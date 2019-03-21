Новости
God of War стала игрой года по версии GDC Awards 2019, Red Dead Redemption 2 получила приз за технологии
Сегодня в рамках выставки GDC 2019 прошла церемония награждения игр Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA), во время которой God of War вырвала у основного конкурента Red Dead Redemption 2 главный приз «Игра года».

Как мы уже рассказывали, больше всего номинаций собрала тройка God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2 и Marvel’s Spider-Man. При этом в итоге первые две взяли всего по одной награде («Игра года» и «Лучшие технологии» соответственно), а третья вообще осталась без призов.

Среди победителей стоит упомянуть отметить игры Florence («Лучший дебют» и «Лучшая мобильная игра») и Beat Saber («Лучшая VR/AR-игра» и «Приз зрительских симпатий»). Также отметим успех умного картонного конструктора Nintendo Labo, которому достался приз «За инновации».

Полный перечень победителей и номинантов в каждой категории доступен ниже (победитель выделен жирным):

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

BEST AUDIO

  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

BEST DEBUT

  • Mountains (Florence)
  • Polyarc (Moss)
  • Nomada Studio (Gris)
  • Villa Gorilla (Yoku’s Island Express)
  • Sabotage (The Messenger)

BEST DESIGN

  • Into the Breach (Subset Games)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Alto’s Odyssey (Snowman)
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
  • Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)
  • Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

INNOVATION AWARD

  • Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

BEST NARRATIVE

  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
  • Florence (Mountains/Annapurna Interactive)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
  • Forza Horizon 4 (Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games / Microsoft Studios)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST VISUAL ART

  • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

BEST VR/AR GAME

  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)
  • Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
  • Moss (Polyarc)
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

AUDIENCE AWARD

  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Напомним, что в прошлом году на GDC 2018 игрой года стала The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild от Nintendo.

Источник: GDCA

