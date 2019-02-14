На церемонии награждения DICE Awards 2019 игра God of War завоевала 9 наград из 23, включая «Игру года»
Сегодня ночью в США состоялась 22-ая ежегодная церемония награждения игр DICE Awards 2019, на которой доминировала игра God of War. Этот проект не только выиграл в 9 из 23 категорий, но и взял главный приз — награду «Игра года».
Помимо главной награды проект Sony Interactive Entertainment и SIE Santa Monica Studio выиграл в категориях «Лучшая режиссура», «Лучший геймдизайн», «Лучший сценарий», «Лучший арт» и т.д. (всего игра собрал 12 номинаций). За главный приз God of War соперничал с Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Into the Breach и Return of the Obra Dinn.
Напомним, что DICE Awards вручаются Академией интерактивных искусств AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences), включающей более 30,000 участников.
Полный список победителей DICE Awards 2019 выглядит следующим образом:
- Game of the Year: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: God of War
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: God of War
- Portable Game of the Year: Florence (Annapurna Interactive/Mountains)
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Tónandi (Magic Leap/Magic Leap and Sigur Rós)
- Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Sports Game of the Year: Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Co., Ltd./Camelot Co. Ltd.)
- Role-Playing Game of the Year: Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft Studios/Playground Games)
- Fighting Game of the Year: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo/Sora Ltd./Bandai Namco Studios Inc.)
- Family Game of the Year: Unravel Two (Electronic Arts/ColdWood Interactive)
- Adventure Game of the Year: God of War
- Action Game of the Year: Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: God of War
- Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: God of War
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: God of War
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: God of War — Kratos
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: God of War
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment/Insomniac Games)
Напомним, что на церемонии The Game Awards 2018 игрой года также стала God of War, а больше всего наград собрал Red Dead Redemption 2.
Источник: Polygon