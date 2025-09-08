Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H review: a productive laptop that challenges desktops

It’s not the first time that productive laptops with NVIDIA RTX 5090 Laptop have been in the crosshairs of ITC editorial reviews. After 18-inch monsters in Nordic style or heavy neon laptops, what can surprise you? This time, we have Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H, which offers ultra-quick performance, interesting design, and a high-quality OLED display with moderate dimensions.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H Pluses: top-end performance of Intel Core 9 275HX and RTX 5090 Laptop; high-quality OLED display; comfortable keyboard; beautiful design; fast storage; quiet and efficient cooling. Minuses: high CPU temperatures in Performance mode; glare from the glossy screen; fragmented software; lack of biometrics. 9.1 /10 Rating

ITC.ua Editor's

Choice

Technical characteristics

Screen 17″, 2560×1600 IPS (OLED) 16:10, 240 Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 8P+16E, up to 5.4 GHz Max RAM 64GB DDR5-6400 Storage devices SSD 1TB M.2 (2280) NVMe PCIe 5.0 Video card Intel Graphics + Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop 24 GB (up to 175 W) Wireless interfaces Wi-Fi 7 (Intel BE200), Bluetooth 5.4 Wired interfaces HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 with PD, 1x USB-A gen2 Right: 2x USB-A 3.2 gen1, RJ45 (2.5G), 1 x 3.5 mm combo audio jack Power supply 400 W (20 V, 20 A) Battery 99.9 Wh, lithium-ion Weight 2.65 kg Dimensions 36.4 x 27.5 x 2.19-2.66 cm Other Charging via USB-C — 140 W, RGB keyboard (1.6 mm travel), 5 megapixel camera with electronic shutter, three fans, evaporation chamber, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 1000, G-Sync.

Package and packaging

The Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H arrived in a large, black box with glossy inserts and an emphasis on safety during transportation. Inside, in addition to the laptop itself, there are things waiting for us:

Massive 400-watt power supply (approximately 1 kg);

Power cable;

A basic set of documentation.

The power supply with cables is in a separate box. There are no additional niceties, and they are not really needed when the most important thing is — this is the powerful Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H.

Design, ergonomics and materials

This is the case when the “Pro” in the name falls into harmonious resonance with what you feel in your hands. The black matte finish case is mostly metal, except for the keyboard panel. Tactilely, everything seems monolithic, without squeaks or backlashes.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The dimensions have increased compared to last year’s model (364.4 × 275.9 × 21.9-26.65 mm), but the weight remains at 2.65 kg, so there is no feeling of a “weight” during transportation. The chassis has been significantly improved: the rigidity is high, the hinges move smoothly and allow you to open the lid with one hand (the so-called “Macbook test”), and while you work, they securely fix the display.

The aesthetics of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H are purposefully “gamer”, albeit with a touch of laconicism. There are spectacular RGB elements of the ventilation protrusions at the back. In addition, there is a backlight on the front of the laptop and in the LEGION inscription on the lid. For some it’s impressive, for others it’s just an extra decorative element. The branded indicator below the power button is always on. It can be distracting in the dark.

Practicality in maintenance is a separate issue. The matte black surface readily collects prints, so meticulous users will have to clean their laptop regularly.

The rubberized strips on the bottom of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H provide excellent grip on the table surface. The opening angle is about 145°

Wired and wireless interfaces

Lenovo has radically redistributed the interfaces: the rear edge is now completely occupied by giant cooling “exhausts” that look like futuristic spaceship nozzles.

The ports have moved to “barrels”, which not everyone will like, especially if you have a lot of peripherals connected. But this option will appeal to all those who were outraged that hot air burned their fingers during long gaming sessions. Left side: Charging port;

HDMI 2.1;

USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4;

USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 from PD;

USB-A Gen2. The right side:

2× USB-A 3.2 Gen1; 3.5 mm combined audio jack;

RJ45 (2.5G LAN);

hardware eShutter webcam.

There is no card reader or Kensington lock. Wireless connectivity is handled by Intel BE200 with Wi-Fi 7 (2.4G/5G/6G), which supports speeds up to 8774 Mbps and Bluetooth 5.4. The signal is received confidently even through several walls without a significant drop in speed.

