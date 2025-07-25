Amazon introduces «cheap» 16 GB Kindle Colorsoft and the first color reader for children

Amazon released two new models of Kindle e-readers — the $30 cheaper Colorsoft and its «children’s version».

Kindle Colorsoft 16 GB

If the price was the reason why you refused to buy the Kindle Colorsoft, then you might be happy with the new version. It still has a 7-inch color screen and adjustable warm backlight, but for the price of $250 ($30 cheaper than the original 32GB version), you’ll have to sacrifice the amount of built-in flash memory, which is now only 16GB.

It should be noted that other Kindle models, such as the Paperwhite, also have 16 GB of storage, so this is a fairly normal setting. Manga and graphic novels are likely to fill up the memory faster than the same number of text books, but it’s up to the potential owner and their preferences.

The new Colorsoft offers similar battery life to the Signature model (up to 8 weeks on a single charge, depending on usage) and will come with three months of Kindle Unlimited — a library subscription that normally costs $12 per month.

On the downside, the cheaper Colorsoft only offers USB-C charging (no wireless).

Kindle Colorsoft Kids

Amazon already offers Kindle Kids ($130) and Paperwhite Kids ($180) with black and white screens, but the Kindle Colorsoft Kids ($270) combines their features in a color screen. Like the regular models, the reader comes with 16GB of storage, USB-C charging, the same battery life as both adult versions, an illustrated cover, two cases to choose from, a one-year Amazon Kids+ digital subscription, and a two-year warranty.

The new Colorsoft version has a 7-inch display, as does the Paperwhite Kids — larger than the basic Kids model, which comes with a 6-inch display.

The cheap Colorsoft for $250 and Colorsoft Kids for $270 are already available for purchase on Amazon.

Last year in October, Amazon showed four new Kindles— the aforementioned color «reader» Kindle Colorsoft for $279 and the updated Kindle Paperwhite for $159, as well as the Kindle Scribe for $399 with note-taking features and the 12th generation Kindle, which costs $109 and is positioned as the most «compact» e-book reader with a brighter display.

Shortly after the release, owners of the Signature Edition Kindle Colorsoft started complaining about a yellow bar on the screen. Amazon later reported that the problem was resolved after updated the software and display settings