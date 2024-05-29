Head of Odesa TCC earned more than $1 million by falsifying data of tax evaders in «Oberig» system

The head of the department of the Primorsky RTC and JV of the city of Odesa. Odesa is suspected of unauthorized interference with the «Oberih» system.

Law enforcement officers believe that the head of the RTC earned more than $1 million by falsifying the data of more than 100 people liable for military service.

reportsThe head of the TCC had been engaged in illegal activities since 2023.

Such a service cost the fugitives from $4.5 to $7 thousand and allowed the offender to earn at least $1 million

Some of the evaders have already gone abroad. The other part, which remained in Ukraine, was taken to the recruitment center to update their data and further mobilize them into the Armed Forces.

A motion to the court to impose a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being prepared.

It should be noted that information from «Reserve+» hin two weeks will have the same legal forceThe same as a paper military ID or registration certificate.