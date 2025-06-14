All about gin: production technology, types, ways of drinking and the best brands

To continue our series on alcohol, we decided to mention one of the most versatile alcoholic beverages that began its journey across Europe as a medicine and later became an integral part of most classic alcoholic cocktails. As you may have already realized, we are talking about gin, whose day is celebrated annually around the world on the second Saturday of June.

What is gin?

Gin is a strong alcoholic beverage with a strength of at least 37.5%, which is produced by evaporation and subsequent condensation (distillation) of grain alcohol with the addition of juniper berries and herbal spices. Typically, these are coriander, angelica roots, almonds, citrus zest, anise, cinnamon, and other aromatic herbs.

Herbal ingredients give gin its fresh citrus aroma and buttery pine flavor that people love (or hate). And the ability to emphasize and enrich other flavors has made the drink a must-have ingredient in a number of popular alcoholic cocktails, from the well-known gin and tonic to the «white lady», martini and negroni.

Despite the fact that gin is considered a national treasure of the United Kingdom, it originates from the Netherlands. It is from there that written evidence of a health drink based on juniper berries dating back to the 13th century comes from. However, the invention of the original version of gin is attributed to the Dutch physician Francis Sylvia, who around 1650 developed a diuretic called «genever» (jenever).

After the Dutch ruler William III ascended the English throne and imposed high duties on imported alcohol, the elixir was mass-produced in the British Isles. Today, gin is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages, which is experiencing a real renaissance and, along with craft beer is of great interest to fans of original alcoholic flavors.

Gin making technology

As we have already mentioned, gin is produced by slowly distilling alcoholic tinctures of juniper berries. But the technology can vary greatly depending on the brand, country, and style of the drink.

In any case, the main ingredient of gin remains juniper berries (actually small cones). They are harvested mainly in Italy and Montenegro and are pre-dried for a year to increase the concentration of aromatic substances.

In addition, each manufacturer uses its own patented set of botanicals. These include coriander, nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, vanilla, angelica root, licorice, rosemary, lavender, hibiscus, almonds, lemon peel, bergamot, and others.

Distillation in a pot still

The oldest method of making gin involves distilling fermented grain mash in a copper pot still, followed by re-distillation with various botanicals, known as botanicals. During distillation, the mixture is brought to a boil so that the vapors of alcohol and plant oils rise through the pipes to the cooler.

There, they are converted into a liquid, which, after being diluted to the required strength (37.5-47.3%) with purified water, becomes gin. The resulting distillate is sometimes aged in barrels and retains a malty flavor, giving it some similarity to whiskey.

Distillation in continuous flow apparatus The method was developed after the invention of the continuous distillation apparatus (Coffey column), which is capable of producing alcohol with a strength of up to 95% and remains the main method used today. Instead of adding botanicals to the alcohol before distillation, they are suspended in a special perforated “gin basket” at the top of the column. In this way, the hot alcohol vapors extract the aromas of juniper and other spices as they rise. This technology gives gin a lighter and smoother taste than the classic pot still. Today’s most popular “London dry gin” is produced precisely by distillation in Coffey columns. Blending Some cheap varieties of gin are made by simply blending neutral spirits with pre-made botanical essences without re-distilling them. Please note that manufacturers of such beverages are not allowed to write “Distilled gin” or “London dry gin” on the label.

What types of gin are there?

London Dry Gin

Perhaps the most famous and popular type of gin, London Dry Gin is characterized by a strong taste of juniper, coriander, and angelica root. The name does not refer to the place of manufacture, but to the style, according to which the addition of any ingredients after distillation, as well as the use of sugar and dyes, is prohibited. Among the classic brands of London Dry Gin, Beefeater and Tanqueray are usually highlighted.

Genever (Jenever)

The Dutch predecessor of modern gin, Genever, has a malt flavor and a more complex flavor profile than English gins. There are two main styles: the lighter and more neutral Jonge Genever (young) and Oude Genever (old) with more herbal ingredients. It can legally be produced only in the Netherlands, Belgium and the northern regions of France.

