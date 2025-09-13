Top 10 movie adaptations of Stephen King

On September 11, the dystopian horror-thriller The Long Walk was released, the fourth of six (!) references to Stephen King’s books this year, after “The Monkey”, “The Life of Chuck” and “The Institute” (and ahead of us is “Welcome to Derry” and the latest version of another dystopia “The Running Man”). It’s probably no secret that King is an extremely productive author and that directors, sometimes famous ones, like to bring King’s stories to the screen. Today, we are going to recall the top film adaptations of the King of Horror’s prose, recognized all over the world, but only feature-length ones, because we can do a separate article about the TV series.

Of course, it is physically impossible to cram everything that deserves attention into a tight ten (where the hell are Dolores Claiborne, The Dead Zone, or, for that matter, Pet Cemetery?), so in the comments, we suggest that you add to the list with arguments those adaptations that you think should be mentioned.

“Carrie”

Year of release: 1976

Director: Brian De Palma

Cast: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, William Katt, Nancy Allen, John Travolta, Betty Buckley

Genre: a horror movie about the supernatural

IMDb rating: 7.4

Carrie White, a high school student and almost a graduate, is subjected to severe bullying by her classmates, as the modest girl is raised by a strict, devout mother who has not prepared her daughter for socialization among her peers. The bullying reaches its climax at the graduation party, but the merciless executioners had no idea that they would soon become victims themselves.

It all started with Carrie, directed by Brian De Palma in the best Hitchcockian tradition. It was King’s first published novel, as well as the first film adaptation of his work — and such a success at once! After its release, the film, which screamed out loud about the anxieties associated with puberty, received universal recognition and the status of one of the best films of the year.

Sissy Spacek was nominated for an Oscar for her role as the pig’s blood-covered vigilante and the silly mother of the main character, Piper Laurie, critics were delighted, and the film was a financial triumph at the box office. Today, it is an immortal movie classic, considered one of the greatest horror films in history, which had a huge impact on the development of the genre and pop culture in general.

Considering the above, it is not surprising that we later saw a sequel to the 1999 model, and two remakes — a TV one in 2002 and the newest one in 2013 with Chloe Grace Moretz. But none of them could even come close to the greatness of the original film.

Last October, Amazon MGM Studios announced the development of a series based on the novel, which is to be led by Mike Flanagan, who is not the first to turn to King’s work — he previously directed Gerald’s Game (2017), Doctor Sleep (2019), and The Life of Chuck (2025). The project is currently at the stage of filming in Vancouver, which is scheduled to end on October 17.

“The Shining”

Year of release: 1980

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Skeetman Crothers, Barry Nelson, Philip Stone, Ann Jackson

Genre: psychological horror

IMDb rating: 8.4



Writer Jack Torrance arrives at the remote Overlook Hotel in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado with his wife Wendy and young son Danny. Here he takes a job as a caretaker for the winter, the dead season, and it seemed like there was no better place to work on his new novel than a deserted place hidden among the majestic snow-capped mountains. But then the planned idyll comes to an end when Jack encounters ominous visions and begins to literally go mad.

It’s hard to believe now, but at the time of its release, The Shining received a lukewarm reception (we have a separate article), and King himself criticized it for excessive deviations from the original source. He did not like the way Kubrick conveyed the main themes of the book and the way he interpreted Wendy’s character. The film was even nominated for two Golden Raspberries in the categories of Worst Director and Worst Actress, though in 2022 the latter was canceled due to ill-treatment Kubrick, a principled perfectionist, with Shelley Duvall on the set.

Fortunately, time has put everything in its place, and now The Shining is considered an undisputed masterpiece of world cinema, and its influence on pop culture is hard to overestimate. Even Spielberg couldn’t resist the temptation to put a matching Easter egg in his “Ready Player One” (2018). The ominous twins, the scarecrow in room 237, and the mad Nicholson, who, shouting “Here comes Johnny!”, smashes the fragile door with an axe, which cannot protect the frightened Wendy, are etched in the memory for a long time.

In 2019, the aforementioned Mike Flanagan released a sequel, Doctor Sleep, which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. The film received good press (including from ITC), but it clearly did not qualify for the status of a masterpiece classic for all time. But King seems to have received personal satisfaction: “Everything that I ever disliked about Kubrick’s version of The Shining is redeemed for me here.” — said meter.

“Christine”

Year of release: 1983

Director: John Carpenter

Cast: Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky, Harry Dean Stanton, Christine Belford, Roberts Blossom

Genre: a horror movie about the supernatural

IMDb rating: 6.8



Once upon a time, a high school dropout named Arnie Cunningham comes across a classic 1958 red-and-white Plymouth Fury rusting in the yard of a suspicious old man who has yet to scare a boy named Kevin McCallister. But that will be much later, and now the young man literally falls in love with the scrap metal and buys it from the old man. He wants to turn the car into a candy bar, but before he knows it, he is under the influence of the miracle of a sensual vehicle.

