A new life for Skype: Microsoft removes ads and adds artificial intelligence

Microsoft has launched a Skype for Windows 11 update in an effort to bring back the glory days of this once-popular video calling app. The company is removing ads and simplifying the interface to attract users again.

Testers in the «Skype Insider Program» have already gained access to the new version. The update completely removes ads from all sections of Skype, including the «Channels» section, which previously featured MSN news.

The program interface has become «lighter» by reducing the number of unnecessary elements. This has improved the overall performance and speed of Skype. Ads are also gone from conversations and the chat list.

According to an anonymous source, Microsoft plans to make Skype ad-free on all platforms, including mobile devices, Linux, and macOS.

«Microsoft wants people to fall in love with Skype again», the insider said.

In addition to removing ads, Copilot in Skype has been enhanced with an AI image generation feature. Users can now easily generate AI images right in the chat window and discuss them with friends.

For mobile platforms, we fixed a problem with sending media files on 5G networks and a bug with the ringtone on iOS devices.

Despite the positive changes, the integration of MSN into Skype raises questions. To really simplify the program, it would be better to remove this feature from the video calling app entirely.

Source: Windowslatest, Phonearena