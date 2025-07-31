AMD plans «graphics card» for AI — discrete NPU will work with PC

It seems that soon ordinary PCs will have a new type of expansion card that will have a separate neuroprocessor on board to work with artificial intelligence.

One of the most influential US IT publications (CRN) reported that Rahul Tikoo, the head of AMD’s client CPU division, is considering launching a specialized AI accelerator in the form of a separate expansion card for desktop PCs.

«This is a new area for us, and we are closely monitoring the relevant market segment. But we should have a solution ready if this application requires it. If you look at the capabilities of our technology, it’s easy to see that we can achieve this quite quickly,» Rahul said.

The idea itself is not new. There are already similar solutions in the world, such as Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra, but they are designed exclusively for large data centers. AMD is planning to release a discrete NPU and bring the speed and convenience of working with artificial intelligence to a new level in desktop PCs. If this happens, ordinary user systems will also get a major boost in AI performance and will be able to approach or even outperform the latest solutions for mobile and compact devices, such as AMD Strix Halo.

Another area of application of a discrete NPU may be the combination of its computing capabilities with other system components. For example, given the fact that video cards NVIDIA Blackwell adds support for neural shaders and more and more workload is being shifted from CUDA cores to tensor cores, AMD’s new approach could significantly speed up the 3D rendering process using neural networks. This, in turn, would make the discrete NPU less specialized. So far, everything is at an early stage of discussions, but it is obvious that AMD has big plans for the desktop AI direction.

Source: Wccftech