AMD processors fail twice as often as Intel 13th and 14th generations, — computer manufacturer

Puget Systems, a high-end computer manufacturer, has released statistics according to which failures of 13th and 14th generation Intel processors is just over 2%, while AMD Ryzen 5000 and 7000 systems have more than 4% failure rate.

This data is in stark contrast to reports from game developers who cited 50% to 100% failure rates for Intel chips. Puget’s data also indicates much higher failure rates for Intel’s 11th generation chips.

Puget released this information as part of the announcement that it is extending the warranty on Intel systems to three years. Earlier, Intel announced a two-year warranty extension for its 13th and 14th generation boxed processors. However, Intel did not specifically mention the application of the warranty to off-the-shelf systems from manufacturers, so Puget did it on its own behalf.

The company points out that Intel’s 11th-generation Intel Core processors had the highest failure rate of all the others — more than 7%. Problems with 11th-generation Intel Core processors have not been widely reported.

Above you can see the absolute number of processor failures the company has seen with each generation of Intel. Puget sells only the top two models in each Intel generation — XX700K and XX900K, the data only contains the failure rate of these specific models in the series «K».

Puget notes that it hasn’t trusted the default settings on motherboards since 2017. Each system it builds uses its own BIOS settings, created in accordance with conservative recommendations from Intel and AMD. This way, the processors avoid excessive voltage and power settings. The company says this is probably why the failures of its 13th and 14th generation Intel systems differ from the general picture.

The company notes that it hasn’t seen crashes like this since the 11th generation processors. Failures are occurring at a rate of 5 to 7 per month, which it says is difficult to classify as «a major problem».

«We’re seeing ALL of these crashes happening in 6 months, which means we expect to see an elevated level of crashes for the foreseeable future and possibly even after Intel releases the microcode patch,» says John Bach, president of Puget Systems.

The company also provided crash rate data including AMD Ryzen 5000 and 7000 series processors. As you can see, Intel’s 11th-generation chips crashed much more often than Ryzen, but Intel’s 13th and 14th-generation processors have a lower crash rate.

However, the company’s statistics are not very extensive: «We don’t have a lot of volume, but it’s enough for some statistical significance. The exact number and distribution changes slightly over time, but we build about 200 workstations per month on Ryzen/Core. Typically, we see more Core sales than Ryzen (80%/20%), but in 2021 it was the other way around as Ryzen was extremely competitive. These numbers don’t include all of our EPYC, Xeon, Threadripper» sales,” Bach said.

The CEO says that the 13th and 14th generation Intel Core processors do have an increased failure rate, but not at an extreme level. According to him, concerns about the reliability of these processors in the future are a much bigger issue than the failure rate that is currently present. He emphasizes that 14th generation processors will have more and more failures over time.