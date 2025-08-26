A first look at Noah Centineo's "new Rambo" from the backstage of the movie "Street Fighter"

Noah Centineo shared a picture of his new physique for the movie “Street Fighter” and the role of Ken Masters. At the same time, we actually get the first look at the “new Rambo”, as this actor will replace Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming prequel.

In the picture, Noah shows his significantly modified appearance with a pumped-up figure and blond hair, which corresponds to the image of Ken Masters — the second most popular character in Street Fighter series of fighting games, which was first introduced in 1987 as a variation of Ryu.

Noah Centineo on the set of ‘STREET FIGHTER.’ He’s set to play Ken Masters. pic.twitter.com/TRQS0gP4Gx — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) August 25, 2025

Centineo has previously starred in the TV series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Blackmail, and in the future, in addition to starring in the film Street Fighter, he will also appear as a “young replacement” for Sylvester Stallone in prequels about Vietnam with the backstory of John Rambo. Filming is expected to start in Thailand in early 2026, but as we can see, Noah is already quite ready to go.

Street Fighter — is another adaptation of the popular fighting game franchise Street Fighter from Capcom, which, in addition to Centineo, has cast the role:

Rapper 50 Cent (Balrog)

Cody Rhodes (Gale)

Jason Momoa (Blank)

Andrew Schultz (Dan)

Roman Reigns (Akuma)

Andrew Koji (Ryu)

Callina Liang (Chun-Li)

David Dastmalchian (M. Byson)

Hiruki Goto (E. Honda)

Orvilla Peck (Vega)

Vidyuta Jammwala (Dhalsim)

It used to be my own, but a somewhat “shadowy” first look at Gail said wrestler Cody Rhodes

Kitao Sakura (Twisted Metal) took over directing duties after Danny and Michael Filippou left the project in 2024. The script was written by Dalan Masson, who co-wrote Captain America: Brave New World.

The filming of Street Fighter began in Australia on August 18. Earlier, it was expected that the film would be released on March 20, 2026, but the release was postponed without announcing a new date.