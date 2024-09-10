New footage «Gladiator II» — Paul Mescal in the Colosseum is not on a tour

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Ridley Scott’s «Gladiator II» returns to the Colosseum with Paul Mescal as Lucius in a new still from the movie. But the director once vowed not to do so.

The sequel to the saga begins not in Rome, but two decades after the events of the first «Gladiator» 2000, with Lucius, now an adult, living with his wife and child in Numidia, on the coast of North Africa. After the Roman invasion, he was enslaved and, like Maximus, became a gladiator on the the most violent arena in Rome.

«Can I go back to Rome? Can I go to the Colosseum again? Because we are did it to Russell. And the answer is: it’s better to be in the Colosseum, because the movie is called «Gladiator». I don’t know how you can do it without going back to the Colosseum, otherwise there’s no point in doing it,» the director told Total Film magazine.

This is not the only way in which «Gladiator 2» repeats history, as Scott wants to remind the audience that it is not a compilation of individual stories – it actually happened. «People think that history — is something that didn’t happen. By God, it’s been repeated over and over again… I tried to do a little to bring that story back to realityand not as a fantasy».

«Gladiator II» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on November 14. The movie implements some ideas The director’s ideas that he failed to realize in his classic film 24 years ago.

