Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P review. A simple but reliable choice

The Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P is a laptop that looks like another typical “silver office” at first glance, but inside it has a pretty interesting combination of hardware. It’s not an ultrabook, a gaming monster, or even a creative station for designers — it claims to be an honest working tool. In our editorial review, we decided to check whether it’s really suitable for the everyday life of a student, office clerk, or someone who carries half the Internet with them in browser tabs.

Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P Pluses: Sufficient performance for office, school, and multimedia; comfortable keyboard for long typing sessions; quiet cooling even under load; balanced price; and the right set of ports. Minuses: The display is of average brightness and color, weak under the sun; no keyboard backlight; real battery life is not impressive. 7.3 /10 Rating

Specifications of Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P

Screen 15.6 inches 16:9 (1920×1080 pixels), brightness — 300 nits, 60 Hz, IPS Processor Intel Core i5-1334U (2p+8e), 2.1-4.6 GHz Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM DDR5, 16 GB, 5200 MT/s, SO-DIMM Drive 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Cooling 1 fan Wireless interfaces Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax), Bluetooth 5.1 Camera 1 megapixel (HD 720p) Audio system 2 speakers Wired interfaces 1 x HDMI 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 1 x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack Power supply 65 W; 20 V, 3.25 A Battery 53 Watt-hours Weight 1.8 kg Dimensions 362.9 x 237.5 x 19.9 mm Warranty 1 year

Accessories and packaging Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P

Unboxing Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P does not promise anything exciting. Here we will not be greeted by luxurious internal “boxes”, as in premium lines. It’s a standard brown cardboard box with the Acer logo, which looks more like a printer box than a modern laptop. However, Acer didn’t try to put on a show, the main thing is that the laptop arrives in one piece.

The packaging is quite stiff, and that’s a plus: the laptop will survive a box drop from a small height or a light bump in transportation without any problems. Nothing rattles around inside, everything is well secured. This significantly distinguishes the product from conventional notebooks, where you can hear all the internal contents during transportation.

Inside, the laptop is protected by protective inserts that save it from bumps and ruthless couriers. There is no case, although it would have been appropriate since users of this class often take their laptops “into the field.” Instead, we have only a fabric wrapper that serves as a dust cover. Minimalism in its purest form.

The charger looks quite classic: a black “brick adapter” that can take up half of a backpack pocket. The cable is of a standard length, which allows you to sit on the couch near an outlet, but if you want to sit farther away, you’ll have to look for an extension cord. The unit itself is not too heavy.

Documentation — a classic set of pieces of paper that most users immediately send to a drawer or trash can. There is a short guide with diagrams in case someone still has no idea how to turn on the laptop. It’s nice that everything is in Ukrainian — Acer got it right here, because even the little things make the first impression.

The package of the Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P is as pragmatic as possible. It has everything you need to start working right away, but there’s nothing that will make you feel “wow”. That’s why you unpack this laptop quickly and without sentiment — and get down to the main thing: to check what it can do.

Design, ergonomics and materials Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P

The Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P is designed in a simple but austere style: nothing superfluous, no logos or RGB LEDs. For an office environment, this is a plus — you won’t be embarrassed to put it next to your colleagues’ monitors.

The lid and work surface are plastic, but with a texture that tries to look like metal. It feels good, although not “premium”, and fingerprints are noticeable, but not catastrophic. The laptop opens 145 degrees. The case does not bend under light pressure, which is good for this segment.

The weight of the laptop is about 1.8 kg, which is quite normal for everyday carrying in a backpack. The thickness of the case allows you to carry it even in an average backpack.

Acer’s keyboard is nice: the keystroke is pleasant, the pressure is noticeable, but not loud. Many people will notice the lack of a numeric pad in compact models, but the AG15-71P has one, which adds convenience when entering numbers or working in financial tables.

The Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P touchpad is medium-sized — with normal scrolling, multi-touch and normal accuracy. It doesn’t feel like it “jumps” under your finger, but for professional drawing or precise photo editing, you’ll have to use a mouse.

