Apple iPhone 17 Pro will get 8x zoom, one more button and a professional app, — insider

It seems that the Apple iPhone 17 Pro will receive many new features to improve photo and video capabilities compared to the previous line. Significant updates are expected at both the hardware and software level.

MacRumors, a reputable American resource that specializes in news and leaks about Apple, has received new information about the company’s upcoming smartphones from an anonymous source. The insider claims to be familiar with a new Apple commercial that the company allegedly sent to its trusted customers. Unfortunately, he did not provide any details about the video itself.

According to the insider, the iPhone 17 Pro will receive three important innovations, that have not been previously reported:

Advanced telephoto lens with 8x optical zoom (for comparison, in the predecessor of the iPhone 16 Pro It is 5x). It is also mentioned that it will be movable and will allow you to stabilize the picture when changing the focal length.

An all-new camera app for photos and videos that can compete with specialized apps like Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro.

Separate camera control button located on the top of the body — to quickly launch the camera and access related settings.

The insider also noted that the camera app may not be completely new, but based on a redesigned version of the existing — Final Cut Camera. He also noted that the rear camera system in the iPhone 17 Pro will be significantly updated. It will probably consist of three 48-megapixel sensors. In addition, the leak reports a new, copper color of the case, and the Apple logo should be moved to the center of the back panel.

Earlier in February, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans to focus on improved video capabilities in the next generation. He stated:

«In previous years, Apple has focused more on the camera’s photographic capabilities. This year, the main focus will be on video recording. One of the goals of the iPhone 2025 lineup is to encourage vloggers and other content creators to abandon separate cameras and use the iPhone even more actively in their work. Expect Apple to emphasize this during the presentation in September».

Also, thanks to another insider, John Prosser of the Front Page Tech YouTube channel, we now know that the new camera app in the iPhone 17 Pro will allow you to record video from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

As always, such leaks should be treated with a degree of skepticism, as the source of the information is anonymous. Nevertheless, according to the data obtained, it seems that in the 17th generation of the iPhone, Apple has decided to focus on the development of smartphone cameras.

Source: MacRumors