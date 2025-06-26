A powerful «clamshell» Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 — Snapdragon 8 Elite and a price from €715

Xiaomi held a big presentation of its new products, during which it showed a new generation folding smartphone MIX Flip 2. The device looks familiar, but offers much more, as the manufacturer has improved many elements.

Specifications of Xiaomi MIX Flip 2

The external screen has grown a little. Now it is even closer to the edges of the case, and the diagonal has increased by 0.1 inch. The 4-inch AMOLED panel has a resolution of 1392×1208 pixels. The main folding display remained 6.86-inch and has a resolution of 2912×1224 pixels. Both screens support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, 120 Hz frequency, and 3200 nits peak brightness. The touch response of the external display is 120 Hz, and the internal display is — 300 Hz.

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 folding smartphone received a processor Snapdragon 8 Elite. To prevent it from overheating, the company used a dual steam chamber for cooling. The device offers 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and from 256 GB to 1 TB of internal storage. There is no memory card slot. The battery also offers more. Its capacity has increased from 4780 mAh to 5165 mAh. It supports 67W fast charging via cable and 50W wireless charging. The device runs under the control of Android 15 with HyperOS 2.

Xiaomi has abandoned the 1x+2x camera concept. The new product offers a 50-megapixel main module (OV50E sensor) with a focal length of 23 mm and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with autofocus and macro capabilities from 5 cm. For self-portraits, a 32-megapixel camera with 4K video support is designed.

Price

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 folding smartphone is available in four colors: Lattice Gold, Shell White, Nebula Purple and Plum Green.

Depending on the memory configuration, the price may vary:

12GB / 256GB — €715

12 GB / 512 GB — €775

16 GB / 1 TB — €870

The package includes a 67 W charger, a USB cable, and a two-piece case.

Source: gsmarena