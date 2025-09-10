Apple introduces Final Cut Camera 2.0 with new iPhone 17 photo features

Immediately after the “Awe Dropping” presentation, on September 9, Apple introduced an updated application Final Cut Camera 2.0 with support for all camera functions in the new iPhone generation.

As part of Awe Dropping, the company presented support for the ProRes RAW format, which is used by professional videographers for high-quality post-processing. iPhones also received Genlock support, which allows, among other things, the use of techniques such as time stamping.

In the updated application Final Cut Camera 2.0 has built-in support for all these features and the new Center Stage camera, available in all versions of the new iPhone. It allows users to take pictures in landscape or portrait orientation, without having to physically move the iPhone in one direction or the other.

According to Apple, users iPhone 17 Pro models and iPhone 17 Pro Max, that support ProRes RAW, will be able to record in RAW format with incredible quality directly from the camera sensor. The update also introduces an open shutter recording feature, that utilizes the entire camera sensor to capture a wider field of view at resolutions above DCI 4K.

Editors are thus able to maximize the compositing of footage, stabilize it and set the final aspect ratio without sacrificing quality or performance. In the upcoming versions of Final Cut Pro 11.2 and Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.3, editors will have precise control over iPhone ProRes RAW footage, with the ability to directly adjust exposure, color temperature, hue, and demosaic.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 also supports genlock, which allows you to accurately synchronize iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with other recording devices, using the same reference signal, ensuring that every frame is perfectly synchronized. API support genlock is available to third-party developers and is already in use with the new Blackmagic Design Camera ProDock.

Using Center Stage front camera, Final Cut Camera 2.0 also allows you to shoot horizontally or vertically without having to turn iPhone.

In addition, the update includes:

Support for Apple Log 2, which allows you to record video in even wider color gamut in ProRes or HEVC formats on the iPhone 17 Pro. Users can apply the Log 2 LUT conversion table in Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac to view and edit footage while maintaining the brightness of the original scene.

Enable time code with options such as time of day, time of recording, or external time code to accurately identify footage in post-processing.

Support for video recording with the new 200mm telephoto camera in ProRes up to 4K 60fps on iPhone 17 Pro for even more framing options.

Source: 9to5mac