Сравним iPhone 15 с iPhone 14 и флагманами Android — главные технические отличия

Starting price $999 $1,199 $1,199.99 $899

OS iOS 17 iOS 17 Android 13 Android 13

Display 6.1″ (2556×1179) OLED 6.7″ (2796×1290) OLED 6.8″ (3088×1440) OLED 6.7″ (3120×1440) OLED

Display refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz

Peak brightness 2,000 nits 2,000 nits 1,750 nits 1,500 nits

Always-on display Yes Yes Yes Yes

Dimensions 70.6×146.6×8.25mm 76.7×159.9×8.25mm 78.1×163.4×8.9mm 76.6×162.9×8.9mm

Weight 187g 221g 234g 212g

Battery capacity mAh not published, claimed up to 23 hours of video playback mAh not published, claimed up to 29 hours of video playback 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

Wireless charging Yes, MagSafe Yes, MagSafe Yes Yes

Fast charge-capable Yes Yes Yes Yes

Processor A17 Pro A17 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 chip

RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB for entry model, 12GB for all other configurations 12GB

Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Ports USB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s) USB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s) USB-C charging and data USB-C charging and data

Rear cameras 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto 200-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 48-megapixel telephoto

Highest optical magnification 3x 5x 10x 5x

Front cameras 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 10.8-megapixel

Biometrics Face ID Face ID In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition

Wi-Fi 6E Yes Yes Yes Yes

Satellite SOS feature Yes, with Roadside Assistance Yes, with Roadside Assistance N/A N/A

IP rating IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68