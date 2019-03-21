God of War стала игрой года по версии GDC Awards 2019, Red Dead Redemption 2 получила приз за технологии
Сегодня в рамках выставки GDC 2019 прошла церемония награждения игр Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA), во время которой God of War вырвала у основного конкурента Red Dead Redemption 2 главный приз «Игра года».
Как мы уже рассказывали, больше всего номинаций собрала тройка God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2 и Marvel’s Spider-Man. При этом в итоге первые две взяли всего по одной награде («Игра года» и «Лучшие технологии» соответственно), а третья вообще осталась без призов.
Среди победителей стоит упомянуть отметить игры Florence («Лучший дебют» и «Лучшая мобильная игра») и Beat Saber («Лучшая VR/AR-игра» и «Приз зрительских симпатий»). Также отметим успех умного картонного конструктора Nintendo Labo, которому достался приз «За инновации».
Полный перечень победителей и номинантов в каждой категории доступен ниже (победитель выделен жирным):
GAME OF THE YEAR
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
BEST AUDIO
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
BEST DEBUT
- Mountains (Florence)
- Polyarc (Moss)
- Nomada Studio (Gris)
- Villa Gorilla (Yoku’s Island Express)
- Sabotage (The Messenger)
BEST DESIGN
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Alto’s Odyssey (Snowman)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
- Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
INNOVATION AWARD
- Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
BEST NARRATIVE
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Florence (Mountains/Annapurna Interactive)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
BEST TECHNOLOGY
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games / Microsoft Studios)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
BEST VISUAL ART
- Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
BEST VR/AR GAME
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
- Moss (Polyarc)
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
AUDIENCE AWARD
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
Напомним, что в прошлом году на GDC 2018 игрой года стала The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild от Nintendo.
Источник: GDCA