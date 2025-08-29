Google Chrome for Android will read aloud the Discover news feed

Google Chrome’s Listen to Page feature is great for listening to content in the background while you do other things. Now you can listen to the feed.

Now, this Google tool is not very intelligent. It’s a simple text-to-speech model that reads what it sees, and Google wants to change that.

The new «Listen to Feed» feature, which was first spotted in late June, is now coming to Chrome Canary users, as spotted by browser expert Leopeva64 at X. It appears on the Chrome for Android homepage and in the new tab screen.

The browser actually provides the user with short voice overview of all articles in the the Discover feedlike a podcast. The voices and speaking style sound exactly like the ones on the NotebookLM, indicating that the same technology stack is used to power the upcoming Chrome feature. After pressing the new «Listen to Feed» button, Chrome generates content using artificial intelligence for a few seconds, then opens the media player in a minimized state and plays the audio overview in it.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The AI-powered audio overviews are now working on the NTP in Chrome Canary for Android. The AI creates a conversational summary of the articles in your feed. The player has controls to jump to the next/previous article or to skip forward/back 10 seconds:https://t.co/w1rLracGS2 pic.twitter.com/pUEKWXygqD — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 28, 2025

Clicking on the player expands it and shows the title of the article the voice assistant is currently talking about, as well as the website, timeline, buttons to skip or rewind 10 seconds, buttons to go to the next or previous article, and a play/pause button. The media player supports device themes.

The feature is currently unavailable even for some Chrome Canary users. Android Police, wich wrote about it, expects the feature to hit the stable version in late October or early November.