Объявлены все номинанты игровой премии The Game Awards 2020, по количеству лидируют The Last of Us 2, Hades и Ghost of Tsushima
Организаторы игровой премии The Game Awards 2020 объявили номинантов во всех категориях, награждение победителей состоится в онлайн-режиме 10 декабря 2020 года.
По количеству номинаций лидируют три игры — первое место уверенно взяла «The Last of Us Part II» от Naughty Dog, собравшая сразу 10 номинаций, далее идут «Hades» от Supergiant Games (8 номинаций) и «Ghost of Tsushima» от Sucker Punch (7 номинаций). Все три лидера поборются в том числе за звание «Игра года», где им будут противостоять Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo), Doom Eternal (id Software) и Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix).
Полный список номинаций The Game Awards 2020 выглядит следующим образом:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
- Doom Eternal — id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch
- Hades — Supergiant Games
- The Last of Us Part 2 — Naughty Dog
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Score/Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson — Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey — Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji — Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham — Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm — Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Indie Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Best VR/AR Game
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian «Crimsix» Porter
- Heo «Showmaker» Su
- Kim «Canyon» Geon-Bu
- Anthony «Shotzzy» Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu «Zywoo» Herbaut
Best Esports Coach
- Danny «Zonic» Sorensen
- Dae-Hee «Crusty» Park
- Fabian «Grabbz» Lohmann
- Lee «Zefa» Jae-Min
- Raymond «Rambo» Lussier
Best Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Host
- Alex «Goldenboy» Mendez
- Alex «Machine» Richardson
- Eefje «Sjokz» Depoortere
- James «Dash» Patterson
- Jorien «Sheever» Van der Heijden
Best Esports Team
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
