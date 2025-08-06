PC of the month (August 2025)

The middle of the year is a good time for PC of the Month: for example, in May-June, budget builds mostly revolved around the RTX 4060, a video card with moderate performance and not very generous video memory, but at an affordable price. It’s a truly budget-friendly RTX with Multi Frame Generation support, which allows you to get more FPS without spending extra money. So we take the current prices, select components as efficiently as possible, and prepare the best builds in three categories: “Budget”, “Optimal”, and “Advanced”. Here we go!

A budget gaming PC for ≈33,000 UAH

The budget category is always a challenge. You need to fit a full-fledged gaming PC that holds up well in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: The Heart of Chernobyl. Compromises are inevitable, but they must be chosen wisely. This month, thanks to RTX 5060, we got a new entry point to games with all the modern bells and whistles. And finally, in this price category, it makes sense to talk about DLSS 4. That’s right: now even cheap computers can have Multi Frame Generation. This is a paradigm shift, and we are happy to see it here.

Intel platform

Gaming PC “Budget” Price, UAH Processor Intel Core i5-14400F 5518 Motherboard Asus PRIME B760M-K 4662 RAM Corsair Vengeance DDR5 2×16 GB 5200 MHz 3299 Drive 1 TB Patriot Memory P300 NVMe M.2 2099 Video card MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G VENTUS 2X OC 14087 Cooler ARCTIC Freezer 7 X CO 857 Power supply MSI MAG A550BNL 550W 1839 Body Vinga Dagger 885 The entire PC 33246 Power consumption in games 340-355 W

We start with a proven combination from Intel. Processor Intel Core i5-14400F — this is essentially an optimized version of the 13400F with slightly higher frequencies and the same hybrid architecture (6 high-performance cores + 4 energy-efficient cores). It feels confident in games, especially when paired with RTX 4060/5060 graphics cards. Its main advantage is stability. You won’t get any surprises here: everything works, everything is predictable.

Motherboard Asus PRIME B760M-K — a budget entry into the DDR5 world. It doesn’t shine with features: no Wi-Fi, no RGB backlight, even the M.2 radiator is modest. But there is support for Raptor Lake Refresh, normal power lines, and adequate build quality. That is, the upgrade for the future is limited, but if you don’t plan to upgrade to a conventional i9 — it will be enough.

RAM — Corsair Vengeance DDR5 2×16 GB. 32 GB is not a luxury, it’s the new normal. Or the gold standard of PC gaming. Especially when a browser with a dozen tabs and the Steam launcher take up more than 10 GB. The frequency here is 5200 MHz, not a record, but not a reason for shame. You don’t need more than that. Stable, without dancing with the BIOS.

Drive Patriot P300 NVMe 1 TB — the minimum we are willing to accept. This is a PCIe 3.0 SSD without a DRAM cache — the write speed drops after the SLC cache is full, but it’s enough for basic use and downloading games. Moreover, the price is nice, and the capacity is sufficient.

Video card MSI RTX 5060 VENTUS 2X OC — the star of this budget. A new benchmark for 1080p gaming for years to come. It consumes only 140-145 watts, but allows you to turn on Ray Tracing at medium settings and use the power of DLSS 4. In DOOM: The Dark Ages or Alan Wake 2 — this is the minimum to start with in 2025. The MSI — model is simple, dual-fan, but does not make noise or overheat. What more could you ask for?

Cooler ARCTIC Freezer 7 X CO — again, modesty and functionality. It’s not an overclocking solution, but the i5-14400F doesn’t overclock. But it can keep 60-65°C under load — it can do that. And it works quietly. And it doesn’t cost all the money in the world. Power supply MSI MAG A550BNL 550W — one of the most underestimated items in budget collections. We do not recommend saving money here. This unit is certified (80+ Bronze), stable, does not beep and does not shut down when the RTX 5060 starts. 550 W is enough to upgrade to RTX 5060 Ti or even RTX 5070.

Body Vinga Dagger — a modest option. It’s not premium, it’s not a glass case, but it can hold a video card, has basic ventilation, normal cable layout, and a bit of noise insulation.

So, we have a starter gaming PC that delivers stable 60+ fps in any current game in Full HD, with DLSS and ray tracing. You don’t overpay for a “future that will never come”, but at the same time, you don’t limit yourself to the weakest configurations. This PC is for those who want comfortable FullHD-gaming. The price is adequate. This is exactly what a modern “budget” PC should be.