The ports are arranged without surprises: HDMI, two USB-C and one USB-A are on the left, and another USB-A and a combined audio output are on the right.

In terms of ergonomics, the Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P case does not bend, the hinges are quite rigid. The screen does not play when pressed lightly, it is difficult to open it with one hand, but safer for reliability. The ventilation grilles do not interfere with placing the laptop on the table.

Despite the plastic base, the laptop looks quite monolithic. There is no feeling of fragility that sometimes occurs with cheap models. On the contrary, it seems that it will be able to survive several trips in a backpack without any scratches.

The design and ergonomics of the Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P are up to par: a strict appearance, a fairly sturdy case, a comfortable keyboard, and normal ports.

Display Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P

The Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS matrix with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution. For most office and educational tasks, this is enough: the text is clear, icons and interfaces are not blurry. But if you’re used to Retina-class or high PPI, the difference will be noticeable.

The matte finish of the screen is a big plus. There is practically no glare, and even in bright light in a room or near a window, you can work without problems. This is practically a lifesaver for those who carry a laptop to lectures or cafes.

The brightness of the display in Acer Aspire Go 15 is average — about 300 nits. This is enough for work in the office or at home, but in the sun or in a brightly lit room, the information may blur, and you will have to look for a shadow.

Contrast color reproduction is also standard for IPS in this segment: about 1000:1. You won’t have any problems watching videos on YouTube or Netflix, but professional color correction or working with photos is more demanding.

The color gamut of the display is approximately 45% NTSC, which is equivalent to about 62% sRGB. This is typical for laptops in this price segment: it’s enough for everyday use, web surfing, and photo viewing.

The screen refresh rate is — standard 60 Hz. This means that there’s enough smoothness for office, web, and video use, but gamers will notice limitations with fast-paced scenes. FPS games or shooters require at least 120 Hz, so the AG15-71P display is not designed for maximum comfort in terms of gaming.

The viewing angles of the IPS matrix are normal: color and brightness shifts are noticeable only at a wide angle, and this is important if you often work with colleagues on the same screen or view materials from different angles.

It’s fine for studying, working, and watching videos, but for professional design or gamers, you’ll have to look for an alternative.

Camera and sound Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P

The Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P webcam is 1 megapixel with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It’s enough for office video calls.

In low light, the camera performs much worse: the image is grainy, the colors slightly fade into cold shades. But, to be honest, other laptops in this price segment rarely offer something much better.

The microphones here are sensitive enough to be heard in a video conference. Problems arise only if there is noise around you — for example, a cafe or kitchen in the background. Noise cancellation is basic, and you shouldn’t expect miracles.

The speakers of Acer Aspire Go 15 are located on the bottom of the case. This is enough for conferences, watching YouTube or listening to music. Middle and high frequencies are reproduced clearly, but low frequencies are practically absent. But the volume is on par and it definitely pleases.

Positive detail — the sound is not distorted even at maximum volume. You won’t hear ringing or crackling, which is often the case with cheap laptops. It’s a small thing, but it’s nice.

Users who work with music or media will definitely connect headphones or external speakers. Support for a standard 3.5 mm audio output and Bluetooth makes it easy to do so.

The camera and sound of the Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P are average for its class. The webcam is good only for calls, the speakers are good for basic media content.

Working performance of Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P

Benchmark Result Speedometer 3.1 (PSU) 29.5 Speedometer 3.1 (battery) 24.4 WebXPRT 4 (PSU) 299 WebXPRT 4 (battery) 247 Google Octane 2.0 Plus (PSU) 92304 Google Octane 2.0 Plus (battery) 82084 Google Octane 2.0 Plus Multi Core (PSU) 594071 Google Octane 2.0 Plus Multi Core (battery) 457486 CPU-Z Single (power supply) 684.5 CPU-Z Single (battery) 589.1 CPU-Z Multi (power supply) 4631.0 CPU-Z Multi (battery) 2553.9 3DMARK Steel Nomad 135 3DMARK Steel Nomad Light 949 3DMARK Night Raid 14281 3DMARK Wild Life Extreme 2813 3DMARK CPU Profile (Max threads) 4104 PCMARK 10 Extended 5289 Cinebench 2024 Single 102 Cinebench 2024 Multi 426 Geekbench Single 2365 Geekbench Multi 8346 Geekbench Open CL 11713 Geekbench Vulkan 15108 Geekbench AI Single Precision Score 2392 Geekbench AI Half Precision Score 2321 Geekbench AI Quantized Score 4566 RAM read MB/s 38625 RAM write MB/s 36315 SSD read MB/s 4798.67 SSD write MB/s 3484.23

The Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P turned out to be a predictable “average” in synthetic tests, but at the same time capable of quite comfortable office and browser work. In the Speedometer 3.1 benchmark, the laptop scored 29.5 on mains power and 24.4 on battery power — there is a drop, but browser tasks remain smooth. WebXPRT 4 confirmed this: 299 points on mains and 247 on battery.

By the way, the RAM can be expanded up to 32 GB: one slot is already occupied by a 16 GB module, and the other is free, so the upgrade does not require dismantling the old module.

In Google Octane 2.0 Plus, the results are also expected for the 13th-generation Core i7: a single core scored 92,304 points on the PSU and 82,084 on the battery, and multi-core mode — 594,071 and 457,486, respectively. That is, when working with heavy web applications or multitasking, the drop in battery performance is noticeable, but not critical.

CPU-Z confirmed this once again: Single 684.5 / 589.1, Multi 4631 / 2553, which means excellent performance for daily programs.

For lightweight rendering and basic graphics processing, Cinebench 2024 scored 102 single and 426 multi-core points — this allows you to work with office presentations, light photo editing and basic video.

3DMark tests (Steel Nomad 135, Night Raid 14,281, Wild Life Extreme 2,813) confirm that integrated graphics are not for gaming, but for 2D/light 3D tasks they are quite suitable.

Geekbench showed solid universal performance: single core — 2,365, multi-core mode — 8,346, and OpenCL and Vulkan gave 11,713 and 15,108 points respectively. AI at the basic level is also supported: Single Precision 2 392, Half Precision 2 321, Quantized 4 566.

Memory and storage speeds: RAM reads 38,625 MB/s, writes 36,315 MB/s, SSD reads 4,798 MB/s, writes 3,484 MB/s — system and application startup is smooth.

Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P gaming performance

With integrated graphics from Intel, the Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P laptop doesn’t look like a “gaming machine” at first. We decided to run a few titles to see if we could get away from work sometimes.

Let’s start with the classics: Crysis from the distant 2007 showed a stable 71 fps on medium settings. That is, the legendary “Can it run Crysis?” finally sounds more like a joke, because the laptop handles it easily.

With newer games, the situation is more complicated. Alan Wake Remastered delivers only 28 fps even on the lowest settings. Technically, it seems to be almost the lower limit of playability, but in practice, it lacks smoothness — it looks more like an interactive slideshow with the atmosphere of King’s novels.

The trilogy of GTA remasters didn’t inspire much optimism either. San Andreas Definitive Edition on Low-preset produced 36 fps, which can be called “on the edge of comfort”. But Vice City Definitive Edition is stuck at 28 fps, which is painful for the eyes.

But we have the classics on our side again: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat at maximum settings keeps 60 fps. And this is perhaps the best news: the legend of the Ukrainian gaming industry runs perfectly even on the built-in graphics.

Proprietary software

Acer is trying to create software for laptop management, and the result of these efforts is the Acer Sense application. It’s a cross between a task manager, system monitoring, and a little bit of a gaming hub, but without the bright RGB dancing.

Here, in a convenient panel, the user sees the processor temperature, RAM load, battery charge, and disk status. That is, there is no need to go to the Task Manager or download HWMonitor right away – everything you need is in one place.

The main feature of Acer Sense is performance profiles. The laptop allows you to quickly switch between quiet, balanced, and «maximum» modes. Yes, this is not Predator with overclocking and turbo mode, but for the Aspire series, this is a very useful addition.

Acer Sense is also responsible for driver updates.

