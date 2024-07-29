AMD Ryzen 9 9950X sets a world record for 16-core processor performance

The currently unavailable AMD Ryzen 9 9950X broke the world record in Cinebench R23 with 55,327 points of multi-core performance for 16 cores.

Ordinary Uncle Tony from Chinese resource Bilibili demonstrated the achievement on liquid nitrogen at a live event called China Joy. The previous best Cinebench R23 score (16 cores) was 50,843, by a Safedisk overclocking professional using a Ryzen 9 7950X.

Tony asked his fans if they thought the new Zen 5 flagship could break the current Cinebench R23 world record for 16-core processors — which was confirmed. However, the record may be surpassed by the rival HWBot team.

During the first recorded attempt, you can see the 5.0 GHz screen and the Cinebench R23 score of 42,689 points. Then Tony reached 6.0 GHz with 51,204 points, which was already better than the current world record. Next, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X was overclocked to 6.5 GHz and the camera recorded a score of 55,327.

The official base and overclocked frequencies of Ryzen 9 9950X are 4.3 GHz and 5.7 GHz. Previously, the chip was already overclocked to 6.0 GHz. With the additional 300 MHz, there was a significant performance increase of 27% compared to the standard values.

The upcoming Ryzen 9000 processors with AMD Zen 5 architecture seem to be interesting, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer for them due to release delay.

Source: Tom`s Hardware