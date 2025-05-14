«Allo» launched online sales of electric cars — 90+ models available, including Tesla and BYD

Ukrainian marketplace «Allo» he added a new product category — electric cars. Currently, 90+ models are available starting at UAH 665 thousand, but the range is expected to be expanded by the fall. Among the available brands: AUDI, Honda, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Toyota, Tesla, BYD, Zeekr, Xiaomi.

The release notes that all cars are sold by a merchant with whom «Allo» signed an agreement in March, so all orders will also be managed by them. Currently, the products offer a 2-year or 50,000-kilometer warranty for the electric motor, battery, and inverter.

«Our customers are already buying online electric bicycles, gyroscopes, gyroboards, children’s electric cars, electric scooters, etc. The latter demonstrate stable sales, and this type of personal electric transport is in the greatest demand among Allo customers. Ukrainians are already ready to buy a variety of goods online, including vehicles. In particular, at the end of 2024, a tractor and a dozen motorcycles were purchased on allo.ua. So it was only a matter of time before electric cars were added to the list of other products», — said Denys Koretskyi, Head of Department at «Marketplace Allo».

According to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Ukraine (Ukravtoprom), last year Ukrainians purchased 51.7 thousand zero-emission vehicles (BEVs), including electric vehicles — 38% more than in 2023. The most popular models were VW ID.4, HONDA M-NV, BYD Song Plus, NISSAN Ariya, and ZEEKR 001 (almost all of these brands are now available on «Allo»)

«Allo» — is one of the largest national marketplaces in Ukraine, which currently delivers goods to 100+ settlements. According to ForbesDmytro Derevetskyi’s network includes 293 «Allo», «Allo Max» stores, «Allo Express» delivery points and Mi Store stores. Last year, «Allo» opened nine new stores (one more — in early 2025) and generated revenue of UAH 11.2 billion (31% more than in 2023).