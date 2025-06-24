Skoda Kodiaq Sportline test drive: family values

The aura of a public favorite has not left the large Skoda Kodiaq crossover for the second generation in a row. The latest updates have only raised its popularity to a new level, and the Sportline version maximizes its status as one of the best family cars on the market.

It’s really hard to say for sure which car deserves the title «Car of the Year 2025»because there were many new products and each of them deserves special treatment and separate awards. However, the public chose their favorite and it seems to be rightly so. The versatility of this «bear» is difficult to overestimate.

Back in 2016, the Skoda Kodiaq concept opened up a new direction for the brand and was quite clear. Powerful, comfortable, spacious with an emphasis on endurance. It somehow immediately lived up to its name, which comes from the name of a breed of brown bears that live on Kodiak Island, south of the Alaskan coast. And to this day, this majestic crossover offers maximum comfort for a reasonable price.

Our handsome man has grown a bit in size, received an updated radiator grille with a slightly smoothed shape, corrected optics and fresh wheel designs. Skoda Kodiaq Sportline stands out with black elements instead of chrome ones. There is a black grille, black lettering, and a dark interior.

The Sportline equipment deserves special attention because it offers such little things that you can’t find anywhere else but Skoda. And here they went even further, offering not only the top safety features, but also maximum comfort perks, such as a special sponge for wiping monitors. And that’s not to mention the umbrella hidden in the door and special nets for the luggage compartment, smartphone pockets for second-row passengers. No brand seems to bother with such details. And Skoda has more cool and useful accessories than anyone else.

Every inch is considered

The review of the Skoda Kodiaq Sportline should begin not even with the unique Bronx Gold color, which attracts the attention of others, but with the black stylish interior. The atmosphere in this top-of-the-line crossover resembles the office of a chic modern office with strange design solutions and incomprehensible works of contemporary art.

Probably, such complexity of the architecture is justified and its thoughtfulness is greater than it seems at first glance. Only there are too many unnecessary complicated details, it would have been possible to save some space. So the voluminous lid of the upper glove compartment could be simpler. Although it’s worth noting that it hides a decent storage space, and opens with a key next to the main glove compartment opening.

And so it is in every detail. Despite its technical affinity with VW Tiguan. The Czech crossover has kept the essentials, but added a lot of individuality to the organization. Thus, the multimedia on the 13-inch monitor (a feature of the Sportline plus package, others will have a 10-inch screen) is familiar and has the same algorithms as all VAG representatives, but with some differences in the location of the multimedia buttons and other climate control knobs.

There are three knobs here, not just one, as in the Tiguan, and they have several functions: the outer ones switch the temperature, and if you press them, they become seat heating controls. The middle one not only controls the media volume, but also controls the power of the climate fan or air direction, and its functions can be changed in the menu.

The organization of the space is also completely different, with an obviously careful approach in the style of Simply Clever. Space is maximized for small items so that the driver can quickly find everything without being distracted from driving. There are two wireless chargers and a shelf above them, the armrest has a large volume and an additional cardholder in the cover, the climate control is separated into a separate zone, and it is three-zone. There is also heating for the two seats behind.

The box lever is under the steering wheel, just like in the Tiguan, but the free space between the seats was used more practically, making a large niche and mounts for cupholders that slide apart. They become not two, but four coffees. However, two of them should be small espressos because the rest simply won’t fit.

The wide pockets in the doors can hold a full-size water bottle, and the upholstery is fabric and won’t rattle while you’re riding. In general, there is a combination of high-quality materials, so it’s nice to just run your hand over the panel, feeling the streakiness of the fabric. The seats on the top will have perforated alcantara in the middle and leather around the perimeter. It looks expensive and much more prestigious than in the same «Tiguan», which is focused more on a more modern style and conciseness. In the Kodiaq, the designers went all out with the addition of pretentiousness and details. As usual, there is a record amount of space behind us. Not only will children feel free here, but it looks like they can play soccer here. The minimal tunnel in the middle will not let them trip over. The only thing is that the functionality of the armrest is questionable — it is short and has a limited diameter of cupholders, so «Milkshake» will not work. However, the trick is that the middle part can be simply folded down to make a cool card table or a compact place to transport long items. And the trunk here is simply limitless at 910 liters with branded adjustments such as hooks, fasteners for nets, pockets, and a floor space with a roll cage. It seems that not an inch of unused space was left. Skoda has always surprised me with this approach.

The Sportline will also offer not only heating and a large monitor, but also a projection displaying the safety system, which is full-fledged here with adaptive cruise, distance keeping, and map indicators. And the digital dashboard has a lot of customization options to choose from, so everyone will find their own, from minimalist with numbers to an interactive full-screen map.

In addition to wireless smartphone connections, there is a 360 camera with an excellent image, although I would like to access it not only through the monitor or by engaging reverse gear. But among the new bonuses are a parking assistance system and a memory function, when the car remembers your regular parking spot and helps you quickly get in or out of it. Personally, I’m a little afraid of these assistants, they’re so smart, but for inexperienced drivers, it will be a gift.