AMD platform

Gaming PC “Budget” Price, UAH Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7500F 5745 Motherboard Asus PRIME B650M-K 4229 RAM Corsair Vengeance DDR5 2×16 GB 5200 MHz 3299 Drive 1 TB Patriot Memory P300 NVMe M.2 2099 Video card MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G VENTUS 2X OC 14087 Cooler ARCTIC Freezer 7 X CO 857 Power supply MSI MAG A550BNL 550W 1839 Body Vinga Dagger 885 The entire PC 33040 Power consumption in games 315-330 W

AMD’s competitor looks no less interesting and even a bit more elegant in terms of energy efficiency. Ryzen 5 7500F is the answer to all complaints about the “expensive AM5”. This chip lacks built-in graphics (which is not required with the RTX 5060), but it offers six powerful Zen 4 cores, PCIe 5.0 support, and low power consumption. In terms of synthetics, it is only slightly inferior to the 7600X, and it costs significantly less.

The Asus PRIME B650M-K motherboard is an analog of the Intel solution, but with the new B650 chipset. It has support for DDR5, PCIe 5.0, and normal power phases, so an upgrade to 7800X3D or 8600X is quite possible in the future. The only pity is that there is no built-in Wi-Fi.

RAM and SSD are the same: Corsair DDR5 2×16 and Patriot P300 1 TB. Graphics card — MSI RTX 5060 VENTUS 2X OC, as in the Intel configuration.

The cooler and power supply are also unchanged. But there is an interesting advantage here: the Ryzen 5 7500F build consumes an average of 20-25 watts less in games. On a yearly basis, this is a savings, especially if the PC is used for 5-6 hours every day.

The price is about 33,900 hryvnias. A penny more expensive than the Intel version, but with a more modern platform, less heat, and the prospect of upgrading to Zen 5 without changing the board.

The optimal gaming PC for ≈65,000 UAH

Now we move on to the most balanced segment, which doesn’t break the bank yet, but is ready to challenge 1440p and even 4K gaming with DLSS or FSR. These are the builds that you want to put together for yourself or a friend if they suddenly want to go through the challenge again Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Everything here is grown-up: powerful GPUs, adequate CPUs, full-fledged coolers, and even a disk subsystem that doesn’t follow the “two SSDs are better than one” principle.

Intel platform

Gaming PC “Optimal” Price, UAH Processor Intel Core i5-14600KF 8591 Motherboard MSI B760M PROJECT ZERO 7099 RAM Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 5600 MHz 3799 Drive 2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G 4796 Video card ZOTAC GeForce RTX 5070 AMP 29824 Cooler be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX 2859 Power supply Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold) 4500 Body Gamemax Infinity Plus 2808 The entire PC 64276 Power consumption in games 420-450 W

Let’s start with Intel. Here, the focus is on the 14-core Intel Core i5-14600KF. Hybrid architecture, 6 high-performance and 8 energy-efficient cores, high gaming performance and a normal thermal package (if you do not remove the Power Limit restriction).

The processor feels great in combination with the MSI B760M Project Zero — mATX motherboard with reverse cable management and a very nice design, as if specifically for a transparent case.

The RAM was chosen at 5600 MHz — Kingston Fury Beast 2×16 GB. Enough for all games in the next 3-4 years. Drives — two Kingston NV3 SSDs 1 TB each. A pair of NVMe disks also provides a reserve for the OS, games, rendering, etc.

Video card — ZOTAC GeForce RTX 5070 AMP. This card delivers RTX 3080/3090 levels in many projects, but it heats up less, costs less, and supports DLSS 4 with frame generation — at 1440p, which is a real advantage. Even in 4K with DLSS Balanced, it can hold 60 FPS.

Cooling — be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LXis the latest generation of dual-tower cooler with quiet rotors. It will keep 14600KF normal even in turbo boost.

In addition, the body Gamemax Infinity Plus has excellent ventilation and is not ashamed to be put on the table. Everything is powered by Seasonic G12 GC-850 — 850W “gold” PSU, which also supports an upgrade to RTX 5080 if you get caught up in the gaming madness in 2026.