“Christine is another film adaptation on our list that, along with The Shining, King himself dislikes, as he admitted during the promotional campaign for The Dreamcatcher (2003). By the way, at the link you can find out about 10 favorite films of the King of Horror, separated from his work.

Nevertheless, the film has numerous fans around the world and eventually gained the status of a cult classic. And George Thorogood’s rock ‘n’ roll Bad to the Bone, as we can see, caressed the viewer’s ear to the roar of the engine long before the leather-clad Iron Arnie saddled up Harley and rode carefree into the night.

“Stand by Me”

Year of release: 1986

Director: Rob Reiner

Cast: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, Kiefer Sutherland, Casey Semashko, Gary Riley

Genre: teen drama

IMDb rating: 8.1



In the late 1950s, in the town of Castle Rock, Oregon, at the height of summer vacation, four young friends — Gordon Lachance, Chris Chambers, Teddy Duchamp, and Vern Tessio — embark on an adventurous journey searching for the body of a recently disappeared young man, Ray Braver. According to one of the kids, he managed to overhear a conversation between his older brother Billy and a friend, who found the deceased. Ahead of the boys is an exciting and full of dangers adventure, after which each of them will return home a little older.

The Life of Chuck has once again confirmed that King prefers to write about more than just horror. The cult film Stand by Me is about the lighter side of the writer, which is perhaps not mentioned as often, but which occupies an important place in his work. This coming-of-age drama, full of the wobble of a barefoot, sunny childhood, immediately fell in love with both audiences and critics (and King himself).

It was also nominated for an Oscar and twice for a Golden Globe. Much of the credit for this success goes to the young talents who played the main roles, in particular Joaquin Phoenix’s older brother River, whose fate was extremely tragic. And today it is hard to recognize the chubby-cheeked Vern as the young Jerry O’Connell.

In 2013, authorities in Brownsville, where the shooting took place, announced on July 23 On the day of “Stand by Me” and a coin was installed on the very road where Verne found the penny. Tourists still visit the town to visit the place where the filmmakers created magic.

“Misery”

Year of release: 1990

Director: Rob Reiner

Cast: James Caan, Kathy Bates, Richard Farnsworth, Francis Sternhagen, Lauren Bacall, J.T. Walsh

Genre: psychological horror thriller

IMDb rating: 7.8

After an unpleasant incident on the road caused by a severe snowstorm, Paul Shelton, the author of the Misery Chastain romance novels, finds himself in the home of a seemingly friendly woman, Annie Wilkes. Bedridden, he is unable to move on his own, but Annie promised to take care of him, as she is his biggest fan. But as time goes on, the fan’s behavior becomes more and more sinister, and Paul realizes that he is in the thrall of a madwoman.

Misery was another successful treatment of King’s work by director Rob Reiner: the film received good press and did well at the box office. Of course, it owes its success in no small part to its leads, especially to the stunning performance of the hammer-wielding Kathy Bates, who rightfully won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance.

In his 2009 short story collection Stephen King Goes to the Movies, King named Misery as one of his ten favorite film adaptations. And who are we to disagree with the master?

“The Shawshank Redemption”

Year of release: 1994

Director: Frank Darabont

Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown, Gilles Bellows, Mark Ralston, James Whitmore

Genre: prison drama

IMDb rating: 9.3



Banker Andy Dufresne was out of luck: he was sentenced to two life sentences for the murders of his wife and her lover, which he did not commit. The “criminal” is sent to Shawshank Prison, where he will have to go through the crucible of hellish trials. However, Andy shows unprecedented resilience and courage, which help him survive in this cruel world. Moreover, at some point he sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

It probably goes without saying that Escape from Shawshank is still at the top of numerous ratings of the best films on popular movie portals and in the media, including top best movies of 1994 according to ITC and reached the top of the rating The 250 best movies of IMDb, when she dethroned Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972). This movie was truly loved by the people, and it is hard to believe that it was a box office flop at the time of its release (this historical injustice was corrected by its re-release).

Nevertheless, rave reviews from critics, seven Oscar nominations, and subsequent unprecedented VHS sales and universal recognition make it clear that The Shawshank Redemption is a great movie. A movie that has inspired generations of viewers. And it will remain so forever.

“The Green Mile”

Year of release: 1999

Director: Frank Darabont

Cast: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Bonnie Gantt, James Cromwell, Barry Pepper, Michael Jeter, Sam Rockwell, Jeffrey DeMann, William Sadler, Harry Dean Stanton

Genre: fantasy prison drama

IMDb rating: 8.6



In 1935, a black giant, John Coffey, was sent to Cold Mountain Prison in Louisiana, accused of a terrible crime. His sentence is the electric chair. Over time, local guard Paul Edgecombe and his colleagues discover that the harmless Coffey has a good heart, but he also has a magical gift. However, this still cannot cancel the cruel sentence that awaits the doomed man.

A good performance at the box office, four Oscar nominations, critical acclaim, and the sincere love of the audience that continues to this day. This is how one can characterize the reception of The Green Mile, another outstanding film by the same Frank Darabont. This film is like the younger brother of Shawshank Redemption: Darabont seemed to be trying to enter the same river of sentimentality for the second time in a row. And despite Heraclitus’s deductions, he succeeded.