Another interesting element is the “device health” block. It shows the status of the SSD and battery, and even gives simple tips on how to extend the life of the device. For beginners, this is a useful tip, while for experienced users, it’s more of a reminder that any battery has a habit of losing ground after three years of active use. There is also a battery calibration option.

Yes, it may seem to some that Sense is software that duplicates Windows functions, but in practice it really makes the user’s life easier.

Battery life, temperatures and noise Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P

The Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P has a 53 Wh battery, which is quite typical for midrange laptops. For everyday work — text, browser, office programs — it lasts for 10 hours without recharging. Not a record, but quite comfortable for short business trips or lectures.

With heavy use — multiple browser tabs, Word, Excel, video, and music at the same time — battery life is reduced to 5 hours. This is a common story in an office environment, but it’s worth considering if you’re planning a trip without an outlet.

The 65 W charger allows you to restore the battery in about 1.5 hours. That is, you can recharge the laptop in the morning to get it ready for the day, which is quite convenient.

As for the thermal mode of the Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P: the case practically does not heat up during office tasks. The bottom panel remains warm, but not hot, and you can work on your knees without discomfort.

When running heavy programs or opening many tabs in a browser at the same time, the CPU temperature rises to a maximum of 48 °C. In normal office environments or when watching a video, it is practically inaudible. That is, the operating noise practically does not interfere.

In the AIDA64 stress test, I was able to reach 75 degrees Celsius. The cooling system is noisy, but not in a distracting way: the fans hum quietly and evenly.

Experience using Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P

The experience of using the Acer Aspire Go Intel leaves a mixed impression. On the one hand, it’s a very lightweight and unpretentious laptop that you can take to a coffee shop or on a train — the battery lasts for several hours of active work, and USB-C charging adds convenience.

The keyboard is soft, with normal travel and almost no sense of cheapness, although you’ll have to look for backlighting in an older model. The touchpad is large and responsive, so in most scenarios a mouse is not necessary.

In everyday tasks, the laptop feels fast: a browser with a dozen tabs, email, documents, full HD video — everything works smoothly. However, if you try to load something heavier, like video editing or RAW photo processing, the system immediately reminds you that you’re looking at an office version with basic integrated graphics.

The cooler starts up infrequently, but if the laptop is heavily loaded, it starts to sound quite distinct, though not annoying.

The most pleasant impression is made by the general “invisibility” of the Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P in operation: it does not heat up, does not keep you waiting, does not overload with unnecessary software, and Acer Sense really helps to control the temperature and battery. This is exactly the case when a laptop does not try to be everything at once, but honestly performs the role of a daily work tool.

Price and competitors Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P

Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15‑71P — a laptop that doesn’t try to be premium, but isn’t ashamed of its price either. For UAH 21,999, you get a 15.6″ Full HD IPS display, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512 GB SSD.

Asus Vivobook 15 F1502ZA — price from UAH 21,499. A rather compromise option, but with a backlit keyboard that saves you typing in the evening.

HP 15s‑fq5000 — price from UAH 21,299. A simple and affordable option for basic office and training.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IAU7 — price from 19,699 to 23,319 UAH. The lightest and most durable of the three; a matte IPS display with 800:1 contrast ratio and a 45 Wh battery ensure normal autonomy and comfortable operation.

7.3 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 7 Quite predictable, but not record-breaking battery life: exactly what you'd expect from a laptop of this class. BZ productivity 7 Stable operation when connected to the network. Battery productivity 7 Battery performance drops a bit, but it's good enough for office and multimedia use. Screen 7 Brightness and colors are average, viewing angles are normal. Design, ergonomics 7 In terms of design, the Acer Aspire Go 15 AG15-71P is a typical office "gray". Minimal decorative elements, maximum practicality. Assembly quality, materials 7 The body is crunch-free, plastic of medium quality. Energy, Noise 7.5 The fan is "silent" at standard load, the case temperature is controlled. Price 8 Reasonable price/performance ratio for everyday tasks. Sound 7 The speakers and microphone are average, enough for calls and basic multimedia.