30 years old «blue screen of death» Windows is dead. Now BSOD will be black

The usual BSOD in Windows 11 is gone, but the abbreviation will remain, since blue and black start with the same letter. However, this is not Microsoft’s first attempt to kill the «death screen».

In the current preview version of Windows 11 24H2, available to developers, the screen displaying OS errors is now completely black. For Windows Insider program members in test versions the screen turned green earlier. Microsoft will complete the transition to the new black screen for regular Windows 11 «users later this summer».

BSOD will also lose the QR code that has been part of its design since 2016 and Windows 10. the code could be used to open a page with troubleshooting tips using a mobile device. The name of the error can still be seen, but you have to type it in manually to find out about it.

The text has also been changed to say that «there is a problem with your device and it needs to be restarted», which is much shorter and less ominous. Also, instead of «PC», it says «device», which expands the term beyond desktops and laptops. The specific cause of the failure and the error code is displayed at the bottom in a much smaller font.

Earlier, ITC.ua wrote about history «blue screen of death» Windows. According to Raymond Chen, one of its creators, it first appeared in 1992 with Windows 3.1 — 33 years ago. You can also find out there that this is not the first time the black screen has appeared: previously, it either existed for a short time or did not reach users at all.

It’s not yet known exactly when the new screen will be rolled out in the public version of Windows 11. Probably, the changes will be made in the next Tuesday patch. It is also unknown why Microsoft is doing this at all.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Sources: The Verge, PC World