Plymouth Gin

Gin from the city of Plymouth in England has a protected geographical origin. This means that only Plymouth Gin Distillery has the right to produce it. Plymouth gin is slightly sweeter and has a noticeably less juniper flavor than London Dry. In addition, it creates a silky and delicate martini with notes of earthy spices and light saltiness.

Old Tom

A popular style from the 18th century, it is sometimes referred to as an intermediate between the sweeter Dutch Genver and the drier London Dry Gin. It has a rich malt flavor and distinct citrus sweetness and is most often used to make cocktails.

Flavored gins

The addition of a variety of fruits, berries, and flowers to the classic juniper has expanded the flavor palette of gin, made the drink fashionable among experimenting young people and increased its sales volume. Examples include raspberry Bombay Sapphire, peach Gordon’s, or floral FLOWER GIN from the domestic craft manufacturer Spicer, which combined the traditional Ukrainian marigolds and chamomile into one bouquet.

What determines the taste of gin and whether it is influenced by the country of origin

The taste of gin is as diverse as the herbal ingredients used in its production. In addition, the flavor profile of the drink is influenced by its style, the specifics of the distillation process and barrel storage (if applicable). Let’s take a closer look at all these components.

Effect of plant components

A wide range of herbal ingredients makes gin making a real art. After all, each of the components adds its own flavors and nuances of taste, which can influence each other and, when combined, form the final impression of the drink.

Citrus fruits: add freshness to the gin, emphasize its lightness and, depending on the amount, can make the juniper fade into the background.

add freshness to the gin, emphasize its lightness and, depending on the amount, can make the juniper fade into the background. Coriander seeds : adds a spicy and slightly nutty flavor, often with subtle citrus notes. It complements juniper and provides a harmonious balance.

: adds a spicy and slightly nutty flavor, often with subtle citrus notes. It complements juniper and provides a harmonious balance. Angelica and iris root: act as natural fixatives that reduce the volatility of other flavors. They also add earthy notes to the gin, providing richness and depth of flavor.

act as natural fixatives that reduce the volatility of other flavors. They also add earthy notes to the gin, providing richness and depth of flavor. Cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg : add heat and make the flavor more complex. For example, cardamom can add sweet and spicy notes, while cinnamon provides a subtle sweetness.

: add heat and make the flavor more complex. For example, cardamom can add sweet and spicy notes, while cinnamon provides a subtle sweetness. Pepper : adds sharpness and spicy accents. It can add an interesting spice to gin, which is best felt in the aftertaste.

: adds sharpness and spicy accents. It can add an interesting spice to gin, which is best felt in the aftertaste. Lavender, chamomile, rosemary, thyme: adds softness and floral aroma to gin.

An interesting detail: on the side of the bottle of the popular Bombay Sapphire gin, there are carefully engraved images of all ten herbal ingredients that are part of its recipe. These are juniper berries, almonds, lemon zest, liquorice, iris root, angelica, coriander, cassia, cubeba pepper, and grains of paradise. The country of origin is indicated for each of them. For example, juniper is purchased in Italy, lemons are bought in Spain, and coriander is delivered from hot Morocco.

The effect of distillation

As we have already mentioned, the flavor of gin is influenced by the method of distillation. Traditional distillation in a still allows for more intense and complex flavor profiles as the aromas are gently extracted. Column distillation results in a cleaner beverage with lighter flavors. The temperature and duration of the distillation also play an important role. Slow distillation at lower temperatures ensures delicate flavors and avoids unwanted off-flavors.

A separate mention should be made of the so-called «cold distillation», in which by reducing the pressure in the distillation system, significantly lower boiling points (26-38°C) are achieved. This method is more costly, but it allows preserving volatile aromatic compounds of botanicals, which are usually destroyed at higher temperatures. Among Ukrainian producers, this method of distillation is used, for example, by the Spiser craft distillery.

Effect of barrel aging

Gin is much less commonly barreled than whiskey and rum. But this practice is becoming increasingly popular. Not many barrel-aged gins gain additional flavor nuances. The drink absorbs wood flavors and usually acquires a golden color that visually distinguishes it from other gins.

