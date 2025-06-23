«28 years later» broke the franchise record in the first weekend of release — with a box office of $60 million

Danny Boyle’s new post-apocalyptic horror film exceeded experts’ forecasts and broke the franchise record in its first weekend of release — the global box office «28 years later» has now reached $60 million, with the international and «domestic» markets accounting for almost equal shares ($30 million each).

According to Deadline, in the foreign market «28 years later» exceeded the debut figures of the hit «Sinners» (+76%) and «Nosferatu» and, in general, made the best opening for the franchise and among all of Danny Boyle’s projects.

Set «28 years later», which filmed mostly on iPhone 15, is set almost 30 years after the rage virus attacked the world. The story centers on the family of Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Isla (Jodie Comer) and Spike (Alfie Williams), who are forced to leave their safe haven on the mainland, «discovering the secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but also the survivors».

Initially, critics rated the film at perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, although the rating eventually dropped to 89% and an even lower viewership of 65% (the latter, in fact, coincides with our film reviewer Denys Fedoruk’s score of 6.5 out of 10 points).

«For the author’s courage, maximum tension in some scenes and the overall form, the film deserves 10 out of 10. But plot-wise, as a whole, it crumbles against the wall of illogic and dubious adequacy of the shown, which can seriously spoil the overall impression», — with ITC reviews.

According to estimates Variety, «28 Years Later» cost $60 million to produce, and given its debut box office, it will easily take the title of the highest-grossing film in the franchise within a week — currently, the leader is 2002’s «28 Days Later» with a total of $75 million at the global box office.

Sony’s plans include the launch of a new zombie trilogy, which will continue with «Temple of Bones» with a premiere in 2026 and an untitled film for which no money has been allocated yet. It is in these films that we expect Cillian Murphy to return — we recall that the actor was initially mistaken for one of the zombies in the first trailer of «28 Years Later», although the character was later revealed to be a real one, played by British art dealer and fashion model Angus Neill.

From other interesting box office results: the cartoon «Elio» had the worst debut in Pixar’s history with a global box office of $56 million, and «How to tame a dragon» still holds gold at the box office with over half a billion dollars in earnings.

Next week, we expect the premiere of the sci-fi movie «M3GAN 2.0» starring Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno, as well as a film about the race «Formula 1» with Brad Pitt.