Разработчики «умных» дверных звонков Ring опубликовали в рекламном объявлении в Facebook видео с женщиной, подозреваемой в совершении кражи

Do you live in 94040 (or nearby)?Mountain View Residents: Do you recognize this woman?On May 22, this woman was caught on camera breaking into a vehicle at a Mountain View home near Castro St and Miramonte Ave.If you have any information on the whereabouts of this woman, please contact the Mountain View Police Department at 650-903-6344 (Case Number: 19-3742). And please share this post, so we can all stay alert.

Опубліковано Ring Четвер, 30 травня 2019 р.