Keyboard and trackpad

The full-size keyboard with a separate number pad, large arrows and 1.6 mm key travel is a real eye-catcher. The buttons do not “play” diagonally, the space bar is quieter and not as loud as in previous models of the series

RGB backlighting boasts very bright diodes and wide brightness gradations. In general, the keyboard is very pleasant not only for gaming sessions, but also for work: no “jelly”, only clarity and pleasant tactile feedback.

The touchpad here is plastic, of medium size (120 x 75 mm). It performs its main task and no more. No phantom triggers were noticed — works clearly, gesture navigation is fine, but without the tactile pleasantness that touchpads with a glass surface can boast

Display Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H

The laptop has a high-quality 16-inch 16:10 OLED panel (Samsung ATNA60HU01-0) with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a frequency of 240 Hz, and a claimed response time of 4 ms. This is a glossy, non-touch screen with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and 500 nits of brightness in SDR

G-Sync and Advanced Optimus support is available, allowing you to flexibly switch graphics without rebooting. X-Rite Color Assistant allows you to choose one of the color profiles, as well as select the color scheme of the interface (Dark, Light).

The picture here is without compromise in the typical OLED character: deep blacks, high contrast, solid saturation. In games and videos, everything looks very smooth at 240 Hz. In work scenarios, you have to take into account glare. I did not notice PWM at low brightness, but this is a very subjective opinion and depends on the individual characteristics of the user. The PPI of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H is 192 pixels per inch.

If you need a matte surface or higher peak brightness in HDR or an overlit office, mini-LED alternatives are more appropriate, but as a home-office display for content and gaming — this OLED is a great option.

Camera and sound

A 5 megapixel webcam is enough for calls or typical meetings. It provides sufficient image clarity, a wide angle, and moderate noise. Of course, its quality decreases significantly when the light drops. On the right side of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H is a switch, also known as the eShutter, which is an additional plus for privacy. Unfortunately, there is no infrared sensor.

The audio is presented in the form of two subwoofers and the same number of tweeters, each of which has a power of 2 watts. The sound is at the level of the best in the class. The speakers sound loud and clear, with more bass than in previous years. They are great for watching videos and even playing games without headphones. Highs and mids are well detailed, and there’s a nice sense of volume.

Proprietary software

The Lenovo ecosystem is now split between at least two applications:

Lenovo Vantage is responsible for basic settings: charge limitation (75-80%), fast charging, diagnostics, and dashboards.

Legion Space has taken on the role of managing performance modes (quiet, balanced, performance, custom), graphics switching, OLED tools, “memory optimization” before launching games, RGB customization (keyboard, front/back light bars, logo), and gaming features like sights.

Features are scattered across applications, and skipping the installation of one of them deprives you of important options (such as battery limits in Vantage or fine-tuning performance/backlighting in Legion Space). Spectrum’s interface for separately controlling keyboard and case backlighting is sometimes not obvious.

Nevertheless, the software is very functional and gives the user a lot of opportunities to fine-tune the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H.

Performance and tests of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H

The Core Ultra 9 275HX — is a high-performance mobile processor from Intel’s Arrow Lake HX line with 24 cores. It features Performance and Efficiency cores that deliver significantly higher sustained performance than the previous generation Raptor Lake Core i9 HX

In addition, the design and thermal module of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H allow the processor to operate at a stable power (approximately 150 W) under continuous load. Although, its performance in a particular scenario depends on many factors, which will be discussed later.

In performance mode, the frequency of the Intel Core 9 275HX is kept at 4.64 GHz. However, the cooling system is clearly not enough in this mode, so the processor is forced to reset it. After a few minutes of stressful load, the frequency drops to 4.2 GHz, i.e. by about 10%. The noise level is about 52 dB.

Under prolonged load, the performance of the Intel Core 9 275HX drops slightly, by about 15%. However, the temperatures reach 104-105 degrees Celsius and hint that it is better to “slow down” a little

In productive mode, the processor consumes about 150 watts, although short-term peaks of up to 202 watts were observed. Running a parallel load on the RTX 5090 Laptop, it becomes noticeable that the laptop begins to limit the power consumption of the processor, dropping its frequency to 3.3 GHz.

