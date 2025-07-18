Samsung Galaxy A36 review: a smartphone that blurs the line between classes

The Samsung Galaxy A36 is a typical example of how the company is gradually blurring the line between mid-range and high-end: it has 120Hz Super AMOLED, IP67 protection, and promises of updates for half a decade. Next, in our editorial review, we’ll find out whether this smartphone is worth the money, how it behaves in everyday use, and what about cameras, battery life, and competitors.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Pluses: High-quality AMOLED screen with 120 Hz; good battery life; IP67 protection; stable software with long-lasting updates; bright and recognizable design. Minuses: The price tag is a bit high; some users may experience noticeable flickering due to PWM; no charging adapter included; the camera is of average level; microSD support is no longer provided. 8 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

Technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A36

Screen Super AMOLED, 6.7 inches, 2340×1080 pixels, 120 Hz, peak brightness approx. 1900 nits Case materials Gorilla Glass Victus+ and plastic (frame) Protection IP67 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Graphics accelerator Adreno 710 Operating system Android 15 with One UI 7.0 shell Memory 6/8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB flash memory Main camera 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS Ultra-wide-angle camera 8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ Macro camera 5 MP, f/2.4 Front camera 12 MP, f/2.2 Record video Up to 4K@30fps Interfaces and communication Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, 5G, USB-C 2.0 Battery 5000 mAh, 45W fast charging (charger not included) Dimensions 161.6 x 77.9 x 7.4 mm Weight 195 grams

Samsung Galaxy A36 packaging and equipment

We had a sample on our editorial desk directly from the manufacturer, so the delivery was without retail packaging. In the standard version, buyers receive the device in a thin white box with an image of the smartphone itself.

Only the essentials are inside. Smartphone, USB-C — USB-C cable, SIM card tray key and documentation. There is no charger. And while this is still somehow acceptable in flagships, in the mid-range segment I would like to get at least a 25-watt charger in the box. But no. Two words: economy and ecology.

There is no case included, so you’ll have to look for one on marketplaces. Or you can take Samsung’s branded ones, which are already available, but cost as much as three or four cases from a well-known oriental online store.

There is no protective film on the Samsung Galaxy A36 screen either. Gorilla Glass Victus+ is really resistant to scratches and moderate drops. We tested it in practice. However, for peace of mind, buy a screen protector right away, especially if you plan to give the A36 to a teenager or child.

In general, the equipment is basic. No surprises, no gifts, and no emotions. A typical modern reality where the main thing is a smartphone, and everything else is your problem. In an era of total cost minimization, even the manual already looks generous.

Design and ergonomics

Samsung Galaxy A36 looks like… a Galaxy. The design is minimalistic, restrained and surprisingly pleasant. The cameras are now placed in one vertical block, similar to a traffic light, and not in separate «islands», as in the S23-S24 series.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The body of the smartphone is hybrid: the front and back panels are covered with Gorilla Glass Victus+, but the frame is made of plastic. It’s not a flagship approach «glass and metal», but it’s not a completely plastic budget phone either. The glass looks premium, is pleasant to the touch and quite scratch-resistant, which was confirmed during daily use without a case.

The plastic frame of the Samsung Galaxy A36 is inferior to the metal analogues in the sense of «solidity», but it is assembled neatly: no squeaks, backlash, or imperfect fit. Visually, it merges harmoniously with the glass panels and does not stand out from the overall design.

In the hand, the smartphone is tight, but if you put it on a sofa cushion, for example, it wants to slide down.

Weight — 195 g, thickness — 7. mm. That is, on the verge of «it’s a bit heavy, but tolerable». It fits into a jeans pocket without any problems, but holding it with one hand for a long time is not the most comfortable thing to do. Especially if you scroll through TikTok for half an hour in a row (and you will, we know).

The Samsung Galaxy A36 camera unit does not protrude much, although without a case the phone slightly «dances» on the table when you press the screen. The front camera is built into the screen. The display bezels are not record thin, but they are quite modern, especially for the middle class. The volume and power buttons are conveniently located on the right. The left side is empty. There are two microphones at the top of the case, and a pair of microphones, a speaker, a USB-C (2.0) connector, and a slot that holds two nano-SIM cards. There is also support for e-SIM. The fingerprint scanner is optical, located under the screen. And that’s not a problem: it works like a charm. Unlike many optical scanners in the screen, everything is stable here. You can pick it up and unlock it instantly.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A36 is a calm, confident design without being outrageous. It leaves a pleasant impression. Especially if you like things that look more expensive than they cost.

Samsung Galaxy A36 display

Samsung traditionally does not skimp on displays, and the A36 confirms this. Vivid colors, deep blacks, excellent contrast. Even in the basic settings, the screen looks very vivid.

The resolution is 2340×1080 pixels, and their density is over 390 ppi. That is, the image is clear, and pixels are not visible even when you get closer. The refresh rate is 120 Hz, which makes for excellent scrolling and animations. It turns on automatically, you can force it to 60 or 120.

Brightness — another trump card. In peak mode, it reaches about 1900 nits. In summer, everything is visible outside, even in direct sunlight. Auto-brightness works correctly and adapts instantly.