The type of wood used to make the barrels and the length of time they have been stored are also important. For example, oak barrels add vanilla flavor. And barrels that used to store whiskey or sherry can enrich gin with caramel and roasted flavors. Longer storage intensifies wood flavors, but excessive aging can make them too harsh.

Influence of the country of origin

Most gins, with the exception of Plymouth Gin, are not tied to specific geographic locations and can be produced anywhere. At the same time, well-known producers traditionally import herbal ingredients from countries where they ripen best and can accumulate more aromatic compounds. For example, juniper is usually used from moderately warm Italy or Croatia.

Therefore, the influence of the country of origin on the taste of gin is not crucial. The reputation of the manufacturer and the strictness of the legislation of the country where it is registered are more important. However, this does not prevent some distilleries, especially craft distilleries, from using local botanicals and traditional national ingredients, such as marigolds in the craft gin by Alexander Ryabtsev, which we will discuss below.

How and with what to drink gin

There are many approaches to the popular juniper drink. Francis Scott Fitzgerald, for example, drank gin neat and made it the main drink in his «Great Gatsby». American President Richard Nixon favored his own version of the Dry Martini and demanded that gin and vermouth be mixed in a brutal seven-to-one ratio. And James Bond ordered the same cocktail with less gin and always asked the bartenders to «shake, but not stir».

In its purest form

To fully experience the bouquet of gin in its purest form, it is served chilled to 4-6 °C in small 30-50 ml glasses. To complete the picture, you should also evaluate the flavor of the drink before drinking it. High-quality gin should not burn the mucous membranes — it reveals its flavor slowly, spreading a pleasant warmth throughout the body. It is considered wrong to drink gin with something else. As for appetizers, olives, pickled onions (according to the British), cheeses, seafood, vegetables (especially cucumber), mushroom dishes, and fruits are appropriate.

The bright and rich flavor of gin, which is an advantage for some, seems too harsh for others. Therefore, many people drink gin diluted or as part of light alcoholic cocktails.

The best gins available in Ukraine for different budgets

Budget (168-500 UAH)

«Cossack Council» (Ukraine) 0.5 liters 37.5% — The first mass-produced gin made in Ukraine pleasantly surprises with its quality and looks quite decent against the background of eminent competitors, even if you drink it neat.

«White Distillery» (Ukraine) 0.7 liters 38% — made with Carpathian juniper and Podil elderberry, the gin produced by the «Bila Guralnia» distillery stands out for its special Ukrainian character.

Gin Mia (Italy) 0.7 liters 38% — The budget Italian gin has received mixed reviews, but most buyers agree that it is quite suitable for cocktails.

Finsbury (Germany) 0.7 liters 47% — one of the oldest gin brands in the world, still produced according to a secret recipe dating back to 1740.

Thorn (Lithuania) 0.7 l 40% — an inexpensive Lithuanian gin with a light taste and pleasant aroma has unexpectedly become one of the most popular drinks in the online store «Rozetka».

Classic (670-999 UAH)

Beefeater (Great Britain) 0.7 l 40% — Since its inception in 1863, Beefeater has become a classic London dry gin, with an extremely clean taste with a bold juniper character balanced by strong citrus notes. The bottle of Beefeater regular gin depicts a guardian of the Tower of London in ceremonial dress.

Gordon’s (Great Britain) 0.7 l 37.5% — One of the most popular gins in the world, produced since 1769, and suitable for both drinking neat and making cocktails.

Bombay Sapphire (Great Britain), 0.7 l, 47% — British gin Bombay Sapphire appeared on the market only in 1987, but quickly gained popularity due to its light floral taste and the use of a rich bouquet of botanicals.

Tanqueray (UK) 0.7 l 47.3% — Tanqueray was founded by Charles Tanqueray in 1830 and has been producing one of the world’s finest gins ever since, with a taste that blends juniper with notes of spice, coriander and angelica.

Whitley Neill (Great Britain) 0.7 l 41.3% — According to Nielsen Holdings, Whitley Neill gin, which dates back to 1762, is one of the most favorite drinks of the British.

