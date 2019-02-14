На церемонии награждения DICE Awards 2019 игра God of War завоевала 9 наград из 23, включая «Игру года»

Сегодня ночью в США состоялась 22-ая ежегодная церемония награждения игр DICE Awards 2019, на которой доминировала игра God of War. Этот проект не только выиграл в 9 из 23 категорий, но и взял главный приз — награду «Игра года».

Помимо главной награды проект Sony Interactive Entertainment и SIE Santa Monica Studio выиграл в категориях «Лучшая режиссура», «Лучший геймдизайн», «Лучший сценарий», «Лучший арт» и т.д. (всего игра собрал 12 номинаций). За главный приз God of War соперничал с Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Into the Breach и Return of the Obra Dinn.

Напомним, что DICE Awards вручаются Академией интерактивных искусств AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences), включающей более 30,000 участников.

Полный список победителей DICE Awards 2019 выглядит следующим образом:

Game of the Year : God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction : God of War

: God of War Outstanding Achievement in Game Design : God of War

: God of War Portable Game of the Year : Florence (Annapurna Interactive/Mountains)

: Florence (Annapurna Interactive/Mountains) Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game : Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

: Celeste (Matt Makes Games) Immersive Reality Game of the Year : Beat Saber (Beat Games)

: Beat Saber (Beat Games) Immersive Reality Technical Achievement : Tónandi (Magic Leap/Magic Leap and Sigur Rós)

: Tónandi (Magic Leap/Magic Leap and Sigur Rós) Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Fortnite (Epic Games)

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year : Into the Breach (Subset Games)

: Into the Breach (Subset Games) Sports Game of the Year : Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Co., Ltd./Camelot Co. Ltd.)

: Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Co., Ltd./Camelot Co. Ltd.) Role-Playing Game of the Year : Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

: Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) Racing Game of the Year : Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft Studios/Playground Games)

: Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft Studios/Playground Games) Fighting Game of the Year : Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo/Sora Ltd./Bandai Namco Studios Inc.)

: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo/Sora Ltd./Bandai Namco Studios Inc.) Family Game of the Year : Unravel Two (Electronic Arts/ColdWood Interactive)

: Unravel Two (Electronic Arts/ColdWood Interactive) Adventure Game of the Year : God of War

: God of War Action Game of the Year: Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Outstanding Technical Achievement : Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

: Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) Outstanding Achievement in Story : God of War

: God of War Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design : God of War

: God of War Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition : God of War

: God of War Outstanding Achievement in Character : God of War — Kratos

: God of War — Kratos Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction : God of War

: God of War Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment/Insomniac Games)

Напомним, что на церемонии The Game Awards 2018 игрой года также стала God of War, а больше всего наград собрал Red Dead Redemption 2.

Источник: Polygon