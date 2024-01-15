«I’m Just Ken‎» — найкраща пісня за версією кінопремії «‎Вибір критиків». Але Раян Ґослінґ, здається, не повірив

Спочатку не зрозумів, а потім як зрозумів…

Переможці часто скромно стверджують, що не очікували отримати нагороду, що заперечують їх підготовлені заздалегідь промови — однак Раян Ґослінґ, судячи з виразу його обличчя, дійсно був збентежений цьогорічним «Вибором критиків‎», який відзначив трек «I’m Just Ken‎», як найкращу пісню.

«I’m Just Ken‎» — один з цьогорічних музичних хітів «‎Барбі», який обійшов інші композиції з фільму, як от «What Was I Made For» Біллі Айліш чи «Dance the Nigh‎» Дуа Ліпи. Коли переможця в категорії оголосили, камери націлились на Ґослінґа, який зіграв роль Кена, однак актор, здається, навіть не зрозумів, що сталося і підозріло озирався по сторонах.

Коли зрештою диктор оголосив авторів пісні Марка Ронсона та Ендрю Ваятта, Ґослінґ так само не зрушив з місця, підбадьорюючи колег і перебуваючи в тому самому ошелешеному стані. Ронсон тим часом виголосив промову і привітав Раяна, який допоміг «‎оживити» пісню.

«Раян Ґослінґ, це така ж твоя нагорода, як і наша», — сказав Ронсон. «Ти змусив світ та глядачів закохатися в цю пісню своїм неперевершеним виконанням, тож дякую тобі».

Згодом вже за кулісами Ронсон пожартував (або ні), що не проти взяти участь у створенні мюзиклу про Барбі:

«Я насправді написав 12 пісень і просто чекаю дзвінка».

Тим часом реакція Ґослінґа на перемогу завірусилась у мережі, де фани захоплюються одночасно чарівним та ошелешеним виразом обличчя актора.

Загалом «‎Барбі» отримав 6 нагород на кінопремії «‎Вибір критиків» (найкраща пісня та найкраща комедія зокрема), тоді як «‎Оппенгеймер» тріумфував із 8-ма, включно із найкращим фільмом. Нагороду як найкраща акторка отримала Емма Стоун («‎Бідолашні створіння»), а найкращим актором став — Пол Джаматті («Залишені»).

Серіали «Ведмідь», «Спадкоємці» та «Сварка» отримали по кілька акторських нагород і перемогли в номінаціях найкращий комедійний серіал, драматичний серіал та мінісеріал відповідно. У «Ведмідя» та «Сварки» по 4 нагороди, а в «Спадкоємців» — 3.

Фільми

Найкращий фільм

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Найкращий актор

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Найкраща акторка

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Найкращий актор другого плану

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Найкраща акторка другого плану

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Найкращий молодий актор/акторка

Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers

Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie

Calah Lane — Wonka

Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator

Найкращий акторський склад

Oppenheimer

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Найкращий режисер

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Найкращий оригінальний сценарій

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh

Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Найкраща операторська робота

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Найкраща робота художника-постановника

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Найкращий монтаж

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Найкращий дизайн костюмів

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Найкращі зачіска та грим

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Найкращі візуальні ефекти

Oppenheimer

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Найкращий комедійний фільм

Barbie

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Найкращий анімаційний фільм

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Найкращий фільм іноземною мовою

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Найкраща пісня

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Найкраща музика

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Серіали

Найкращий драматичний серіал

Succession (HBO | Max)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Найкращий актор драматичного серіалу

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Найкраща акторка драматичного серіалу

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Найкращий актор другого плану в драматичному серіалі

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Найкраща акторка другого плану в драматичному серіалі

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Найкращий комедійний серіал

The Bear (FX)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Найкращий актор комедійного серіалу

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Найкраща акторка комедійного серіалу

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Найкращий актор другого плану в комедійному серіалі

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

Найкраща акторка другого плану в комедійному серіалі

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Найкращий мінісеріал

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Найкращий фільм, створений для телебачення

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

Найкращий актор мінісеріалу або фільму, знятого для телебачення

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Найкраща акторка мінісеріалу або фільму, знятого для телебачення

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Найкращий актор другого плану в мінісеріалі або фільмі, знятому для телебачення

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

Найкраща акторка другого плану в мінісеріалі або фільмі, знятому для телебачення

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Найкращий серіал іноземною мовою

Lupin (Netflix)

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Найкращий анімаційний серіал

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

Найкраще ток-шоу

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Найкращий спеціальний комедійний випуск