To keep within the overall power package, you have to balance it between the CPU and GPU. Therefore, the power is distributed in the following way: to give the mobile RTX 5090 the required amount of power, we have to limit the appetite of the Intel Core 9 275HX. At maximum load, about 150 watts are consumed by the RTX 5090 Laptop and about 80 watts by the Intel Core 9 275HX.

As for the RAM — series offers two DDR5 SODIMM slots. In this version of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H, we have a configuration with 64 GB of DDR5-6400 RAM (2 x 32 GB). It boasts excellent read/write/copy results, as detailed in the table.

Balance sheet (battery) Balance (BW) Performance (power supply) CPU-Z 786 9 701 860 15 152 861 17 426 Octane 2.0 Plus 68 806 1 011 369 109 492 1 096 383 116 929 1 112 124 WebXPRT 4 354 398 412 Speedometer 32,3 37,9 36,9 GeekBench 6 2 503 12 348 2 992 20 246 2 993 19 374 GeekBench 6 (RTX 5090 laptop) 80 508 OpenCL – 221 922 OpenCL – 237 354 iGPU – 20 650 Blender 3 616 5 807 8 333 AIDA64, Memory test Read — 90 960 Write — 88 997 Copy — 90 188 Latency — 111,1 Read — 91 878 Write — 89 529 Copy — 90 300 Latency — 111,7 Read — 94 180 Write — 89 703 Copy — 90 801 Latency — 107,1 Crystal Dysk Mark 12 005 11 961 12 043 13 025 12 229 13 001 Cinebench R23 1987 19 513 2 087 27 283 2 147 34 411

For storage, there are two M.2 2280 SSD slots, one of which supports PCIe gen5 speeds and the other — PCIe gen4. Our sample comes with a 2TB Samsung MZVLC2TOHBLD-00BL2 fast drive with a write speed of up to 13,000 MB/s.

The review version of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H is powered by the top-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop with 24 GB of memory on Blackwell architecture. Its TGP reaches 175 watts with Dynamic Boost, which is significantly less than desktop variants. It is based on the GB203-400 GPU, which parallels the desktop version of the RTX 5080.

The RTX 5090 Laptop’s 3DMark graphics show an evolutionary increase over the 4090 (≈+13%) In professional tasks, such as exporting to Adobe Premiere Pro, the system is fast, and 24 GB of video memory provides a reserve for heavy scenes, long timelines, complex filters and caches.

In games, the laptop demonstrates top performance for a mobile solution, fully unleashing the capabilities of its high-speed OLED display. In S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, at QuadHD and ultra settings, with DLSS and frame generator enabled, the laptop delivers 140 frames per second. In the classic rasterization mode without neurotechnology, we get 65 fps.

Even without the help of a power outlet in offline mode, we can play S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 at 60 frames per second on medium settings. And the gameplay feels quite comfortable. This is the answer to all those who say that there are no such things as standalone gaming laptops.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with the help of the frame generator and DLSS delivers sky-high 330 FPS. Although without them we get 120 frames per second. Avowed on QuadHD ultra settings with DLSS and Multi frame generator can be played at 232 fps. Even without the help of additional power, we get 134 FPS offline.

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion is very demanding on the graphics subsystem. Therefore, if we do not enable DLSS and the frame generator, we will see local landscapes at 47 FPS. However, no one prevents you from turning on the help of “neural enhancers” and getting 119 frames per second.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has received the long-awaited NVIDIA frame generation support with the latest updates. And as a result — 210 FPS even in heavy scenes. This is exactly what you need to understand the capabilities of a high-frequency OLED display. Doom The Dark Ages without path tracing, but on ultra settings is available at 268 FPS with DLSS and MFG

Battery life, temperatures and noise

Cooling is provided by three fans, two-section radiators, and a large evaporation chamber. There is no liquid metal on the CPU, which will be a good argument for many buyers.

