«AI gold rush»: global IT investments will grow by 8% — to $5 trillion in 2024

Global IT investments are expected to increase by 8% in 2024 compared to 2023 and amount to $5.06 trillion.

About it says in the latest forecast of the American research and consulting company Gartner, which specializes in IT markets.

The consulting company noted that «classic» enterprises still lag far behind IT companies in terms of spending.

«Enterprises lag far behind IT companies in terms of attracting qualified specialists. This creates a greater need to invest in consulting services. We are at a tipping point when, for the first time, more money is spent on consultancies than on internal staff», — analysts said.

This is due to the fact that the global IT industry is currently intensively implementing AI technologies in its products. The development of generative artificial intelligence will result in a significant increase in data center costs — from 4% in 2023 to 10% in 2024.

Analysts emphasize that service providers are investing in data centers and semiconductors at the «gold rush» level. In general, in 2024, AI needs will account for about 60% of total server spending.

2023, expenses ($, mln) 2023, growth (%) 2024, expenses ($, mln) 2024, growth (%) Data centers 236,179 4.0 259,680 10.0 Devices 664,028 -9.1 687,943 3.6 SOFTWARE 914,689 12.6 1,042,174 13.9 IT services 1,385,120 6.1 1,519,928 9.7 Communication services 1,487,161 3.3 1,551,288 4.3 Overall 4,687,177 3.8 5,061,013 8.0

Expenses for various devices will also increase. This is due to the fact that the average life expectancy of mobile phones is constantly decreasing. Accordingly, consumers are buying them more and more often.

Gartner’s IT spending forecasting methodology relies heavily on a thorough market analysis of more than a thousand IT product and service providers.