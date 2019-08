Итальянский астронавт стал первым космическим диджеем 👽

LIVE from Space with Luca Parmitano by ESA & BigCityBeats

Go BIG and go to SPACE! Have you ever thought that someone would organize a DJ set in space?Well, we did it together with ESA — European Space Agency! Take a look at historical scenes in the music industry, with astronaut Luca Parmitano dropping some serious beats all the way from space!

Опубліковано WORLD CLUB DOME Середа, 14 серпня 2019 р.