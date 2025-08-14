A red-haired James Bond? Amazon is "testing" 37-year-old Scott Rose-Marsh as the new 007 agent

If you’re tired of the strange rumors that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is promoting his wife to play Bond girl, here’s a new one — we can see the red-haired 007 agent for the first time.

According to some leaks, which were spread by the reputable publication The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon invited a little-known British actor Scott Rose-Marsh to test for the role of Bond, where he read the lines of Goldeneye.

In addition to the fact that Rose-Marsh may become the first red-haired Bond, following the “blond” Daniel Craig, his casting may signal the producers’ abandonment of the original goal of choosing a “young actor” to attract a new audience, as the current contender is 37 years old. In addition, before the tests, Scott was allegedly instructed “not to impersonate the previous 007,” so the studio is probably considering a complete reboot of the character.

Rose Marsh is so far the only actor rumored to have been “sent” to audition. At least this was not written about a trio of preliminary candidates including Spider-Man star Tom Holland, Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson, who starred in this year’s Good Girl, Bad Girl. Meanwhile, fan favorites Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba were not mentioned in the leaks at all.

In early February, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios Amazon acquired MGM Studios in 2022, along with an extensive catalog of over 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, as well as the distribution rights to all James Bond films took “creative control” on the James Bond films, while longtime producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have stepped aside, although they will still remain co-owners of the franchise. The duo is rumored to have argued with the studio’s “Marvel-style” ideas, which wanted to expand the story with additional shows.

It is now known that the new James Bond movie to be directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”), and the screenplay is likely to be written by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). Insiders say that Villeneuve’s commitment to the movie include work on only one movieIn addition, the director will not have the right to edit the “final version,” for this reason, the project will not be said Christopher Nolan.

The latest and 25th James Bond film, 007: A Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Cary Fukunaga, was released in 2021 and earned $775 million. Craig will soon be seen as detective Benoît Blanc in the detective’s trilogy “Knives out”.