There’s no AI image enhancement here, but there’s no need for it. The matrix already displays video perfectly, especially in HDR. Netflix, YouTube, Instagram Stories — everything looks nice, without any overexposure or «fading».

Among the disadvantages of the Samsung Galaxy A36 is the presence of PWM, which is inherent in AMOLED screens. However, the flicker level is within normal limits, and in most cases, the eyes do not get tired even after prolonged use. However, if you are sensitive to flicker, we recommend that you test the device live before purchasing.

The touch response is fast, the touches are accurate. The oleophobic coating is not bad, although traces still remain. You will have to wipe it, but not every minute.

Sound and vibration response of Samsung Galaxy A36

Samsung doesn’t pamper audiophiles too much in the mid-range segment, but the Samsung Galaxy A36 is a nice exception. It has stereo speakers, and they really work in pairs. One is the main one on the bottom edge, the other is the earpiece speaker, which plays the role of the second channel. And, strangely enough, it sounds pretty good.

The volume is — medium+, which is enough for a room or even to hear your favorite track in the shower. The sound is quite balanced, there are even hints of bass, the middle is not lost, and the highs do not cut the ear. For watching videos, listening to music on the go, or playing games, it’s more than okay.

Samsung Galaxy A36 does not have an audio jack, which has become a common practice for most modern smartphones. But Bluetooth works stably, without sudden disconnections or lags. The popular AAC, SBC and Scalable Codecs are supported, which provides high-quality sound for most wireless headphones.

Sound in voice calls — reliable, stable, no surprises. The other party does not ask you to repeat every second word.

The vibration response is not bad. The vibration is moderately clear, it feels like a tactile signal, not just a shiver. It resembles solutions from more expensive models, although it is slightly inferior in expressiveness. For the middle class, it’s quite decent.

Samsung Galaxy A36 cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A36’s 50MP main module with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) shoots well during the day and doesn’t falter in the evening light. It’s a typical «all-around fighter» for Instagram and everyday snaps.

During the day, the photos are bright, with a good dynamic range. Detail is preserved even with crops. AutoHDR works well, although sometimes it can slightly overwhelm the sky. Color reproduction is traditionally «Samsung».

At night, it all depends on the context. If there is at least a little light, the pictures are adequate, with minimal noise. But in complete darkness, it’s better not to try — this is the limit of a mid-range camera.

Samsung Galaxy A36’s 8MP ultra-wide module is mediocre. In the daytime, the shots are good, but in the evening, blurring and loss of detail begins. For landscapes or architecture in the daytime — okay, for a city at night — better stay away from it.

The 2 MP macro lens is more of a ticker. This is a classic «to make it», and you will use it once — and then by accident.

The 13-megapixel front-facing camera does the trick. For selfies in daylight, it’s great. Retouching is not aggressive, the skin looks natural. The portrait mode works, the backgrounds are blurred neatly.

Video — up to 4K@30fps. The main camera supports stabilization, but only at 1080p. In 4K, the image is clear, but a little shaky. For vlogs or Instagram Stories, it’s more than enough.

The camera interface is familiar to anyone who has held a Samsung in their hands for the last five years. Quick access to modes, night shooting, Pro mode, etc. For creatives — there’s a lot of options, although most will use the automatic mode.

Productivity, software and games

Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy A36 — Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, the processor is energy efficient, perfectly fitting into the A-series logic: enough for everything you need, but without unnecessary ambition. Its 8 cores (4 high-performance Cortex-A78 and 4 energy-saving Cortex-A55) operate at up to 2.4 GHz.

Adreno 710 is responsible for graphics. Most popular games run stably, although with heavy titles you’ll have to lower the settings a bit.

Memory options are — 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. LPDDR4X and UFS 2.2 are not speed records, but they are not annoying in everyday use. The smartphone doesn’t freeze in multitasking mode and adequately holds background applications.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 no longer supports microSD cards. This is a noticeable step backwards, especially considering that the previous A35 model still has a memory card slot. For many users, this change can be a significant disadvantage, as expanding storage with external cards is a convenient and inexpensive way to increase the storage capacity of a smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A36 runs on Android 15 with One UI 7.0. With smooth animations, logical menus and flexible settings. It does not freeze, is not overloaded with strange experiments and does not spoil the user experience.

The interface is flying, windows open quickly, and swipes don’t bog down. The 120 Hz screen works here, and even the banal flipping of the feed in the browser feels much more pleasant than on the usual 60 Hz. And also important: Samsung promises 4 years of Android updates + 2 years of security patches. For the middle class — a big plus.

The gaming performance here is quite predictable. Asphalt 9, Call of Duty Mobile, even Fortnite — run without any problems. Heavy AAA titles from Google Play are kept at an average level — without overheating, but with an obvious limitation in the settings. It’s good that the smartphone itself doesn’t try to melt your hands: the temperatures under load are adequate, the body is noticeably warm, but not hot.

Artificial intelligence is also part of the system, but there are not many really useful features. Removing objects from photos works steadily (not «Photoshop in a second», but things like a finger in the frame are removed painlessly). Circle to Search is also there — and it’s one of those features you want to keep forever.