Among the safety features, Skoda offered the flagship the maximum it was capable of: from airbags throughout the cabin to a system for detecting pedestrians, objects in blind spots, behind the car, a driver fatigue monitoring system, and others. And, of course, the top-of-the-line matrix light, which has become 50% more efficient thanks to the use of more modules in the headlights. It works just fine, detecting other cars in time, highlighting them in separate darkened areas and following them until they disappear.

A prudent father of a family

We are offered only all-wheel drive versions that operate in automatic mode, reading the behavior of the car on the road surface. This system is definitely not for off-road driving, but only for safety and confidence. Of course, you can squeeze the ability to place light mud from a large car, but the clutch can overheat rapidly and the DSG has never boasted the ability to cope with heavy loads and slippage. And the 185 mm ground clearance is also not the best assistant with such dimensions and overhangs.

So, the Skoda Kodiaq Sportline will reign only within the limits of the road. For other rides, please visit Mitsubishi Outlander or Toyota Land Cruiser. The safety margin is almost unlimited, as is the cross-country ability. And if the 2.0 TDI diesel engine with 150 hp has already been seen in reviews and tests on the same VW Tiguan. The top-of-the-line 2.0 TSI gasoline engine with 204 hp is a revelation. Its torque of 320 Nm is enough to accelerate this 1.9-ton giant to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Which is quite lively.

The behavior of the branded seven-step robot is in line with its latest generation. Here, the algorithms have been refined to the best of their ability, and the clarity is almost beyond criticism. If it weren’t for a slight thoughtfulness at higher speeds, when you want a little more liveliness during overtaking. This can be partially solved by the sport mode, which makes the box sharper and requires it to hold the revs longer and downshift faster.

Skoda Kodiaq offers several driving modes from Eco to Sport and Snow. But you will definitely rarely use them. It’s much easier to shift gears as needed with the steering wheel paddles, or quickly switch to sport mode using the gear lever under the steering wheel. By the way, I’ve had several cars with such levers in a row, and I can’t imagine how else to do it. It’s such a convenient feature that I somehow underestimated before.

«Bear» turned out to be quite lively and easy to control and maneuver, given its size. However, no sudden movements — this is a family-friendly, prudent animal. And if you treat it according to its purpose, then fuel consumption will be kept within reasonable limits at 8 liters per 100 km, which is a good indicator for gasoline when diesel demonstrates close figures. When driving on the highway, I even managed to get down to 7.2 liters if I kept within the limits of 90-110 km/h.

You don’t have to expect maximum steering sensitivity from the Kodiaq. There is a clear zero, elasticity, effort, but a little lack of clarity and response, which is generally rare in large cars, more often it is heaviness, as in Mitsubishi.

The unchanged platform also leaves the chassis configuration with a multi-linkage around the circumference unchanged. Only the settings are changed by modifying the mounts, bushings, and stabilizers. The Kodiaq has always been good at this, and now we can only emphasize its ability to keep between comfort and controllability and balance. No bouncing, no rattling, but it won’t be soft either, which is more for the good than the discomfort. It absorbs irregularities well, as if swallowing potholes, and you worry more about these 19-inch wheels than about your teeth.

Conclusions and positioning

Turn up the music, turn on your favorite lighting color, pack the whole family into the car and drive off into the distance. The atmosphere created by Skoda Kodiaq Sportline attracts and allows you to relax, enjoy the comfort not only as a passenger, but also behind the wheel. There is a certain magic when a manufacturer strikes a compromise between driving pleasure, convenience, quality, and ergonomics. The VW Tiguan has its charm: more hip, modern, with a wow effect. Skoda has more classic values, calmness and versatility, which attracts its audience.

It’s nice when a product of one concern can be so different, yet have many technical aspects in common. Noise insulation in each of them is at a high level and cuts off not only excessive street noise, but also the piercing whistle of the wind. Only the Skoda Kodiaq has always stuck not only to its larger size, but also to the more versatile tasks it was assigned. It’s not supposed to show off exhaust blasts and quick starts. This is a long-distance race for years. And when a car can recreate the atmosphere of a luxury flat, it means the team has done a good job. And over the years, the main thing is to do no harm.

Nowadays, the market offers us not many family large SUVs that can be put next to the Kodiaq. And if we move away from the co-platformers, we can recall a more sophisticated Mazda CX-60, Nissan X-Trail with advanced technologies and a hybrid transmission, and the strikingly spectacular seven-seater Peugeot 5008, and the Toyota Highlander. Even the Infiniti QX60. And this is not to mention the spectacular Hyundai Santa Fe, which offers no fewer bells and whistles in the package, and many times more space.

However, they all have their advantages and disadvantages. Kodaiq for a maximum of $47,686 (1,996,639 UAH) offered a very competitive price, given the richness of features and general characteristics. It probably lacks only hybrid versions, but this is a matter of the future. And its owners appreciate it for balancing modern trends and old traditions.

PROS: comfort, space, ergonomics, styling, quality of materials, handling, and equipment.

CONS: dynamics at speed, rolling, steering sensitivity.

Technical characteristics of Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 2.0 TSI 7DSG