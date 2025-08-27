"Messy bugs". Gears of War: Reloaded launched on Steam with a "modest" rating of 50%

The release of Gears of War: Reloaded release has disappointed players “extremely”. On Steam, people are complaining that they did not receive skins for pre-orders and the title constantly crashes.

Gears of War: Reloaded was advertised as a full-fledged remaster of the original Gears of War (2006), created by The Coalition. The project has already received a remaster in 2015 (Ultimate Edition), but Reloaded is something much bigger. At least that’s how it seemed before the release.

Users Steam massively hated the game — only 50% of positive reviews based on 583 reviews. The most outraged fans of the series were outraged by the fact that despite the promise of receiving skins for pre-orders — they never came. Some people can’t even access the menu or settings properly. For example, one of the PC players changed the graphics to “ultra” in the settings, so now the tile crashes when he tries to log in.

“I’m extremely disappointed that the game just crashed after I made some changes in the graphics option and restart the game. The game just crashed when it connects to the service!” — another user writes in the reviews.

The criticism also touched on slow loading times even on SSDs, the lack of deadzone settings on the gamepad, and forced auto-aiming that cannot be turned off. The lack of split-screen co-op was especially disappointing, despite the promises in the trailer. By the way, this is not the only promise that The Coalition and Xbox broke. The studio and publisher advertised that Gears of War: Reloaded would feature HDR, Dolby Vision, 4K, up to 144 FPS, and ultra-wide support. In practice, the claimed features do not work properly: many users do not see the correct scaling or have black borders around the edges.

Fans were also disappointed by the lack of support for the Unreal Editor level editor, as it was in the 2007 version. There is also no support for vibration of triggers on the PS5 controller and the lobby browser, as in the original game. In general, it becomes clear why the game is called a “mess of bugs”.

However, surprisingly, there were fewer complaints from Steam Deck owners in the reviews. At the same time ITC.ua reviewer gave the remaster 8/10, saying that nostalgia is not the only trump card here. But the game was released not only on PC, so it would be a lie to call the release a failure everywhere. However, developers should pay attention to the aforementioned problems.

So, Gears of War: Reloaded was released simultaneously on all platforms on August 26. The release covered Xbox Series XS, PC, and for the first time in the history of the PS5 series Steam sells the game for ₴1,299, though it’s better to wait for patches for now.