In maximum graphics card and CPU load mode, the Intel Core 9 275HX temperature is around 101°C, and the GPU temperature is kept at 86 degrees Celsius. The hot air pushed out by the cooling system heats the rear radiators to 60 degrees

If the processor is not loaded to its full capacity, as is usually the case in modern games, the video card can consume up to 175 watts at peak Keep in mind that if the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H is loaded to the maximum, then when connected to a power outlet, it will still consume up to 11 watts.

Taking a closer look at the temperature of Samsung MZVLC2TOHBLD-00BL2 under full CPU and RTX 5090 load, you can see that it heats up insignificantly, to about 46 degrees CelsiusFrom this we can conclude that the disk subsystem is well insulated and does not get excessive heat, which can cause accelerated SSD failure.

Quiet Balance Productivity Custom CPU only, TDP PL1/PL2 55/65 W 90/125 W 150/175 W 175/175 W GPU only, maximum TGP 65 W 100 W 175 W 175 W Cross-loading,

TDP of the CPU + TGP of the GPU 95 W, 30 + 65 145 W, 55 + 90 240 W, 65 + 175 250 W, 75 + 175

The temperature of the RAM also remains normal. At maximum load, it is around 55°C in performance modeAt short moments, the processor and video card can consume 250 watts in total. The keyboard didn’t feel like hot lava. During long gaming sessions, the temperature on it did not exceed 39°C.

In the balanced mode, temperatures become much more moderate, at the expense of a slight drop in performance. The maximum temperature of the CPU (Balance) will be 82°C, and the GPU — 70°C.

Quiet operation (battery) Balance sheet (battery) Balance (BW) Performance (power supply) GPU temperature max, °C 58 65 70 86 CPU temperature max, °C 65 58 82 105 Noise in the load 30 37 48 52

The 99.9 Wh battery allows you to play videos from Youtube for about 4 hours at medium display brightness. This result is available in iGPU mode. Full charging from 0-100% takes 1 hour and 20 minutes. In addition, it is possible to charge Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H from USB Type-C — up to 140 watts.

The degree of charge: Charging speed, min 30% 15 50% 27 80% 50 100% 80

The quietness of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H is a pleasant surprise: measurements fluctuate around 52 dB under gaming load. Subjectively — the noise is “smooth”, without high-frequency sounds, so you can comfortably play without headphones if necessary.

Experience of use

In real games, the Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H looks like a laptop with room for the next generation. Compared to its stationary 23-kilogram “box” with

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITEThis laptop delivers better performance in some scenarios. Therefore, the overpayment for compactness and battery life is quite justified.

In everyday use, the OLED display is the main reason why sometimes you don’t even want to connect your IPS monitor: the text is clear, the video is cinematic, and you want more HDR games

Yes, reflections are noticeable on a dark background with bright light behind, but the brain quickly adapts. Several times, when I was working on this laptop in a cafe, people came up to me to ask what kind of model it was. And it was primarily because of the very impressive backlight.

Price and competitors

Lenovo is positioning the Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H as a representative of the upper sub-16-inch segment, offering, in fact, maximum mobile performance without going to extreme 18-inch form factors. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 2025 GU605CX offers faster display response time, but worse certification DisplayHDR 500 and a less efficient CPU RTX 5090 is limited by the TGP limit here — 125 W. But its main feature is its ultra-low weight.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) offers not just performance, but also a “neon punch”. We have already written about it in our editorial review.

Gigabyte AORUS MASTER 16 BZH and Acer Predator Helios 16 AI PH16-73 have a plastic case. The first one has a less bright display — 400 nits. Plus, both are equipped with smaller power supplies. В Acer Predator Helios 16 AI PH16-73 has a face and fingerprint scanner, which the hero of our review lacks.

9.1 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 9 Over 4 hours of Youtube on the built-in iGPU. BZ productivity 10 Ultimate performance for a laptop. Battery productivity 9 Without additional power, you can play S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Avowed, and many other projects. Screen 9 OLED, 100% DCI-P3, 240 Hz. Design, ergonomics 9.5 Eye-catching design and comfortable keyboard. Assembly quality, materials 8.5 Solidly assembled aluminum body with plastic keyboard panel. Energy, Noise 9 Quiet operation and efficient cooling, except for CPU Performance Mode - 105 °C. Price 9 Fair price in line with performance and execution. Sound 9 Detailed and surround sound.