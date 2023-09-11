Disney выпустила коллекцию своего мультнаследия — 100 классических мультфильмов на Blu-ray дисках за $1500

Disney анонсировала выход коллекции своих мультфильмов Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection. Она будет распространяться на трех томах Blu-ray дисков в оригинальной коробке за 1500 долларов. Релиз — 14 ноября.

Коллекция включает как мультфильмы Disney, так и Pixar, которая была приобретена в 2006 году за 7,4 млрд долларов, передает The Wrap. Фильмы, к которым формально Disney не имеет отношения также в списке. В частности две части Toy Story («Истории игрушек»).

Стартует наследие с 1937 года и «Белоснежки и семь гномов». Осматривая список классики можно рассмотреть существенно увеличенный темп. Если за первые 50 лет вышло всего 26 фильмов, столько же вышло за последние 11 лет.

Полный перечень мультнаследия Disney:

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

2. Pinocchio (1940)

3. Fantasia (1940)

4. Dumbo (1941)

5. Bambi (1942)

6. Saludos Amigos (1943)

7. The Three Caballeros (1945)

8. Make Mine Music (1946)

9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

10. Melody Time (1948)

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

12. Cinderella (1950)

13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

14. Peter Pan (1953)

15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)

19. The Jungle Book (1967)

20. The Aristocats (1970)

21. Robin Hood (1973)

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

23. The Rescuers (1977)

24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)

25. The Black Cauldron (1985)

26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

27. Oliver & Company (1988)

28. The Little Mermaid (1989)

29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

31. Aladdin (1992)

32. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

33. The Lion King (1994)

34. A Goofy Movie (1995)

35. Pocahontas (1995)

36. Toy Story (1995)

37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

39. Hercules (1997)

40. Mulan (1998)

41. A Bug’s Life (1998)

42. Tarzan (1999)

43. Toy Story 2 (1999)

44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)

45. The Tigger Movie (2000)

46. Dinosaur (2000)

47. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

50. Return to Never Land (2002)

51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

52. Treasure Planet (2002)

53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

54. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

55. Finding Nemo (2003)

56. Brother Bear (2003)

57. Home on the Range (2004)

58. The Incredibles (2004)

59. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

60. Chicken Little (2005)

61. Cars (2006)

62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)

63. Ratatouille (2007)

64. Wall•E (2008)

65. Tinker Bell (2008)

66. Bolt (2008)

67. Up (2009)

68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

69. Toy Story 3 (2010)

70. Tangled (2010)

71. Cars 2 (2011)

72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

73. Brave (2012)

74. Frankenweenie (2012)

75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

76. Monsters University (2013)

77. Planes (2013)

78. Frozen (2013)

79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

80. Big Hero 6 (2014)

81. Inside Out (2015)

82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

83. Zootopia (2016)

84. Finding Dory (2016)

85. Moana (2016)

86. Cars 3 (2017)

87. Coco (2017)

88. Incredibles 2 (2018)

89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

90. Toy Story 4 (2019)

91. Frozen 2 (2019)

92. Onward (2020)

93. Soul (2020)

94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

95. Luca (2021)

96. Encanto (2021)

97. Turning Red (2022)

98. Lightyear (2022)

99. Strange World (2022)

100. Elemental (2023)