TOP 10 compact crossovers: the best and most reliable models

Everyone wants to choose a car that will not cause any trouble over time and will last as long as possible. Here are ten of the best and most reliable compact crossovers. You will definitely find your favorite among these models.

This rating was not compiled by us, but by J.D. Power, a company that specializes in customer satisfaction research, product quality assessment, analytical data collection, and is a kind of aggregator for collecting and processing marketing data. Here, we will provide an adapted rating for our Ukrainian market with cars that you can find both in showrooms and on the used car market.

The cars were analyzed by the satisfaction of owners who have already used these cars for three months to three years. The analysts collected feedback and evaluated the cars in terms of overall quality, reliability, driving pleasure, cost, and practicality over three years.

10 – Honda HR-V

Overall quality: 78

Reliability: 76

Driving impressions: 78

Depreciation: 84

This crossover appeared on the market in 2013 and has already moved to the next generation, which now offers only a hybrid powertrain. Its features include incredible interior roominess, compact dimensions, maneuverability, precise steering, and low fuel consumption.

Engine: 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid

Output: 106 + 131 (EV) hp.

Transmission: e-CVT

Price: from 1 425 700 UAH

9 – Hyundai Venue

Overall quality: 78

Reliability: 77

Impressions of driving: 83

Depreciation: 87

The Korean compact Hyundai Venue surprised even journalists at one time. It didn’t seem like a very practical solution to pair its charismatic appearance with a conventional, rather outdated atmospheric engine, but it turned out to be quite successful in terms of reliability. Such cars form the basis for building the brand’s reputation. Venue offers an interesting design, styling, and practicality in use. It is a very interesting option for city dwellers and those who do not like to rush.

Engine: 1.6 MPI

Output: 123 hp.

Transmission: 6AT

Price: from 871 200 UAH

8 – Jeep Renegade Overall quality: 78

Reliability: 85

Driving experience: 75

Depreciation: 87 Not a very popular crossover in our country and quite specific in its behavior. It is one of the first compacts from the American SUV brand, but it is based on the Fiat 500L. However, the Jeep Renegade managed to win hearts and even made it into the rating of reliable cars.

The exterior and interior design are a bit of a challenge, but its behavior and confidence allow it to be included in the ranks of compact SUVs. And it’s good that so many owners speak of the Jeep Renegade as a quality tool. Unfortunately, the model was discontinued after 2023, so only used cars can be found on the market.

Engine: 1.4i MultiAir

Output: 140 hp.

Transmission: 6-DDCT

Price: from 465,700 UAH on the secondary market

7 – Ford Ecosport

Overall quality: 80

Reliability: 83

Impressions of driving: 75

Depreciation: 81

This smallest representative of the brand’s crossover lineup first appeared in 2013 and has managed to gain a reputation. And even though the Ford Ecosport hasn’t been sold to consumers in Ukraine, it’s still worth paying attention to on the secondary market. It is distinguished by its high ground clearance, spacious trunk and practical interior.

Engine: 1.0 Ecoboost

Output: 125 hp.

Transmission: 6AT

Price: from 415 800 UAH (on the secondary market)

6 – Subaru XV/Crosstrack

Overall quality: 81

Reliability: 77

Driving experience: 82

Depreciation: 85

You will never doubt Subaru’s ability to make decent SUVs that can easily overcome off-road conditions. Therefore, Subaru XV/Crosstrack is no exception and still pleases everyone with its abilities. Of course, the reliability of the units is not in question.

Opposition engine, variator — everything is as usual. Only here the practicality of compact size is added. However, compared to its competitors, the Crosstrack is not so small. The main thing is that it is still on the market and finds its fans.

The engine: 2.0

Output: 156 hp.

Transmission: CVT

Price: from 1 340 100 UAH

5 – Mini Countryman

Overall quality: 82

Reliability: 77

Driving experience: 89

Depreciation: 85

It seems that the Mini hasn’t changed for decades, but designers somehow manage to make even significant adjustments while maintaining its conceptual integrity. And even today, in the third generation, this baby, which has significantly gained weight and size, remains recognizable and carries the same charisma. Excellent handling, drive and confidence are the hallmarks of the Mini Countryman.

Engine: 1.5i MHEV

Output: 170 hp.

Transmission: 7 Steptronic

Price: from 1 735 576 UAH

4 – Mazda CX-30

Overall quality: 82

Reliability: 82

Driving impressions: 87

Depreciation: 75

Mazda crossovers are favorites in almost all markets. Few can beat the KODO design even today. But Mazda did not boast of special reliability. However, owner satisfaction is mostly high. The quality of workmanship and styling of the CX-30 is impressive even today, and in addition — the pleasure of driving and owning a Japanese work of art.

Engine: 2.0 Skyactiv-G

Output: 150 hp.

Transmission: 6AT

Price: from 1 205 900 UAH

3 – Nissan Qashqai

Overall quality: 84

Reliability: 85

Impressions of driving: 87

Depreciation: 79

This compact crossover is still considered a model for many others. Given that it was the Nissan Qashqai that set the fashion for this segment, it is understandable that most compacts are compared to it. That makes it all the more difficult for the Qashqai to hold attention and continue to set the bar high. However, it copes with the task.

The latest update was nice and added even more brightness and personality to the state-of-the-art hybrid system. And I have no doubts about its reliability.

Engine: 1.5 e-Power

Output: 190 hp.

Transmission: gearbox

Price: from 1 079 530 UAH

2 – Mitsubishi ASX

Overall quality: 85

Reliability: 85

Impressions of driving: 87

Depreciation: 83

No matter what they say about the obsolescence of the Mitsubishi brand, they still maintain a high level of reliability and durability. Driving pleasure, suspension energy efficiency, and cross-country ability cover all the disadvantages of high fuel consumption, creaking plastic, and other minor issues. The Mitsubishi ASX is legendary for its self-confidence and ability to cope with any task on the road. So this is a truly worthy representative of the rating.

Engine: 2.0

Power: 150 hp.

Transmission: CVT

Price: from 1 155 000 UAH

1 – Toyota CH-R

Overall quality: 85

Reliability: 85

Impressions of driving: 87

Depreciation: 83

I don’t think anyone doubted that Toyota would have an advantage in reliability ratings. The only thing missing here is Lexus, but believe me, it’s not far behind. Consumers consider the Toyota CH-R to be the most reliable, high-quality and pleasant among compact crossovers. Even when it first appeared on the market, it was already celebrating a victory.

Reliability was complemented by what most of the brand’s representatives lacked at the time — brightness, individuality, and modern stylish design. Even today, in its second generation, the CH-R is a model for designers and engineers.

Engine: 1.8 HEV

Output: 140 hp.

Transmission: e-CVT

Price: from 1 502 880 UAH