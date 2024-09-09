The series «The Lord of the Rings» will leave one of the greatest secrets unsolved — Tolkien wanted it that way

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

There is a great secret in the works «The Lord of the Rings» that J.R.R. Tolkien deliberately did not reveal. Amazon says they will keep it.

One of the characters played a relatively small but important role in the «Lord of the Rings» trilogy. Peter Jackson’s film adaptation left him out altogether, while the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» series did. Of course, Tom Bombadil is the one in question and who he is.

Tom Bombadil lived when there were no trees in Middle-earth. He did not tell Frodo or the characters of the series who he was. Fans have long made guesses, even considering him the embodiment of the supreme god, Eru Iluvatar. But at least in the series, Tom will remain Tom.

«We wouldn’t have a problem if we were asked that. Because people have been asking that about the character in the books for a long time,» J.D. Payne, the show’s co-creator, tells The Hollywood Reporter. «And I think people have asked Tolkien himself. Tolkien has chosen to keep quiet about it, and so have we,» adds another showrunner, Patrick McKay.

У second season «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» Amazon has revealed Tom Bombadil, who was first introduced in Tolkien’s poem «The Adventures of Tom Bombadil» 1934. The Hermit in the Yellow Boots (Rory Kinnear) meets the Stranger (Daniel Wayman) in the fourth episode of the second season and describes himself as the oldest inhabitant of Middle Earth and says that in the past he met the Dark Wizard of the Rune Desert. Unlike in the original work, Tom does not speak in songs, but only hums between conversations and seems more serious.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, GamesRadar

