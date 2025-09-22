MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV Mini LED monitor review: when IPS is no longer enough and OLED is unaffordable

QuadHD monitors are gradually winning the hearts of users. Many factors contribute to this, ranging from the sum of their characteristics to the price. But what if IPS with classic LED backlighting is no longer enough, and OLED threatens to put a negative value on the budget balance? You’ll find the answer to this question in the editorial review of the QuadHD monitor — MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV with Rapid VA matrix and Mini LED backlight.

MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV Pluses: high refresh rate of — 300 Hz and fast response time of — 0.5 ms; Adaptive-Sync; Delta E <2; Mini LED backlight; ergonomic adjustments; Minuses: high power consumption; colors fade with increasing viewing angles; color gamut.

Technical characteristics

Diagonal 27″ Panel type Rapid VA with Mini-LED (Anti-glare, 1152 Zones) Aspect ratio 16:9 Viewing angle 178°/ 178° Pixel pitch 0.2331 mm Resolution 2560 ×1440 (WQHD) Pixel density ≈109 ppi Brightness (typical) 400 cd/m², 1000 cd/m² (Peak) Dynamic contrast 100M to 1 MAX (ACM) Static contrast 4,500 to 1 Color depth 10 bits (8 bit+FRC) Color coverage 152% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, 97% DCI-P3 Delta E <2 Response time up to 0.5 ms Ports 2x HDMI 2.1 (WQHD, 300Hz) 1x DisplayPort 1.4a (HBR3) Regulation Rotation to vertical orientation – 180° Horizontal rotation – 60° Tilt – 35° – 35 Height – 110 mm Other VESA DisplayHDR 1000, Adaptive-Sync technology, Mini LED 1152 zones, Anti-Flicker, Less Blue Light, Gaming Assistance. Power supply External Energy consumption 20-100 W Dimensions 613 x 423 x 227 mm VESA mounts 100 x 100 mm Weight (with stand) 7.5 kg

Package and packaging

MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV arrived for the editorial review in the best environmental traditions: a cardboard box and a compressed cardboard sandwich with the monitor packed inside. A separate rectangular plate with stiffening ribs adds strength and protects against the moodiness of couriers or logistical problems

The packaging is designed in such a way that it looks like you’ve purchased a widescreen monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. That’s because the stand and leg are placed in the box on the side of the panel itself.

The package includes an external power supply (19 V, 5.79 A, 110 W), with an additional cable for a European socket, a foot, a stand, and a DisplayPort cable. In addition, there is accompanying documentation and a separate printout with the results of the factory calibration, whichwe will definitely check in our standard measurements

Traditionally, the monitor is assembled without any additional tools, quickly and easily: first, attach the leg to the stand, and then attach the panel itself. 5-7 minutes at a leisurely pace, and the unpacking and assembly is complete.

Design and ergonomics of MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV

The body of the panel itself combines both regular textured plastic and nice glossy inserts. At the bottom there is a separate protrusion with the MSI inscription, on which there is a five-way menu control joystick.

At the rear, we also find a double design — regular plastic is combined with glossy elements. There are ventilation grilles on the sides and top. MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV is quite heavy, weighing 7.8 kg (with an external power supply). The leg and stand are plastic on the outside, although they are based on a metal base.

I am glad that MSI did not follow the trend of V-shaped design, which is not very convenient to place on users’ desktops. The MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV has a flat stand, so you can put something on it or prop up the keyboard (which I do all the time)

The regulations are quite flexible: pheight of — 11 cm, horizontal and vertical rotation, 60-degree horizontal rotation and — 25 degrees tilt (-5 +20°). So there shouldn’t be any problems with positioning MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV on the table. There is no RGB backlighting or any unnecessary decorations. There is a rectangular hole in the center of the leg that simplifies cable management and helps to put things in order with annoying cables.

Interfaces and sound

The classic connection interfaces are located on the rear side. MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV has a Display Port 1.4a and two HDMI 2.1. They support WQHD resolution at 300 Hz. Nearby are: a separate power input to which an external power supply is connected and a 3.5 mm audio output for a microphone or separate speakers.

