Descuentos de hasta el -90% en PS Store con motivo del Summer Game Fest — Sekiro, Crusader Kings y 3+ mil ofertas más

Margarita Yuzyak

Redactor de noticias

Ha comenzado una gran venta en PS Store — continúa la promoción especial Summer Game Fest, con más de 3700 ofertas con descuento.

Hay éxitos frescos como Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth y NHL 25, y juegos de acción de culto como Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice y Dynasty Warriors: Origins. Si has estado planeando actualizar tu biblioteca, es hora de que te dirijas al Summer Game Fest. Hemos preparado una pequeña colección tradicional de títulos interesantes:

  • Lies of P — ₴899 (-50 %)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 — ₴206 (-90 %)
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins — ₴1 693 (-23 %)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth — ₴1 819 (-30 %)
  • NHL 25 — ₴719 (-70 %)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — ₴999 (-50 %)
  • SILENT HILL 2 — ₴1 199 (-40 %)
  • Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition — ₴549 (-75 %)
  • DOOM Anthology — ₴559 (-65 %)
  • Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴599 (-50 %)
  • Actraiser Renaissance — ₴499 (-50 %)
  • Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition — ₴2 099 (-30 %)
  • Balan Wonderworld — ₴179 (-85 %)
  • Assassin’s Creed Mythology pack — ₴1 325 (-80 %)
  • Battlefield 5— ₴239 (-85 %)
  • Battlefield Hardline— ₴119 (-80 %)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — ₴299 (-75 %)
  • Classified: France 44 – Deluxe Edition — ₴599 (-50 %)
  • Conan Exiles — ₴599 (-60 %)
  • Contra Run & Gun Bundle — ₴1 230 (-34 %)
  • Crash Team Rumble + Crash Bandicoot 4:— ₴1 201 (-55 %)
  • Crusader Kings 3 — ₴599 (-60 %)
  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes  — ₴131 (-89 %)
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — ₴942 (-15 %)
  • Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles — ₴599 (-75 %)
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition — ₴499 (-50 %)
  • Moss and Moss: Book 2 Bundle — ₴861 (-25 %)

Los descuentos ya están en vigor y durarán hasta el 19 de junio. Además, puedes ahorrar aún más comprando juegos con tarjetas regalo Nuuvem.

Fuente: PS Store



