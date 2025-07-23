AI boom: ChatGPT processes 2.5 times more requests per day than in December 2024

The OpenAI ChatGPT AI service has become one of the fastest growing consumer technologies. According to the company, this tool currently processes more than 2.5 billion user instructions every day. This is approximately 1.7 million requests per minute or 29 thousand every second.

For comparison, in December 2024, the ChatGPT chatbot processed approximately 1 billion messages per day, which is less than half of the current load. Given that OpenAI launched the service only in November 2022, it has become one of the fastest growing consumer applications of all time.

ChatGPT’s success can also be compared to Google’s search service. The latter performs about 14 billion search queries every day. However, Google’s search service is much older, having been launched in September 1997. Although these services perform different tasks, the line between them has been blurring lately.

For example, a chatbot ChatGPT has received search functions. At the same time Google search service now publishes «AI reviews»that can respond to user requests. All this leads to the fact that now users are less and less likely to go to websites to get information from these services.

Thus, ChatGPT has become a common tool for millions of users in a short time. Its growth demonstrates how actively people are integrating AI into their daily routines, from studying to work to household tasks. Even people are now entrusting the writing of romantic letters to a chatbot.

Source: pcworld, axios