The entire build will cost 63,281 hryvnias, and in games it consumes 420-450 watts, which is truly “optimal” not only in terms of performance but also in terms of electricity. It’s a great option for those who don’t want to max out 4K, but want a few years’ worth of performance without upgrading.

AMD platform

Gaming PC “Optimal” Price, UAH Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 7440 Motherboard MSI B650M GAMING PLUS WIFI 6379 RAM Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 5600 MHz 3799 Drive 2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G 4796 Video card Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G 32699 Cooler be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX 2749 Power supply Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold) 4500 Body MSI MAG FORGE M100R 1969 The entire PC 64331 Power consumption in games 430-490 W

Ryzen 5 7600X — 6 cores with high frequencies and Zen 4 architecture, which remains relevant. Yes, it has fewer cores than Intel, but this is not critical in games. But it’s easier to cool and gives good results when paired with the RX 9070 XT.

Motherboard — MSI B650M Gaming Plus WiFi: with normal VRM and Wi-Fi 6.

It’s the same memory here Kingston Fury Beast і a pair of NV3 SSDs — we do not change anything, because it is already a proven base. But the main star — Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC with 16 GB of video memory.

In 1440p, this card works wonders. In some projects, it outperforms the RTX 4070 Ti, and in 4K with FSR, it’s no longer a shame to show screenshots with FPS to your friends. 16 GB of video memory is an argument in general, because it’s enough for everyone.

Cooling system — the same be quiet! , but the case is slightly different — MSI MAG FORGE M100R. It’s compact, well ventilated, and already has a backlight for those who want a little RGB. With the same 850W PSU, it’s also an upgrade-friendly configuration.

The total cost is — 64,892 UAH, a bit more expensive, but also a video card with a powerful VRAM reserve and better performance in 4K — especially outside of raytracing. Power consumption is in the range of 430-490 watts, which is within the limits of adequacy.

If you have a 1440p monitor at 144 Hz — this PC will be your best friend. And to be honest, Radeon looks even more interesting in this budget. If you are not a strict DLSS adherent and your goal is honest performance (without the magic of neural networks).

And the main thing is that these “optimal” PCs really look like the “top of the line” in 2025. Still adequate for the money, but already very serious in terms of hardware. No compromises on VRAM, no mockery in the form of a 1TB disk and an office cooler. These are PCs that you want to buy not because you need them, but because it’s nice.

Progressive gaming PC for ≈105,000 UAH

The Intel version of the progressive PC looks like a real business card of the new era Core Ultra 7 265K — a powerful Arrow Lake chip with 8 P-core, 12 E-core, and an NPU module, which, although not as efficient in gaming as Ryzen 7 7800X3D, takes the cake with speed, versatility, and potential in productive tasks.

Intel platform

Gaming PC “Progressive” Price, UAH Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 13470 Motherboard MSI Z890 GAMING PLUS WIFI 10040 RAM Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2×32GB 6000 MHz 6981 Drive Samsung 990 PRO MZ-V9P2T0CW 2 TB 6999 Video card Palit GeForce RTX 5080 GamingPro OC 52956 Cooling system ARCTIC Liquid Freezer III 280 3998 Power supply Gigabyte Aorus Elite 850W (80+ Platinum) 5990 Body Lian Li Lancool 216 4331 The entire PC 104765 Power consumption in games 680-690 W

It is perfectly combined with the new motherboard MSI Z890 GAMING PLUS WIFI — a flagship chassis with DDR5, PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi 7, and decent power stabilization. This bundle is even ready for Core Ultra 9 if you suddenly want to upgrade in a year or two.

Memory Patriot Memory Viper Venom— 64 GB DDR5 with a frequency of 6000 MHz. You can have less, but we deliberately chose two 32 GB slots to not only run 4K games, but also have a reserve for Unreal Engine 5, Blender, AI tasks, or 4K video. Storage capacity — 2 TB Samsung 990 Pro: it is the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD on the market.

The protagonist of the configuration — RTX 5080 GamingPro OC from Palit. It easily outperforms the RTX 4090 in a number of 4K tests with DLSS 4, consumes less power, and has a margin of safety in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with raytracing at maximum.

Even though it costs 52-53 thousand hryvnias, there are really no alternatives to it. RTX 5090 — is for enthusiasts, and the notional RTX 4080 SUPER already feels like the “previous generation”.