It is not without reason that in our material dedicated to the best films of the legendary year 1999, The Green Mile takes a prominent place.

“The Mist”

Year of release: 2007

Director: Frank Darabont

Cast: Thomas Jane, Marcia Gaye Garden, Laurie Golden, Andre Brower, Toby Jones, William Sadler, Jeffrey DeMann, Alexa Davalos

Genre: fantastic horror movie

IMDb rating: 7.1



Bridgton, Maine. The artist David Drayton was just finishing up a painting of the archetypal image of Clint Eastwood from legendary westerns when a powerful storm outside his window caught his attention. In the morning, David, along with his 5-year-old son Billy and his neighbor Brent Norton, head to the local supermarket to buy the necessary materials to repair their hurricane-damaged home. Upon reaching their destination, they, along with other customers in the store, hear the familiar air raid alarm and are horrified to discover an ominous fog covering the entire city. And in it — a mysterious deadly danger.

It is interesting that Frank Darabont planned to make the film adaptation of The Mist his directorial debut, but fate turned out differently. And perhaps it was for the best. This time, the director decided to move away from the inspired sentimentality of his previous works and produced a gloomy, suspenseful, extremely tense movie that is absolutely impossible to tear yourself away from. And the ending, which was changed from the original short story (approved by King himself), hits the viewer as hard and as powerfully as Annie Wilkes’ hammer.

It should also be noted that in 2017, Spike TV channel aired the series The Mist, but it is not customary to mention it in decent society. The project was closed literally a month after the end of the first season.

“1408”

Year of release: 2007

Director: Mikael Hofström

Cast: John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson, Mary McCormack, Tony Shaloub, Jasmine Jessica Anthony, Len Cariou, Kim Thomson

Genre: mystical psychological horror movie

IMDb rating: 6.8



Michael Ensling is an author of books about the paranormal who is skeptical of any manifestations of anything supernatural in real life. With full confidence that everything with which Ed and Lorraine Warren encountered — outright nonsense, Michael heads to New York’s Dolphin Hotel, and more specifically — to room 1408, where a stay is fraught with suicide for anyone who finds themselves there. Not believing in all the superstitions surrounding 1408 and ignoring the warnings of the hotel manager Gerald Olin, Michael checks into the room, and his initial skepticism quickly fades away.

Perhaps at first, the Swedish director Mikael Hofström’s film gives the impression of a film version of The Inspector, where Samuel L. Jackson resembles a hotel employee who has something to hide. John Cusack, with the persistence of Olga Freimuth, gets his way. But soon, along with the protagonist, all skepticism evaporates and the viewer’s skepticism is gone — 1408 is a truly fascinating and moderately creepy mystery story that tries to break the “ghost in the house” template and where you root for the arrogant writer as never before.

The film was a critical and financial success, and along with The Haze, which premiered just a few months later, audiences received two high-quality film adaptations of King’s prose in such a short period of time. In 2016, Cusack and Jackson will reunite on the set of Cell Phone, another adaptation of King’s novel, Cell (2006). But it’s better not to mention that low-grade failure again.

“It”

Year of release: 2017—2019

Director: Andres Muschietti

Cast: Bill Skashgård, Jaden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfgangard, Jack Dylan Grazer

Genre: a horror movie about the supernatural

IMDb rating: 7.3, 6.5



In the town of Derry, take one guess what state it’s in, a group of teenagers encounter the terrifying clown Pennywise. To overcome the irrational evil, the kids must come face to face with their worst fears.

Well, what kind of a collection would be dedicated to King without his legendary clown dancer? When Andrés Muschietti’s first film was released in 2017, everyone started talking about how a decent adaptation of King had finally appeared in a very long time. Several critics did not hesitate to describe it as “one of the best film adaptations of the King,” and the movie grossed an obscenely large amount at the box office, especially for a horror film. When the sequel was released two years later, the excitement clearly waned.

But be that as it may, the image of Pennywise with a red balloon in front of him on Bill Scashgord fit like a glove, and the child actors from the first part did a truly outstanding job (by the way, Jaden Lieberher would later star in another King adaptation — “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” (2022)). No wonder many reviewers and viewers agreed that the young performers completely outshone their adult star colleagues from the second film.

In case you thought we had forgotten about the 1990 TV version with the good-looking dill Tim Curry, that’s not the case — we highly recommend watching this miniseries as well, because it is able to strike fear far more skillfully than the modern interpretation.

Next month, on October 26, HBO is planning to release Welcome to Derry, a prequel to Muschietti’s films that will focus on the antagonist’s backstory. Bill Skashgård is returning to the role of the murderous scum, and the events will take place in the 1960s. Andrés Muschietti noted that this story is designed for three seasons with a timeline of 1962, 1935 and 1908, respectively, and the story in reverse order has its reasons. Well, we will be able to find out whether this project is really worthy of attention very soon.

