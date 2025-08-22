Ukraine. Ukraine ranks 4th among the world's countries by the number of bitcoins

12 countries own 525,753 million bitcoins worth almost $60 billion, which is 2.50% of the coins in circulation. Interestingly, Ukraine ranks fourth in this list with about 463,51 BTC. Only the United States, China, and the United Kingdom have more.

The richest countries in bitcoin

Government USA got his bitcoins through a series of high-profile confiscations — from liquidation of the Silk Road marketplace to operations against the darknet and hacker groups. Thus, the United States has accumulated almost 200,000 BTC. As of early 2025, their value is estimated at $22 billion. In March 2025, President Donald Trump signed a decree establishing the BTC Strategic Reserve, consolidating all confiscated assets under federal control.

China remains one of the key players by the number of bitcoins although its position is less transparent. In 2019, authorities confiscated more than 190,000 BTC as part of the PlusToken case. The further fate of these coins remains unknown: some analysts believe that some were sold, while others believe that they are stored in state wallets. The country still has a ban on trading and mining.

United Kingdom ranks third, as it confiscated 61,245 BTC in a money laundering case in 2021. It is still unknown what to do with these assets: sell them or keep them in the state reserve. If they are kept, Britain will join the club of the largest BTC holders.

In fifth place DPRK. North Korea, thanks to thefts by hacker groups Lazarus Group and others managed to raise more than 14,000 BTC, of which more than $1 billion worth of assets were sold in 2025.

Sixth on the list is — Bhutan which has been mining bitcoins since 2019 by using excess electricity from hydroelectric power plants. By 2025 the country has accumulated 13,029 BTC worth $1.3 billion, which is equivalent to 38% of GDP which amounts to $3.42 billion.

How did Ukraine end up on the 4th stage?

The website below indicates that the assets of public officials total 463,51 BTC as of April 7, 2021. According to this website, the number of coins in the officials’ accounts was calculated by examining their tax returns. The trend of bitcoin hoarding began in 2018, when 57 Ukrainian officials declared ownership of more than 21,000 BTC. By 2021, this figure had more than doubled, with 652 officials reporting a total of 46,351 BTC. Since then, Ukraine has been seen as a country with one of the highest levels of bitcoin ownership among government officials.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale attack in 2022, cryptocurrencies have been used as a tool for global defense donations. In the first year, about 57 BTC were received, which were used for weapons, humanitarian aid, and logistics.

At one time, data on bitcoin ownership became a subject of speculation. For example, in the spring, rumors circulated that Ukraine wants to create a strategic bitcoin reserve. MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that an official bill was being prepared. After that, everything went quiet.