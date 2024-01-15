«I’m Just Ken‎» — найкраща пісня за версією кінопремії «‎Вибір критиків». Але Раян Ґослінґ, здається, не повірив

Спочатку не зрозумів, а потім як зрозумів…
Переможці часто скромно стверджують, що не очікували отримати нагороду, що заперечують їх підготовлені заздалегідь промови — однак Раян Ґослінґ, судячи з виразу його обличчя, дійсно був збентежений цьогорічним «Вибором критиків», який відзначив трек «I’m Just Ken», як найкращу пісню.
«I’m Just Ken» — один з цьогорічних музичних хітів «Барбі», який обійшов інші композиції з фільму, як от «What Was I Made For» Біллі Айліш чи «Dance the Nigh» Дуа Ліпи. Коли переможця в категорії оголосили, камери націлились на Ґослінґа, який зіграв роль Кена, однак актор, здається, навіть не зрозумів, що сталося і підозріло озирався по сторонах.
Коли зрештою диктор оголосив авторів пісні Марка Ронсона та Ендрю Ваятта, Ґослінґ так само не зрушив з місця, підбадьорюючи колег і перебуваючи в тому самому ошелешеному стані. Ронсон тим часом виголосив промову і привітав Раяна, який допоміг «оживити» пісню.
«Раян Ґослінґ, це така ж твоя нагорода, як і наша», — сказав Ронсон. «Ти змусив світ та глядачів закохатися в цю пісню своїм неперевершеним виконанням, тож дякую тобі».
Згодом вже за кулісами Ронсон пожартував (або ні), що не проти взяти участь у створенні мюзиклу про Барбі:
«Я насправді написав 12 пісень і просто чекаю дзвінка».
Тим часом реакція Ґослінґа на перемогу завірусилась у мережі, де фани захоплюються одночасно чарівним та ошелешеним виразом обличчя актора.
Загалом «Барбі» отримав 6 нагород на кінопремії «Вибір критиків» (найкраща пісня та найкраща комедія зокрема), тоді як «Оппенгеймер» тріумфував із 8-ма, включно із найкращим фільмом. Нагороду як найкраща акторка отримала Емма Стоун («Бідолашні створіння»), а найкращим актором став — Пол Джаматті («Залишені»).
Серіали «Ведмідь», «Спадкоємці» та «Сварка» отримали по кілька акторських нагород і перемогли в номінаціях найкращий комедійний серіал, драматичний серіал та мінісеріал відповідно. У «Ведмідя» та «Сварки» по 4 нагороди, а в «Спадкоємців» — 3.
Фільми
Найкращий фільм
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Найкращий актор
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Найкраща акторка
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Margot Robbie — Barbie
Найкращий актор другого плану
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Найкраща акторка другого плану
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera — Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
Найкращий молодий актор/акторка
- Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
- Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
- Calah Lane — Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
Найкращий акторський склад
- Oppenheimer
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Найкращий режисер
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Найкращий оригінальний сценарій
- American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
- All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Найкраща операторська робота
- Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Найкраща робота художника-постановника
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Найкращий монтаж
- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Найкращий дизайн костюмів
- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Lindy Hemming – Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Найкращі зачіска та грим
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Найкращі візуальні ефекти
- Oppenheimer
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Найкращий комедійний фільм
- Barbie
- American Fiction
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Найкращий анімаційний фільм
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Найкращий фільм іноземною мовою
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Найкраща пісня
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
- “Dance the Night” – Barbie
- “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom” – Rustin
- “This Wish” – Wish
- “What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Найкраща музика
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Серіали
Найкращий драматичний серіал
- Succession (HBO | Max)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Найкращий актор драматичного серіалу
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Найкраща акторка драматичного серіалу
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Найкращий актор другого плану в драматичному серіалі
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Найкраща акторка другого плану в драматичному серіалі
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Найкращий комедійний серіал
- The Bear (FX)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Найкращий актор комедійного серіалу
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Найкраща акторка комедійного серіалу
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Найкращий актор другого плану в комедійному серіалі
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
Найкраща акторка другого плану в комедійному серіалі
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Найкращий мінісеріал
- Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Найкращий фільм, створений для телебачення
- Quiz Lady (Hulu)
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Finestkind (Paramount+)
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Reality (HBO | Max)
Найкращий актор мінісеріалу або фільму, знятого для телебачення
- Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Найкраща акторка мінісеріалу або фільму, знятого для телебачення
- Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
- Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Найкращий актор другого плану в мінісеріалі або фільмі, знятому для телебачення
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Найкраща акторка другого плану в мінісеріалі або фільмі, знятому для телебачення
- Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Найкращий серіал іноземною мовою
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Найкращий анімаційний серіал
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
Найкраще ток-шоу
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Найкращий спеціальний комедійний випуск
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)