Объявлены все номинанты игровой премии The Game Awards 2020, по количеству лидируют The Last of Us 2, Hades и Ghost of Tsushima


Организаторы игровой премии The Game Awards 2020 объявили номинантов во всех категориях, награждение победителей состоится в онлайн-режиме 10 декабря 2020 года.

По количеству номинаций лидируют три игры — первое место уверенно взяла «The Last of Us Part II» от Naughty Dog, собравшая сразу 10 номинаций, далее идут «Hades» от Supergiant Games (8 номинаций) и «Ghost of Tsushima» от Sucker Punch (7 номинаций). Все три лидера поборются в том числе за звание «Игра года», где им будут противостоять Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo), Doom Eternal (id Software) и Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix).

Полный список номинаций The Game Awards 2020 выглядит следующим образом:

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
  • Doom Eternal — id Software
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch
  • Hades — Supergiant Games
  • The Last of Us Part 2 — Naughty Dog

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Score/Music

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Audio Design

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson — Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Laura Bailey — Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji — Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham — Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeterm — Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • Through Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Indie Game

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Hades
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Best Debut Game

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Acient Epic
  • Roki
  • Phasmophobia

Best Mobile Game

  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Best VR/AR Game

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • Timthetatman
  • Valkyrae

Best Esports Athlete

  • Ian «Crimsix» Porter
  • Heo «Showmaker» Su
  • Kim «Canyon» Geon-Bu
  • Anthony «Shotzzy» Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu «Zywoo» Herbaut

Best Esports Coach

  • Danny «Zonic» Sorensen
  • Dae-Hee «Crusty» Park
  • Fabian «Grabbz» Lohmann
  • Lee «Zefa» Jae-Min
  • Raymond «Rambo» Lussier

Best Esports Event

  • Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best Esports Host

  • Alex «Goldenboy» Mendez
  • Alex «Machine» Richardson
  • Eefje «Sjokz» Depoortere
  • James «Dash» Patterson
  • Jorien «Sheever» Van der Heijden

Best Esports Team

  • Damwon Gaming
  • Dallas Empire
  • G2 Esports
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Secret

Источник: IGN

