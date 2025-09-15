Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E review: a powerful off-roader in the world of electric scooters

Electric scooters are confidently occupying their niche of affordable and environmentally friendly transportation among all age groups. But they usually don’t leave the comfort of city roads, limited to their driving characteristics and geometric cross-country ability. The Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E — is an attempt to combine urban mobility with off-road elements. In this editorial review, we’ll take a look at its real-world performance and test it in its native off-road environment.

Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E Pluses: good torque and cross-country ability; energy-intensive suspension and ground clearance; design, ergonomics and comfort. Minuses: dimensions and weight; speed limit of — 25 km/h; insufficient display information and the ability to control without a smartphone.

Technical and driving characteristics of Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E

Engine 650 W, 1,600 W — peak power Maximum speed up to 25 km/h Weight 29.7 kg Mileage 70 km (in Eco mode under ideal conditions) Brakes Front — disc, rear — disc Battery 48 V / 12.75 A*h Charging time 4 hours Tires 11”, chamberless Speed modes Eco, Drive, Sport Maximum load 120 kg Depreciation and amortization Front and rear Charger 53.6 V/ 3.9 A Frame material Carbon steel Protection against moisture IPX5

Packaging, kitting and assembly

Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E comes in a sturdy cardboard box weighing ≈32 kg. The contents are well protected by foam and special inserts to prevent damage during transportation. The box includes transport openings for easy handling and is labeled with instructions for safe unpacking.

The package includes:

Electric scooter Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E;

Charger (53.6 V, 3.9 A);

Hex key;

Spare screws;

Operating instructions and related documentation;

Optional cable for US outlet.

Assembly is simple and takes up to 10 minutes. The electric scooter comes with a folding handlebar that needs to be screwed to the rack with four screws, then you need to check the tire pressure and inflate them to the recommended value (2.8 bars). In addition, the box contains detailed instructions with illustrations and a QR code for video tutorials. No special skills are required – everything is intuitive.

After assembly, it is advisable to charge the battery fully and update the firmware via the proprietary app for optimal performance. In general, the process is accessible to beginners. The only thing is that the scooter is quite heavy, but if you have not neglected the advice of Iron Arnie, then this will not be a problem for you.

Materials, design and mechanics

The design of the Segway ZT3 Pro E combines futurism and practicality: the frame made of durable carbon steel provides good strength and high reliability at a weight of 29.7 kg. Although aluminum would have saved a few extra pounds. Segway’s tubeless 11-inch rubber tires (70/60 — 7.5) boast a practical tread for off-road use. They provide reliable traction both on and off the road. Dirt is protected from the fenders made of durable plastic.

The design of the Ninebot eKickScooter ZT3 Pro E is not just ergonomic, but also quite impressive. The steering wheel is quite tall (134 cm), so it may be uncomfortable for short people. It is equipped with rubber grips without a pronounced texture. The angle of the steering column is wider than that of models from other manufacturers. This provides additional stability on uneven road surfaces.

The baking sheet is wide and comfortable, with an anti-slip coating that allows you to stand confidently even when its surface is wet. The folding mechanism provides a secure fit in the “transportable mode”. The double lock clearly fulfills its task and does not suffer from backlash.

The red and black color scheme of the Ninebot eKickScooter ZT3 Pro E looks both stylish and without unnecessary pathos, emphasizing the off-road orientation of the electric scooter. The X-style of the front dimensions further draws attention to the futuristic design.

The suspension in the Ninebot eKickScooter ZT3 Pro E — is one of those things that is worth taking a closer look at, because it is implemented at a high level. We have a telescopic front fork in front, and a mono-shock absorber is hidden under the casing at the rear. The suspension absorbs vibrations very well and smoothes out bumps.

The brakes on the Ninebot eKickScooter ZT3 Pro E — are disc brakes, both front and rear. There is an additional traction control that prevents the rear wheel from slipping and improves traction on wet or uneven surfaces. It is noticeable that they work with a large margin and quickly stop the scooter. There is also an energy recovery system, and its intensity is regulated in the app.

There is a special hook on the front of the steering column. It can withstand a load of up to 5 kilograms. This is quite convenient if you stop, for example, to take a picture of something and hang your backpack on it while you take out your smartphone and take a picture.

Electronics, controls and battery

Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E is equipped with a rich and bright LCD display. However, given its diagonal, we would like to see more information. At the very least, there is not enough visualization of the current voltage, display of the distance traveled and the estimated mileage. All of this can be found in the proprietary application, but I would like to have local duplication without creating additional entities and bindings.

The controls are quite convenient and intuitive. On the left are the main control buttons, which can be used to select the speed mode, turn on the scooter, turn signals and lighting. Next to them, we can find an additional button, the function of which is configured in the proprietary application. The bell here is mechanical, which is not very impressive for such a bright device.

On the right is the accelerator lever. It can be controlled both with the thumb of the right hand and partially according to the motorcycle principle, changing the angle of the movable handle. The brakes can be activated from both sides.

У Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E theft protection function is implemented. It uses the Code Lock lock, which is offered in two formats: numeric, with the input of a code, and pattern based on combinations of directions (up-down, left-right). In addition, there is a new Air Lock unlocking option that automatically removes the lock when your smartphone approaches the scooter. You can even disable the code protection if you don’t need it.

