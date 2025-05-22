A sedentary lifestyle shrinks the brain (which is enlarged by overtime)

Scientists from the A new study by the University of Pittsburgh in the United States has found that over time, the brains of people who lead a sedentary lifestyle decrease in volume.

The authors of the study warn that periods of sitting in one place cannot be compensated for by further periods of activity. At least when it comes to the brain health of people aged 50 and older.

Thus, scientists from the Vanderbilt University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Seoul National University believe that a long sedentary lifestyle can affect the brain, increasing the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. According to a neuroscientist at the University of Pittsburgh Marissa Gogniat, reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s depends not only on regular exercise, but also on minimizing the time a person spends sitting still.

The study involved 404 volunteers. The researchers tracked their activity level using wearable devices for a week. Over the next 7 years, the researchers conducted numerous cognitive tests and brain scans to determine the participants’ health status.

Despite the fact that 87% of the study participants spent at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, those who were more sedentary experienced a deterioration in cognitive abilities. In addition, the less active volunteers showed signs of neurodegeneration, including more rapid finesse the hippocampus, which plays a key role in memory functioning.

The relationship was small and did not prove direct causation, but it was noticeable: more time spent sitting seems to lead to more rapid aging of the brain. The data demonstrated that a more pronounced relationship was found in those who already had a higher genetic risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

«This study emphasizes the importance of reducing sedentary time, especially among older adults with an increased genetic risk of Alzheimer’s disease It is very important for the health of our brain to take breaks from sitting during the day and move to increase our active time», — explains a neuroscientist from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Angela Jefferson.

The results of the study were published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia

Source: ScienceAlert