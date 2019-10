«Велошлем» Hövding 3 при падении велосипедиста раскрывает полноценную подушку безопасности

Hövding 3

The safest cycle helmet in the world is now even smarter. We're proud to present the new Hövding 3!- Adjustable size — Now with an APP and smart features such as ICE, track your cycling and battery notifications — Longer lasting battery And what about the safety? Our airbag technology is still 8x safer than traditional helmets!

Опубліковано Hövding Четвер, 12 вересня 2019 р.