Hollywood is in «captivity of» franchises: 70% of films released in 2025 — are sequels, prequels or remakes

In 2024, cinemas were «are overwhelmed by sequels, prequels and remakes, which at the same time topped the top 10 «richest films of the year.

At the same time, in 2025, the number of films based on well-known franchises will only increase, according to CNBC will be 50-70% of films from the six major studios (Universal, Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Sony and Lionsgate). Thus, the studios will try to increase ticket sales, which «handed over» in recent years.

Below are the following top 10 films with the highest box office earnings in 2024 Based on domestic fees, not global fees (all — are based on existing IPs):

If we look at the extended list of 20 films (again, we’re talking only about domestic distribution), the situation is no better there, with only two original films, «Imaginary friends» by Paramount and «Weevil» from Neon. All the titles already known to the audience generated $6.3 billion at the U.S. box office in the first 9 months of 2024 (down 11.3% year-on-year, but it should be noted that strikes that suspended production and premieres for a certain period of time).

Someone may rightly point out that there are still three months left in the year, but the schedule for the last quarter is not very exciting either: here «Joker 2» (which debuted this weekend), «Gladiator 2», «Moana 2» and a number of movies that don’t have numbers in their titles but are actually sequels, spinoffs, or re-releases.

Existing IPs again stand out among the biggest premieres next year: M3GAN 2.0, «Jurassic World: Revival», «Five nights at Freddy’s 2», remakes «Snow White» і «Fantastic Four»and for dessert — third «Avatar». While in 2026, we expect to see new «Avengers», tape by «Mandalorian», and — the second animated film about the Mario brothers, third «Dune» and the fifth about «Toy Story» and «Shrek».

Movie release calendar for 2025 from major studios (preliminary):