Unfortunately, there are no additional hubs. USB Type-C is also missing. At the bottom of the monitor, in a special ledge with the MSI inscription, there is a five-way controller No additional buttons, including on/off, are provided. If someone needs to quickly turn off the monitor, this familiar option is not available.

MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV does not have built-in speakers Of course, not everyone needs them, but it’s much nicer when you do, especially if this monitor will end up in the office someday.

MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV display

27-inch panels with WQHD (2560×1440) resolution are becoming increasingly popularAnd this is not surprising, because this format can be considered the golden mean for both gaming and workflows. Moreover, with this resolution, you don’t need to buy the most powerful hardware to play modern games. It is not easy for the average user to make a choice among a wide variety of models.

On the one hand, we have relatively affordable IPS monitors, which, despite their advantages, have many disadvantages, such as the Glow effect and insufficient contrast. In addition, at night, the backlight does not allow you to immerse yourself in modern multimedia content or games that contain many dark scenes.

On the other hand, we have his majesty OLED, which leaves no chance for the competition thanks to perfect blacks, incredible contrast, and an extraordinary HDR content experienceHowever, the “biting” price scares off most potential buyersAnd here VA matrices with Mini LED technology come to our aid

The MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV has an anti-reflective surface, although sometimes it seemed to create a “white veil” effect

It perfectly copes with parasitic glare, so you can use the monitor even in a brightly lit room or sitting directly in front of a window.

MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV offers high brightness. In the specifications, the manufacturer declares 400 cd/m² (peak — 1000 cd/m²). Let’s check how it really is

The monitor’s frequency is as high as 300 Hz, which will appeal to fans of eSports. The response time is 0.5 ms (GTG)

Мhe monitor supports adaptive synchronization, which eliminates unpleasant gaps during gaming sessionsAnd that’s not all good news for gaming enthusiasts, as the monitor supports console mode (VRR for PS5 and XBOX) with 1080p and 1440p resolutions at 60 and 120 hertz

The 10-bit matrix (8 bit + FRC) supports over 1 billion colors Thanks to the fast response of the monitor, dynamic scenes look decent. We didn’t notice any guesting effect. MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV has as many as 1152 light zones.

The greatest advantages of Mini LED panels are noticed in the darkThis is when IPS starts to annoy with its backlighting, depriving us of at least a hint of black. In this regard, Mini LED monitors are “head and shoulders” above their IPS competitors.

The factory calibration results indicate that the color gamut in sRGB mode is 100%, DCI-P3 is 92%, and Adobe RGB is 98%The color gamut is — 2.2, the color temperature is — 6500K, and the average

ΔE – 1,22.

In the custom preset, the color gamut is quite similar to the factory values. However, in this mode, we have an overestimated gamma of — 2.4 and the “coldness” of the image flies into space ≈7500K. Contrast varies from 320 (at zero brightness) to 2300 at 100% (540 cd/m²). Gamma is not adjusted

The difference in phe User mode white uniformity reaches 9% in the center right segment of the display. Color accuracy is — good (ΔE = 1.41). The average user will not see any difference when compared to the benchmark.

To “tame” the color gamut to 2.3, you need to switch to sRGB mode. In this case, the sRGB color gamut is reduced to 96% (in the previous mode it was 100%). The image becomes much warmer — 6000K.

In the sRGB preset, the maximum color temperature uniformity discrepancy is improved (ΔE=2). Backlight uniformity also becomes much better The maximum mismatch drops to 4% (at 100% brightness), almost like OLED panels. ΔE average color accuracy in sRGB mode — 1.16.

HDR mode has the worst color gamut: 93% sRGB, 69% Adobe RGB and 70% DCI-P3. The color gamut jumps up to 2.6 In HDR, the temperature reaches the reference 6500K, and the contrast reaches a record value of — 5200:1 with a peak brightness of 767.5 cd/m². This is where the “barrel of honey ends” and the “whole bucket of tar” begins

In HDR mode, color temperature uniformity and white field uniformity deteriorate (up to 14%), which is already reminiscent of IPS performance. The average ΔE remains at 1.75. So, this preset on MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV leaves a lot to be desired.

