • “Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
  • “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
  • “Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
  • “The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Найкраще джазове виконання

  • Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)
  • Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat
  • Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)
  • Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me
  • Samara Joy – Tight

Найкращий джазовий вокальний альбом

  • Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2
  • Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard
  • Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
  • Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins

Найкращий джазовий інструментальний альбом

  • Kenny Barron – The Source
  • Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
  • Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
  • Billy Childs – The Winds of Change
  • Pat Metheny – Dream Box

Найкращий альбом великого джазового ансамблю

  • ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
  • Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
  • The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues
  • Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
  • Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Найкращий альбом латиноамериканського джазу

  • Eliane Elias – Quietude
  • Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks
  • Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
  • Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
  • Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Найкращий вокальний альбом традиційної поп-музики

  • Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
  • Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
  • Laufey – Bewitched
  • Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
  • Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
  • Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Найкращий вокальний поп-альбом

  • Kelly Clarkson — Chemistry
  • Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
  • Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
  • Ed Sheeran —  (Subtract)
  • Taylor Swift — Midnights

Найкращий сучасний інструментальний альбом

  • Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
  • House of Waters – On Becoming
  • Bob James – Jazz Hands
  • Julian Lage – The Layers
  • Ben Wendel – All One

Найкращий альбом музичного театру

  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • Parade
  • Shucked
  • Some Like It Hot
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Найкраще госпел-виконання/пісня

  • Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
  • Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
  • Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
  • Melvin Crispell III – God Is
  • Kirk Franklin – All Things

Найкраще виконання/пісня сучасної християнської музики

  • Blessing Offor – Believe
  • Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
  • Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do
  • for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am
  • Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power
  • Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems

Найкращий госпел-альбом

  • Erica Campbell – I Love You
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)
  • Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way
  • Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth
  • Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando

Найкращий альбом сучасної християнської музики

  • Blessing Offor – My Tribe
  • Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
  • Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
  • Lecrae – Church Clothes 4
  • Phil Wickham – I Believe

Найкращий альбом традиційної християнської музики

  • The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
  • Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South
  • Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
  • Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross
  • Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Найкращий альбом Música Urbana

  • Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
  • Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
  • Tainy – Data

Найкращий альбом латиноамериканського року або альтернативної музики

  • Cabra – Martínez
  • Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
  • Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
  • Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
  • Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Найкращий альбом тропічного латино

  • Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
  • Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
  • Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
  • Omara Portuondo – Vida
  • Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony
  • Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Найкраще світове музичне виконання

  • Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces
  • Burna Boy – Alone
  • Davido – Feel
  • Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre
  • Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets
  • Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto
  • Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores

Найкращий світовий музичний альбом

  • Susana Baca- Epifanías
  • Bokanté – History
  • Burna Boy – I Told Them…
  • Davido – Timeless
  • Shakti – This Moment

Найкращий реггі-альбом

  • Buju Banton – Born For Greatness
  • Beenie Man – Simma
  • Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
  • Burning Spear – No Destroyer
  • Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal

Найкращий альбом (New Age, Ambient, Chant)

  • Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine
  • Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty
  • Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
  • David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean
  • Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls

Найкращий дитячий музичний альбом

  • Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!
  • Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars
  • DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!
  • Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky
  • 123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Найкращий комедійний альбом

  • Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
  • Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer
  • Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
  • Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
  • Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?

Найкращий поетичний розмовний альбом

  • Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do
  • J. Ivy – The Light Inside
  • Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
  • Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album
  • Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Найкращий запис (аудіокнига, розповідь, оповідання)

  • Meryl Streep – Big Tree
  • William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
  • Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
  • Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
  • Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Найкращий саундтрек до відеоігор та інших інтерактивних медіа

  • Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II
    Sarah Schachner, composer
  • God Of War Ragnarök
    Bear McCreary, composer
  • Hogwarts Legacy
    Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
    Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
    Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers

Найкращий альбом, що є саундтреком до фільму, телебачення або іншого візуального подання

  • Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
  • Various Artists – Barbie The Album
  • Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
  • Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
  • Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Найкраще музичне відео

  • The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
  • Tyler Childers – In Your Love
  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
  • Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
  • Troye Sivan – Rush

Найкращий музичний фільм

  • Moonage Daydream
  • How I’m Feeling Now
  • Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
  • I Am Everything
  • Dear Mama

Найкраща упаковка запису

  • Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting
  • Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21’
  • Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic
  • Iam8bit – Gravity Falls
  • Yu Wei – Migration
  • Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork

Найкраща упаковка коробкової або спеціальної обмеженої версії

  • The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
  • For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
  • Gieo
  • Inside: Deluxe Box Set
  • Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Найкраще оформлення альбому

  • John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)
  • Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)
  • Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)
  • Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack
  • McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman
  • Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker

Найкращий історичний альбом

  • Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
  • Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
  • Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
  • Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
  • Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Найкращий дизайн альбому, не класичного

  • Bokanté – History
  • Boygenius – The Record
  • Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
  • Feist – Multitudes
  • Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Найкращий дизайн альбому, класичного

  • Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango
  • Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
  • Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
  • Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers
  • Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour

Продюсер року, класичний

  • David Frost
  • Morten Lindberg
  • Dmitriy Lipay
  • Elaine Martone
  • Brian Pidgeon

Найкращий реміксований запис

  • Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
  • Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
  • Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
  • Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
  • Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call

Найкращий іммерсивний аудіоальбом

  • Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys
  • Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok
  • George Strait – Blue Clear Sky
  • Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs
  • Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Найкраща інструментальна композиція

  • Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion
  • John Williams – Helena’s Theme
  • Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin
  • Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
  • Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon

Найкраще аранжування, інструментальне або а капела

  • Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus
  • Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High
  • Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
  • The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues
  • Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black

Найкраще інструментальне аранжування вокалісту

  • Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra
  • Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)
  • Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris
  • säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
  • Samara Joy – Lush Life

Найкраще оркестрове виконання

  • Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy
  • Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante
  • Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces
  • The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
  • San Francisco Symphony – Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Найкращий оперний запис

  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Champion
  • Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries
  • The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge

Найкраще хорове виконання

  • The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
  • The Crossing – Carols After a Plague
  • Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging
  • San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux AeternaUusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Найкраще виконання (камерна музика, невеликий ансамбль)

  • Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories
  • Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
  • Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic
  • Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths
  • Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3

Найкраще класичне інструментальне соло

  • Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light
  • Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders
  • Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project
  • Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace
  • Curtis Stewart – Of Love

Найкращий класичний сольний вокальний альбом

  • Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches
  • Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40
  • Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising
  • Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark

Найкращий класичний збірник

  • Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango
  • Christopher Rountree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
  • Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
  • Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane
  • Chick Corea – Sardinia
  • Andy Akiho – Sculptures
  • Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite

Найкраща сучасна класична композиція

  • Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante
  • Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
  • William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics
  • Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
  • Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds.
