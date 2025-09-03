The most interesting new games of September 2025

September traditionally opens the fall season with high-profile game premieres. This time, it is full of long-awaited sequels and big franchises, as well as brand new IPs. We are looking forward to the gloomy Hell is Us, storyline additions for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong. Traditionally, the month will also be rich in sports simulators, including NBA 2K26 and EA Sports FC 26.

Hell is Us

Genre: Action-adventure

Date: September 4

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

An action-adventure game with an emphasis on exploration and combat system invites you to go to a fictional city closed to the world, where strange creatures appear in the real world. The player must uncover the secret of their origin. The authors call the game a combination of Dark Souls and Control, which immediately sets expectations in terms of complexity and style.

Visually, the project looks very atmospheric: the combination of modern graphics with a gloomy design and the absence of markers on the map creates the effect of live exploration. It’s a game where you have to rely more on intuition and attentiveness than on interface prompts.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Order of Giants (DLC)

Genre: Action-adventure, stealth

Date: September 4

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The first major expansion for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will add a new story campaign related to an ancient civilization and giant artifacts. The story will take players beyond the Vatican and lead them through the narrow, mysterious streets of Rome. You can go down into the catacombs hidden deep under the city and find out what secrets are hidden there. The journey will continue by boat through the ancient sewer system of Rome.

On his way, Indy will face new puzzles and dark riddles. For fans of Indy, this is a chance to return to one of the most cinematic games of recent years and get a new portion of adventure.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Genre: Metroidvania

Date: September 4

Platforms: PC, MacOs, Linux, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2

Finally!!! After years of anticipation, Team Cherry will release Hollow Knight: Silksong. This is a continuation of the cult metroidvania, where players will find a new huge map, more than 150 types of enemies and dozens of unique combat techniques.

Silksong promises an even more vertical level design, which allows you to fully reveal the acrobatic style of the main character — the huntress Hornet. The atmosphere will remain recognizable: a mixture of melancholy, danger, and beauty of the world of Hollownest. Cronos: The New Dawn Genre: Survival horror

Date: September 5

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Cronos: The New Dawn is a new sci-fi role-playing game from an independent studio that tries to combine space opera elements with survivalist elements. The player finds himself on an unknown planet after a spaceship crash and has to survive by building a base, exploring flora and fauna, and fighting aggressive life forms. The traveler will have to go back in time — to 1980s Poland to save the chosen people who did not survive the Change — a catastrophic event that turned people into monsters known as Orphans.

The project relies on an open-world atmosphere, a dynamic change of day and night, and a sound design that enhances the disturbing background.

NBA 2K26

Genre: Sports

Date: September 5

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2

The annual basketball series from 2K gets a new edition — NBA 2K26. Among the main innovations: improved collision physics, enhanced motion animation, and a redesigned MyCareer mode. Both offense and defense have been updated: artificial intelligence has become smarter, better at reading situations and creating more variability in the game. The rebounding system now uses timing, which makes the fight under the basket more intense.

An important emphasis is also placed on visual realism — from recreating basketball arenas with new fan animations to unique authentic details of athletes’ behavior.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II — Legacy of The Forge (DLC)

Genre: Action RPG

Date: September 9

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The story of the second major expansion for KDC 2 will focus on Martin, Henry’s father, whose life story before the war has remained behind the scenes until now. Players will travel to Kuttenberg to restore the destroyed forge where Martin once studied and uncover the secret of the unfinished masterpiece he worked on in his youth. The supplement promises a deep personal story and a new look at the protagonist’s family heritage.

The key gameplay innovation will be Henry’s own forge with a complete customization system: from the interior and living quarters to the facade of the workshop and its surroundings. With more than 100 million possible combinations, players will be able to create a real dream home in medieval Bohemia and earn money from orders. The game will feature new drawings of weapons and armor, the opportunity to join the blacksmiths’ guild and perform both serious and rather unusual tasks for the inhabitants of Kuttenberg.

Borderlands 4

Genre: FPS, action RPG

Date: September 12

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Borderlands 4 continues the tradition of the series, but this time with the largest open world in the franchise, which is described as seamless — no loading screens while exploring new locations. The game will feature new vehicles and tools for transportation, including the cat hook. You can play either alone or in co-op with three other players.

In the story, events unfold after Lilith has teleported to Pandora’s moon Elpis with the help of Siren’s powers, destroying the protective barrier of the planet Kairos. Here, adventurers must lead the resistance against a dictator named the Timekeeper and his army of synthetic warriors. At the same time, the heroes will go searching for mysterious alien treasures.

Humor, dynamic gameplay, and bright graphic style remain the hallmarks of the series.

NHL 26

Genre: Sports

Date: September 12

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports will release the next installment of its hockey series. NHL 26 has a new game engine with more realistic puck and ice physics, as well as improved goaltending. They received more than 80 new save animations, more realistic positioning logic, and the ability to instantly react to rebounds and re-entries. Depending on the style and size of the goalkeepers, the behavior in the box has become more diverse: aggressive goalkeepers come forward, while bigger ones rely more on their size.

Dying Light: The Beast

Genre: Survival horror

Date: September 19

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Dying Light: The Beast is a first-person action-adventure game set in Custer Woods, a popular rural tourist destination. Players can explore the open world using parkour skills or driving a 4×4 off-road vehicle. As in the first games, monsters are slow in the light but become more aggressive and dangerous at night.

As you progress, players will be able to unlock new skills for Crane, increasing his combat capabilities. The game, like the previous installments, supports four-player co-op.

Silent Hill f

Genre: Survival horror

Date: September 25

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The Silent Hill series returns in an unusual format: the game is set in 1960s Japan. Silent Hill f focuses on psychological horror with a strong story component. The player explores a town that is gradually being swallowed up by a disturbing and terrifying force in the form of plant growths.

The visual style combines traditional Japanese surroundings with the classic gloomy atmosphere of Silent Hill.

EA Sports FC 26

Genre: Sports

Date: September 26

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2

The new installment of the football simulator series promises significant innovations in the gameplay: completely redesigned dribbling mechanics, improved artificial intelligence for player positioning, and more realistic goalkeeper animations. EA Sports FC 26 will offer two game modes: Competitive, focused on online play, with a more dynamic pace, and Authentic, created for the career mode with realistic player behavior and tactics based on real data.

The game will feature 13 new stadiums, including the Alliance Arena and Stamford Bridge. The graphical component has also been improved with more realistic lighting and more detailed environments.