Adobe RGB is my favorite of all the modes. It provides sRGB — 100%, Adobe RGB — 94%, and DCI-P3 — 87%. The gamma is 2.3, and temperature ranges from 6000-6200K. The maximum contrast is 2250 to 1, and the brightness is 497.8 cd/m². ΔE is the best of all modes — 0.89

User menu

The MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV user menu is implemented in the best traditions — convenient and intuitive. Here we have 8 sections and many different settings. Depending on the mode you choose, some settings are locked

Of course, there are also some purely gaming features: additional sights, night vision, AI Vision, internal overlay display that shows the number of frames, and much more. Different game modes are available: FPS, Racing, RTS, and RPG.

There are eight basic presets in total. The default setting is ECO mode. To protect the eyes, the Low Blue Light function is provided, which reduces the number of blue shades and helps reduce eye fatigue during prolonged work. The very slow speed of changing the brightness, contrast, and other sliders is confusing. To change the value from 0 to 100, you need to hold the joystick for 25 seconds!

At the top of the OSD is an information panel. It shows the resolution, frequency, selected preset, information about the activation of adaptive mode, HDR, and the active connection port. Some settings are available in the proprietary MSI Display Kit application, which can be downloaded from the official website.

Power consumption of MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV

The power requirements of mini LED displays are highly dependent on the mode, plus the ratio of light to dark colors on the display, just like in OLED The more black on the monitor, the less the monitor consumes and vice versa MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV is a big fan of power consumption. Power consumption in HDR mode reaches 102 wattsIn user mode, the numbers are more moderate — up to 56 W, and in standby mode, the monitor draws 0.2-0.3 W from the outlet.

Brightness, % Power consumption, W HDR 67-102 100 56.4 75 48.8 50 41.5 30 33.9 0 19.8

If you put your hand to the top vents, it becomes clear that they are not there for decoration, because you can feel warm air rising from above. The temperature of the front side of the display in operation is about 37 °C.

Experience with MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV

I’m not a fan of the “eye-burner” called HDR and believe that it can only be fully appreciated on OLED displays. In general, the monitor left me with mixed impressions On the one hand, we have better blacks and contrast (compared to IPS), high peak brightness, HDR support, and good color accuracy. On the other hand, the overstated color gamut immediately caught my eye, because I’m used to the reference one.

The second aspect that many people may not like is the viewing angles. When you zoom in, the image seems to fade

I can’t say that I’m an experienced eSports player, although I’ve been playing different versions of CS for over 25 years .But I have not yet learned to see the difference between 180 Hz and 300 Hz. Therefore, those who really need it are probably better able to understand how appropriate such a frequency increase is.

Having worked with the MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV for more than a week, I can say for sure — inin will find its buyer. During long hours of work, my eyes didn’t get tired any more than anyone else’s. It’s nice to work with texts and graphics, but the overblown color scheme was a pain in the ass.

Price and competitors

MSI MAG 274QPF X30MV costs from UAH 16,579. In the lower price range, you can find good IPS monitors, and starting at 23,000 UAH, you can already buy a full-fledged OLED. Therefore, potential buyers have a lot to think about.

If you really want a VA + Mini LED combination, then you can look towards less famous ones TCL 27G64 and AOC Q27G3XMNYou may think that they will be cheaper, but in this case, remember the old adage about paying twice. They have a lower frequency, response time, and worse color coverage TCL 27G64 supports NVIDIA G-Sync, but the certification is “only” HDR 600.

If you own powerful hardware and want IPS+ 4K, then you may like Acer Nitro XV275KP3biipruzxwhich is even closer in price to budget QuadHD OLEDs.

Sometimes you get tired of making constant compromises and just want to get something that will bring you pleasure. Then we look towards MSI MAG 271QP QD-OLED X24, which offers high-quality OLED for a reasonable price (for its class) and has already visited our editorial review.

8.1 /10 Rating ITC.ua Software 8.5 Functional and intuitive. Slow change of value gradations. Brightness, HDR 9 VESA HDR 1000 certification, measured maximum brightness over 700 cd/m². Colors, Viewing Angles 8 ΔE corresponds to the declared values, with increasing viewing angles the image "fades", Frequency, Latencies 9.5 The frequency is 300 Hz without the effect of hopping. Interfaces, Energy 6 Minimal interfaces, high power consumption — up to 102 W. Price 7.5 The high price is based on real user experience.