Battery Management System BMS is responsible for the safety of the battery, preventing overheating, short circuits, and overcharging to extend its life. Application Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E is a real mobile control center, allowing you to fully control the device from your smartphone.

The app also allows you to personalize your riding modes. The speed settings not only select the mode, but also adjust the maximum speed for each of them, allowing you to adapt the scooter to your individual needs. In the sport mode, the boost function is available for a faster start. At the same time, the speed limit of — 25 km/h is disappointing, for which we should thank European legislation, not the manufacturer.

There is a traction control system. It guarantees stable traction and confident driving on various types of terrain, which may be necessary in difficult conditions. Additionally, there is a slope parking function that securely locks the scooter and prevents it from rolling away if left on an inclined surface.

A number of useful options have been added to the safety settings section to increase control and ease of use of the ZT3 Pro. If the scooter remains stationary for longer than the preset time, it shuts off by itself, saving battery power and avoiding accidental switching on.

The scheduled charging option allows you to set the time during which the scooter will charge. You can also set a charge limit to extend battery life.

The front headlight here is quite powerful, providing acceptable lighting at a sufficient distance. At the rear is a bright brake light that effectively signals braking. Built-in turn indicators work in conjunction with an audible signal. Thanks to its loudness, pedestrians who do not look around finally turn their attention away from their smartphones. The positioning X-diodes are always on.

The manufacturer claims that the battery (46.8 V/12.75 Ah) lasts for as much as 70 km. Of course, if you read what is written in small letters, it is under ideal conditions in the ecological mode, or as it is also called “vegetable mode” .The battery is protected as standard IPX7.

Test drive and usage experience

The Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E is quite comfortable for riding around the city. It stays on the road steadily, and there is a nice balance. Acceleration is very brisk, and in Sport mode it is even excessive. Therefore, if you have no experience with scooters, then leave it until you get more comfortable with the controls. But the joy of fast acceleration is dampened by the low speed limit.

A monotonous ride at 25 kilometers per hour will make you bored in a few minutes. If the manufacturer does not provide an opportunity to increase it over time, it may scare away a large part of the potential audience. It is noticeable that the power reserve is very large. On the other hand, it is clear that this is done for safety.

You’ll hardly feel the pavement beneath you, because the suspension works perfectly. Speed bumps can be passed with a slight smile without even slowing down, as can gravel roads. The manufacturer has managed to find the golden mean between stability on the roads and the absence of excessive softness.

You no longer need high speed to drive on difficult surfaces. The most important thing here is the torque that your engine can produce. And there’s nothing wrong with that, as 1,600 watts at peak is enough to conquer an incline of up to 25 degrees. The test hill was easy to handle with a large margin.

The ground clearance here is greater than in some modern crossovers — 15.2 cm. There are three main modes — Eco, Drive, Boost. Eco mode offers a top speed of 15 km/h, Drive — 20 km/h and Sport 25 km/h paired with brisk acceleration.

If the rider’s height is less than 160 cm, the Ninebot eKickScooter ZT3 Pro E will be too large, primarily due to the handlebar height of 134 centimeters. The manufacturer claims that the electric scooter can cover 70 kilometers on a single charge under ideal conditions. However, the passport of the electric scooter indicates a distance of 50 km.

The real picture is less optimistic — about 30 kilometers with mixed driving conditions in Drive and Sport modes. You’ll have to wait about 4 hours to recharge.

While a standard city scooter can usually fit into the trunk of a typical B-class car, with Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E is not so simple. To transport it, we had to lower the seats, turning the second row into a luggage compartment. In A-class hatchbacks, you can’t do without the help of the rear row.

Prices and competitors

Segway Ninebot ZT3 Pro E can be purchased at a price starting at 33,589 UAH. There are a lot of competitors in this price range. The vast majority of them are Chinese manufacturers of various “eminence”.

Kugoo Kirin G2 Master offers a more powerful engine and a top speed of — 60 km/h. These are very serious figures that require a more serious approach to safety and braking, which this model clearly lacks. In addition, the serious weight (41.5 kg) can be a big obstacle to transportability and significantly narrows the range of potential users.

In addition, the model has a worse degree of dust and moisture protection (IPX4) and a smaller wheel diameter (10″). And most importantly, it takes about 11 hours to charge such an electric scooter.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra for similar money offers an aluminum frame, a 500-watt motor with a peak of up to 940 watts. Its top speed is also limited to 25 km/h. The braking system is not as effective, as there are drum brakes in the front and electric brakes in the rear.

And for those who want to go all out, you may like Crosser Rocket. For a much higher price, it offers a top speed of 75 km/h, which I strongly advise against accelerating to in such a vehicle. It has all-wheel drive and a 3,200-watt motor.

8.3 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 8 30 km in mixed conditions. Design, ergonomics 9.5 Spectacular and futuristic design. Assembly quality, materials 8.5 High-quality assembly, carbon steel frame. Price 8.5 It meets the declared capabilities. Speed 7.5 According to European standards, it is limited to 25 km/h. Options 8 Standard complementation.