Premium gins (1000+ UAH)

Hendrick’s (Scotland) 1 l 41.4% — Hendrick’s Scotch Gin was launched in 1999, but quickly gained the favor of alcohol connoisseurs with its elite quality and bold flavor combinations. What do you think of the Bulgarian rose and cucumber flavored gin, for example?

Bulldog (Great Britain) 1 liter 40% — a rather young and unusual English gin, which contains exotic ingredients, such as longan fruit («Dragon’s Eye») and poppy seed extract.

J.Rose (Italy) 0.7 l 43% — Italian gin J.Rose can be called a real work of art, because the label of each bottle is made by hand.

Monkey 47 (Germany) 0.5 liters 47% — An unusual German gin not only has a strength of 47%, but also contains 47(!) vegetable ingredients. It has a complex, powerful flavor, which at first feels like citrus, and then turns into floral and woody notes.

The Gardener (France) 0.7 l 42% — a unique organic gin distilled in France. This gin was created by the former Tanqueray master distiller Tom Nicol and world-famous actor Brad Pitt, who owns The Gardener brand.

Classic gin-based alcoholic cocktails

Gin and tonic

One of the most famous cocktails originated, surprisingly enough, in India in the 18th century. During the colonial wars, British soldiers were constantly suffering from malaria and used a tonic containing bitter quinine to prevent it. It turned out that gin miraculously softened the taste of this mixture, so it became a tradition to mix gin and tonic.

A lot of water has passed since then. The tonic has become sweeter and is no longer used to protect against disease. But the mixture with gin and lime juice has become a favorite of millions of people and is on the menu of most bars on all continents of the planet. It is believed that a classic gin and tonic has a 1:3 ratio, i.e. 50 ml of gin to 150 ml of tonic. Sometimes stronger and drier versions of the cocktail are made.

Ingredients:

Dry London gin — 50 ml;

Tonic — 150 ml;

Lime juice — 20 ml;

Ice — 180 g.

Dirty Martini

The classic combination of gin and martini or any other vermouth has become popular due to its constant appearance in movies and television. The addition of olive brine gives the drink an original flavor and makes it cloudy. Hence the name «dirty».

Ingredients:

Dry London gin — 75 ml;

Dry vermouth — 15 ml;

Olive brine — 10 ml;

Olives — 2 pcs;

Ice — 300 g.

Negroni

A classic Italian aperitif based on gin with the addition of red vermouth, bitters and lemon zest. The unique combination of sweet, bitter and aromatic flavors makes «Negroni» one of the most popular cocktails in the world.

Ingredients:

Dry London gin — 30 ml;

Red vermouth — 30 ml;

Red bitters — 30 ml;

Zest of one lemon;

Ice — 120 g.

Ukrainian gin

Industrial Ukrainian gin producers

Despite the fact that Ukraine has a long tradition of producing strong berry liqueurs, domestic producers have for some reason long ignored gin. A few years ago, a real breakthrough was made by the Ukrainian alcohol holding BAYADERA GROUP, which launched three varieties of gin: classic, export and pink edition under the brand «Kozatska Rada».

How to said a representative of the manufacturer, as of 2023, their «Kozatska Rada» JIN was the first and only gin in Ukraine produced on an industrial scale in compliance with all the requirements of the technology. It is made from Ukrainian juniper, which was harvested in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Craft Ukrainian gin producers

While the big players are weighing the «for» and «against» of investing in the production of Ukrainian gin, craft distilleries are gaining ground. Thus, Lviv-based craft spirits brand Spicer has developed a whole line of drinks with different flavors, including dry, citrus, currant, flower and strawberry gin.

The manufacturing company «Bila Guralnia» has started producing gin INVICTUS. The new product for spring 2025 is made using the classic «London dry» technology from Carpathian juniper, citrus and spicy herbs. The drink has already received two gold medals at the national competitions «Variety and Terroir» and INDEPENDENT CRAFT.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Ryabtsev, a craft producer from Dnipro, believes it’s time to move away from the canons of classic British recipes and find the true face of Ukrainian gin. In collaboration with Kateryna Lavrenova (Association of Craft Distillers of Ukraine), he created a line of Academy GIN made from local ingredients, including marigolds, cucumbers, and beets.