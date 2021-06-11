Netflix Geeked Week День 4: Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Twilight of the Gods, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway и другие аниме-проекты





Четвертый день гик-марафона Netflix Geeked Week сервис посвятил исключительно новым аниме-проектам, которых у компании более чем достаточно: Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Godzilla: Singular Point, Transformers: War for Cybertron and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness и т.п.

Итак, шоураннер аниме-сериала Masters of the Universe: Revelation Кевин Смит показал первый тизер-трейлер своего детища, премьера первого сезона назначена на 23 июля.

Дети (и некоторые взрослые) наверняка обрадуются новости о полнометражном мультфильме по сериалу The Loud Hous от канала Nickelodeon. Уже готов первый тизер и известна дата премьеры — 20 августа.

Things are about to get a little LOUDer here… here’s a sneak peek at The Loud House Movie, on Netflix August 20th #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/sjO0tEfaI7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Сверхработоспособный Зак Снайдер решил немного отдохнуть от игровых фильмов и заняться анимацией Twilight of the Gods, пригласив в озвучку целую плеяду интересных актеров.

Sylvia Hoeks as SIGRID

Stuart Martin as LEIF

Pilou Asbæk as THOR

John Noble as ODIN

Paterson Joseph as LOKI

Rahul Kohli as EGILL

Jamie Clayton as THE SEID-KONA

Kristopher Hivju as ANDVARI

Peter Stormare as ULFR

Jamie Chung as HEL

Lauren Cohan as INGE

Corey Stoll as HRAFNKEL — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Не останутся недовольными и поклонники мехов — для них подготовили трейлер сериала Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway.

The next entry in the Gundam series is coming. Catch the trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xgfeAAe3eg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Фанаты научной фантастики оценят сериал Make My Day, в котором из недр необитаемой на первый взгляд плаенты начинают появляться таинственные существа и атаковать поселенцев.

Introducing Make My Day, a new anime film coming to Netflix. On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon? #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/lep9gLOexk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Создатели сериала Godzilla: Singular Point представили эксклюзивные отрывок одного из эпизодов.

If you see Rodan — run. Godzilla: Singular Point is available globally June 24th. Here's your first look at the English dub. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/hoq2LnEvCY — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Также нам показали эксклюзивный отрывок сериала Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, который выйдет на Netflix уже 8 июля.

И еще немного аниме:

Who will succeed and gain the power to alter the world? Shaman King debuts on Netflix August 9th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dC8hy1NtZE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

The adventure's beginning. Peep the trailer for the legendary space fantasy adaptation, Edens Zero, now. Available Globally August 26th #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/2ksVW9riCX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

The final installment of the Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, KINGDOM, is coming very soon: July 29th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/RSKRWJIy96 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Here's your first glimpse at Exception. The new space horror anime series is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka "Otsuichi"), with character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/7CWhmNu9O6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Announcing Bright: Samurai Soul. Izo, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north. Based on the Netflix movie, the anime film will be directed by Kyohei Ishiguro. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/K03gZVMUie — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Полную версию трансляции GEEKED WEEK Day 4 | Netflix можно посмотреть прямо здесь:

Источник: Netflix

