Netflix Geeked Week День 4: Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Twilight of the Gods, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway и другие аниме-проекты

Четвертый день гик-марафона Netflix Geeked Week сервис посвятил исключительно новым аниме-проектам, которых у компании более чем достаточно: Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Godzilla: Singular Point, Transformers: War for Cybertron and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness и т.п.

Итак, шоураннер аниме-сериала Masters of the Universe: Revelation Кевин Смит показал первый тизер-трейлер своего детища, премьера первого сезона назначена на 23 июля.

Дети (и некоторые взрослые) наверняка обрадуются новости о полнометражном мультфильме по сериалу The Loud Hous от канала Nickelodeon. Уже готов первый тизер и известна дата премьеры — 20 августа.

Сверхработоспособный Зак Снайдер решил немного отдохнуть от игровых фильмов и заняться анимацией Twilight of the Gods, пригласив в озвучку целую плеяду интересных актеров.

Не останутся недовольными и поклонники мехов — для них подготовили трейлер сериала Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway.

Фанаты научной фантастики оценят сериал Make My Day, в котором из недр необитаемой на первый взгляд плаенты начинают появляться таинственные существа и атаковать поселенцев.

Создатели сериала Godzilla: Singular Point представили эксклюзивные отрывок одного из эпизодов.

Также нам показали эксклюзивный отрывок сериала Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, который выйдет на Netflix уже 8 июля.

