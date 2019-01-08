Список номинантов игровой премии GDC Awards 2019 возглавили Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War и Marvel’s Spider-Man

Церемония награждения Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) пройдет 20 марта в рамках игровой выставки Game Developers Conference, но организаторы мероприятия решили уже сейчас опубликовать список номинантов во всех категориях. Помимо самых интересных проектов, которые будут претендовать на победу, в каждой из категорий также добавили список игр, на которые стоит обратить внимание.

Вряд ли кого-то удивит тот факт, что наибольшее количество номинаций набрали игры Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War и Marvel’s Spider-Man, которые победной поступью прошлись по всем важным рейтингам, включая «Выбор редакции ITC.UA 2018: Игры».

Полный список номинантов GDC Awards 2019 выглядит следующим образом:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance), Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios & Sora / Nintendo), Into the Breach (Subset Games), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft), Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive), Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

BEST AUDIO

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

Honorable Mentions: Beat Saber (Beat Games), Wandersong (Greg Lobanov / Humble Bundle), Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909), Battlefield V (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

BEST DEBUT

Polyarc (Moss)

Mountains (Florence)

Nomada Studio (Gris)

Villa Gorilla (Yoku’s Island Express)

Sabotage (The Messenger)

Honorable Mentions: Beat Games (Beat Saber), Digital Sun (Moonlighter), Two Point Studios (Two Point Hospital), Okomotive (Far: Lone Sails)

BEST DESIGN

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Frostpunk (11 bit studios), Minit (Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio & Dominik Johann / Devolver Digital), Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909), Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Alto’s Odyssey (Snowman)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Furistas Cat Cafe (Runaway), The Room: Old Sins (Fireproof Studios), Pocket Run Pool (Zach Gage), Alphabear 2 (Spry Fox), Twinfold (Kenny Sun)

INNOVATION AWARD

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Honorable Mentions: Minit (Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio & Dominik Johann / Devolver Digital), Celeste (Matt Makes Games), God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Moss (Polyarc), A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

BEST NARRATIVE

Florence (Mountains/Annapurna Interactive)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Honorable Mentions: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft), Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Celeste (Matt Makes Games), Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix), Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games and Serenity Forge / Good Shepherd Entertainment)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 4 (Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Honorable Mentions: Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios), Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft), Battlefield V (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

BEST VISUAL ART

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Honorable Mentions: Battlefield V (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance), Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft), Below (Capybara Games)

BEST VR/AR GAME

Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

Moss (Polyarc)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Jurassic World Alive (Ludia), In Death (Sólfar Studios), Tendar (Tender Claws), Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Deracine (FromSoftware / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Источник: GDCA