Samsung Galaxy A36 battery life

A 5000 mAh battery is the traditional standard for the mid-range segment from Samsung. In real-world scenarios, this gives about 7-8 hours of active screen time, which is enough for a day even with intensive use (social networks, videos, calls).

In the PC Mark test, Samsung Galaxy A36 showed an excellent result of — 10 hours and 42 minutes of operation at 100% brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Fast charging up to 45W is supported, but only a cable is included in the box — you need to buy the unit itself. For testing, I used a cable and a 20W power supply from an iPad Air 5.

Time Charge 08:32 0% 09:00 29% 09:32 63% 10:00 87% 11:05 100%

And a power bank — Baseus Elf Digital 20000mAh 65W.

Time Power bank charge Charge 07:16 68% 0% 07:46 44% 66% 08:06 34% 90% 08:28 32% 100%

One UI background processes are well optimized. Applications hardly «fat», the charge lasts until the morning even after a day of active use.

Compared to other A-series models, the battery life is about the same, perhaps slightly better than the A35 due to the more energy-efficient processor.

Experience of using Samsung Galaxy A36

After a couple of weeks of use, Samsung Galaxy A36 did not create a feeling of compromise or concessions. One UI 7.0 works smoothly, quickly and without any slowdowns: animations are light, gestures work clearly, and menus open instantly.

Face unlocking does its job, albeit without 3D scanning. In low light, you have to bring the phone a little closer to your face, but in most cases it works fine and fast.

The optical finger scanner pleasantly surprises with its speed and accuracy. It recognizes a fingerprint almost immediately, and there are usually no problems with registration or unlocking.

The smartphone feels solid in your hand. If you put on the case — it adds weight and bulk, but it also protects it. For those who are used to light and thin models like iPhones, the A36 may seem a bit heavy. However, this is a typical compromise in the mid-range segment, where the main focus is on reliability and practicality.

As for everyday work, Samsung Galaxy A36 is absolutely stable. Conversations, messengers, navigation, social networks — everything works without any interruptions or freezes. This is a smartphone you can rely on in any situation.

A separate big plus of Samsung Galaxy A36 is support for operating system and security updates for 6 years. The smartphone will remain relevant, safe, and will not lose its functionality for a long time.

But Samsung Galaxy A36 has a few drawbacks that are worth paying attention to. The price is a bit too high, especially considering the package. The screen can flicker noticeably due to PWM, which can irritate sensitive users. The camera is of average quality, without any outstanding features, and there is no microSD support, so you won’t be able to increase the storage capacity. These points should be taken into account when choosing.

Price and competitors

Samsung Galaxy A36 now costs between UAH 11,299 and UAH 17,370. In this price segment, there is a high concentration of current models with AMOLED screens, mid-level chipsets, and fast charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (8/256 GB, UAH 12,249-13,999) — a stylish and lightweight smartphone with a 120 Hz pOLED screen and Dimensity 7300 chip.

POCO X7 Pro (8/256 GB, UAH 11,869-17,973) — top of the line for «hardware»: AMOLED 120 Hz, Dimensity 8400 Ultra, 90W charging. MIUI/HyperOS shell and a somewhat controversial camera spoil the overall experience.

Xiaomi 14T (12/256 GB, UAH 16,439-36,999) — more expensive, but with a powerful Dimensity 8300 Ultra, IP68, Leica cameras, and a good display.

OnePlus Ace 5 (12/256 GB, 15,100-21,482 UAH) has a beautiful AMOLED, 80W charging, and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. But the lack of official support, inferior cameras, and crude software are significant disadvantages for the average user.

Samsung Galaxy A56 (8/128 GB, UAH 13,299-19,999) — close relative Samsung Galaxy A36. It has the same display and battery. However, it has an aluminum unibody frame and thinner bezels around the display. In addition, the Galaxy A56 a more powerful processor is installed.

Google Pixel 8a (8/128 GB, UAH 16,699-22,499) — perfectly clean Android, the best camera in the segment, long-term support. The smallest battery in the selection and the highest starting price.

8 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 8.5 The 5000 mAh battery guarantees a day of active use, sometimes even more. Support for 45W fast charging, albeit without the included charger, allows you to quickly «recharge» your smartphone. Screen 9 Bright and contrasty Super AMOLED with a frequency of 120 Hz. Great for multimedia, social networks, and gaming, although the bezels could be thinner. Design, ergonomics 8.5 It looks cool, but it's not very comfortable to use it with one hand for a long time. Software 8 Stable interface with a good set of functions. Updates will be long-lasting. Rare lags or bugs are almost absent. Performance, Throttle 8 The chip provides confident performance in everyday tasks and light games. Heating is moderate, there is no critical trotting. Camera 7 The main 50 MP sensor with OIS demonstrates good quality in sufficient light, although software processing sometimes overly «sweetens» frames. At night, there is more noise and less detail. Additional cameras are not impressive. Price 7 The price looks overpriced for its class; competitors with similar features often cost less or offer more for the same money.