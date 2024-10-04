Series «The Lord of the Rings»: The Stranger actor reveals whether he communicated with his predecessor in Jackson’s trilogy

The identity of the Stranger was revealed in the finale of the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power». Actor Daniel Wayman has revealed whether he has spoken to his predecessor in the role.

So, The stranger turned out to be Gandalf. Website GamesRadar asked Weimann if he had spoken to the the previous Gandalf. The actor says that he also did not contact Ian McKellen but told us what they have in common in their game:

«Not yet, no. God, it would be great to talk to Ian. It would be a great honor for me. All the people who have played wizards on screen have been amazing. I read a few of [his] interviews recently, and return to Tolkien seems to be our [common] approach. There is something in Tolkien’s stories that is undeniable for Gandalf, there are seeds that are his heart — the idea of kindness, love, warmth, looking for the best in people… These things, I’ve heard, are very similar to what we both took from Tolkien».

As it turned out, Weimann was actually did not know the secret of his hero throughout the years. He was told about Gandalf at the end of the filming process of the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» in Tenerife.

«I found out about it when they were about to break down the interior decorations in Tom Bombadil’s house. They said, look, we have to do episode eight, and I think we were in episode six at the time. Charlotte [Brandstrom], who was directing it, and showrunner Patrick McKay sat me down and said, «[This is] what the other inhabitants of Middle Earth are going to call him — this is Gandalf»,” says Wayman.

Daniel Wayman says he was very nervous before hearing any name. He knew about fan theories and felt responsible for who the audience would see.