Liquid cooling system ARCTIC Liquid Freezer III 280 can easily handle Intel Core Ultra 7 even at higher frequencies. Thanks to its larger fans and clever design, it delivers better performance than many 360mm systems while remaining quiet.

When combined with the Platinum chassis Gigabyte Aorus Elite 850 W and a housing Lian Li Lancool 216 With 160mm front fans, we have a solid, balanced foundation for a powerful system. The excess power of the power supply not only guarantees stability, but also increases the cooling efficiency of all components.

With a peak consumption of 690 watts, the system remains quiet. No whistling turbines or overheating — just confident, quiet operation, even during heavy gaming sessions.

This system is ideal for 4K Ultra, VR, and AI tasks. Whether you’re editing videos, rendering scenes in Octane, playing Cyberpunk 2077 with Overdrive RT, or even training small ML models, this PC can handle it all. If you want the latest Intel hardware, this is it.

AMD platform

Gaming PC “Progressive” Price, UAH Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 15254 Motherboard MSI MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI 11645 RAM Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2x16Gb 6000 MHz 3589 Drive Samsung 990 PRO MZ-V9P2T0CW 2 TB 6999 Video card Palit GeForce RTX 5080 GamingPro OC 52956 Cooling system ARCTIC Liquid Freezer III 280 3998 Power supply Gigabyte Aorus Elite 850W (80+ Platinum) 5990 Body Lian Li Lancool 216 4331 The entire PC 104753 Power consumption in games 580-590 W

AMD’s advanced platform is based on the most efficient gaming processor of the last two years — Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It proves again and again that cache — is a powerhouse. In 4K, it catches up with even the latest Intel.

And in games with a high dependence on the CPU (for example, Battlefield 2042) — sometimes even ahead of it. In our build, the 7800X3D is a perfect match for the B850 chipset. New revision TOMAHAWK MAX — one of the most well-rounded AM5 motherboards, featuring a powerful 17-phase VRM, PCIe 5.0 support for both GPU and SSD, built-in Wi‑Fi 7, and excellent thermal performance.

Memory is here more modest (we have a budget!): only 32 GB, but at the same 6000 MHz. If you don’t plan to do anything but play games, this is more than enough. You can easily upgrade to 64 GB in the future.

But SSD — is the same Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB, because to quote a classic: “Why eat cabbage when you have potatoes?”

The video card is also unchanged — RTX 5080. It is as powerful here as in the Intel assembly.

Ryzen cools the same way SRO by 280 mm. The system consumes only ~580 watts in games, which is 100 watts less than an Intel-based build. This means lower temperatures and less noise, especially in the evening when you just want to play and not listen to the Boeing takeoff.

The other components are the same: housing with excellent airflow and a powerful power supply to spare. An AMD build is about efficiency and budget wisdom. If you want to maximize FPS in 4K without spending too much, this is the platform for you.

Conclusions

August demonstrates positive dynamics for all key platforms and graphics solutions — in every segment you can build a truly balanced PC without unnecessary compromises. And what is important, even in the budget class.

We’re officially saying goodbye to DDR4: all our builds, including the most affordable ones, have now switched to DDR5. It’s a perfectly logical choice in terms of price/performance ratio. Similarly, AMD’s AM5 platform is finally reaching the sub-33,000 UAH segment — with all the benefits of PCIe 5.0, an upgradable BIOS, and the prospect of supporting new processors at the next upgrade.

In budget PCs for ≈33,000 UAH, we see a combination of an 8-gigabyte RTX 5060 with mid-range CPUs — Core i5-14400F or Ryzen 5 7500F. In both cases, these are configurations that can provide the user with smooth 1080p gameplay with DLSS 4/FSR.

In the optimal segment (≈65,000 UAH), a GPU stock is added — RTX 5070 or RX 9070 XT. These builds already feel confident in 1440p, with two SSDs in the configuration and efficient coolers to keep temperatures and noise at normal levels. Here, the processors are already designed not only for gaming, but also for parallel tasks — streaming, light editing, offline neural networks, etc.

In the advanced class (≈105,000 UAH), we see a complete scenario for systems that have to work under any load: RTX 5080, flagship CPUs, high-speed drives, and sophisticated cooling. This includes water coolers such as the ARCTIC Liquid Freezer III 280, breathable cases with large fans, and powerful 80+ Platinum certified power supplies.